INBISCO India ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador for Malkist Biscuit

The new campaign, featuring the actor, will be launched through television, digital, and on-ground activation ensuring the brand builds consumer connect across India

INBISCO India, a subsidiary of global food and beverage giant Mayora has roped in Indian Film Industry’s legend and icon Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador for its flagship brand Malkist.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, INBISCO India is one of the rapidly growing food FMCG companies in the country. The company offers unique and highly differentiated brands like KOPIKO - candy made with real coffee extracts, Choki Choki, Go Choco Rollz and Wheelz, in the confectionery category, Malkist, Coffee Joy and AttaBix in the Biscuits category. INBISCO India’s constant innovation has helped them bring Café Blend – a cappuccino premix with choco granules and CHAiKO – candy made with real tea extracts into the market.

The latest ad campaign showcases India’s most iconic personality Amitabh Bachchan in a series of TV commercials endorsing the brand’s new positioning ‘Malkist Can’t Resist’. It cuts across all age groups and regions. The campaign also features Anikha Surendran who rightly represents the target audience making it a winning combination. The campaign highlights the uniqueness of the cracker which is made with delicious 14 crunchy layers and innovative toppings like Cheese, Cappuccino, and Chocolate that makes it completely irresistible. Its fun, playful, and innocent narrative gives a refreshing new take on biscuit indulgence.

On his association with the brand, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I found the whole concept of Malkist’s crunchy layered crackers and cheesy cream topping so unique, that I had to taste it! And since then I really haven’t been able to resist it!”

Achyut Kasireddy, MD, INBISCO India commented, “Malkist is a much-differentiated cracker with each biscuit made out of 7 layers, which makes it very crunchy. Innovative toppings like Cheese, Cappuccino, Chocolate etc. make it delicious. We have seen brilliant acceptance for Malkist’s unique offering from Indian consumers. The new TVC highlights Malkist’s proposition as crunchy crackers with cool toppings, which even Amitabh Bachchan can’t resist!”

Cut the Crap is the creative agency behind the campaign. The new campaign is all set to create a powerful launch through television, digital, and on-ground activation ensuring the brand excels and builds consumer connect across India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)