How can brands capitalize on change? Find out at India Brand Conclave on Dec 15

The exchange4media group is hosting the fifth edition of its flagship property, India Brand Conclave 2021, virtually on the 15th of December, 2021 from 2 pm. The co-powered by partners for the conclave are ABP News & InMobi and Colors while Dolby is the associate partner.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Brands: Capitalizing On Change”.

The lineup and agenda of the 5th edition of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Following the welcome address, the conference will be kickstarted with a special address by Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliances, India Subcontinent. The paradigm shift over the last 18 months has also resulted in the need for the marketing playbook to be constantly updated. Therefore, it is more important than ever to study these consumer insights and capitalize on them and a brand like Philips is a case in point. Talking about the same, Taurani will speak on ‘Need of the Hour – Capitalizing on Consumer Insights’.

The increasing penetration of mobile penetration and marketing bring overarching opportunities for tech-enabled user-friendly features. With marketers looking forward to newer formats like camera marketing, it is only plausible that AR is gaining popularity and finding its audience. The widely used app Snapchat is known for the funky and trendy range of AR filters that it offers its users. Prasanna Raman, Business Expansion Lead, Snap Inc will share Snap stories in his session ‘Augmented Reality - The New Business Reality’.

Changing consumer behaviour and preferences have made brands conscious of all their product/service-oriented decisions. However, a good consumer experience can really turn the tables in terms of how consumers perceive your brand. Ensuring a wholesome consumer experience while catering to changing consumer patterns may be tricky, but brands like BharatPe who are succeeding amidst tough competition are doing it right. Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, Chief Operating Officer, BharatPe will explore how ‘Better Customer Experience: A Game Changer For Companies’.

If the last 18 months of the pandemic has taught us something, it is to be agile to changes and be prepared for the uncertain. Kapil Pillai, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt will then take the stage next. Pillai will share stories about how Reckitt, a brand known for its vast portfolio of iconic brands, is navigating through the changing consumer behaviour to safeguard the future of its brand.

In this era of rapid changes, it is only important that a brand strongly hold its equity. It not only brings awareness but also builds relationships that further promotes loyalty towards the brand. In cases where a brand is looking to achieve equity and loyalty, the strategy of co-marketing can help generate more visibility and sales by advertising to another brand's audience. Sameer Seth, Director Marketing - India, Dolby Laboratories will share ‘How Co-Marketing Can Help Build Brand Equity.’

For a brand to be truly loved by consumers, it is important that it speaks to them with the goal to evoke emotions. CaratLane, a brand that has been known to be a disruptor in online jewellery commerce has just been able to do that through the years. Avnish Anand, Co-founder and COO, CaratLane will share ‘CaratLane's Omnichannel journey of helping customers express their emotions’.

Karthi Marshan, President & Group Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group will also share meaningful insights at the India Brand Conclave. In a country like India where financial literacy is not very impressive, brands like Kotak Group have helped solve consumers’ financial woes. Marshan will explore the Kotak journey of making the Money Journey Easy for consumers and staying relevant in an ever-evolving market.

Joining the above-mentioned speakers at the conference from London will be Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International. Bisleri, a brand that is synonymous with Mineral Water in India and often interchangeably used has no doubt made its mark. It is only fair to say that the brand is doing something right to have stayed relevant in consumers’ minds. George will share the Bisleri Journey with us and how the brand is being future-proofed.

