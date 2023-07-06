IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 celebrates future faces of the industry

Always in the news for his energetic demeanor and quirky style, Ranveer Singh has carved a special slot for himself in the Hindi film industry and the endorsement world alike.

According to Kroll’s celebrity brand endorsement report, Singh has emerged at the top of the list this year. In 2022, his brand value was estimated to be $181.7 million.

As the actor turns 38 today, here’s a quick look at his brand endorsement journey.

Rupa Frontline

A year ago, Rupa Frontline launched a new ad campaign featuring Singh. The film, conceptualised by Sideways, shows Singh testing his wits against a chess grandmaster. Singh was the ambassador of the brand till April 2023 and appeared in many ad campaigns during his association with the brand.

Nutella

In February 2023, Singh was announced as the face of Nutella. The association was announced with a video in which the actor ‘proclaims his love for the brand’. Singh appeared in a series of Nutella campaigns since the collaboration was announced.





Star Sports

Almost four months back, Star Sports roped in Ranveer Singh as an ambassador. The association was praised as Ranveer was the first actor associated with Star Sports, a development that reflects the growing synergy between sports and entertainment in India. Moreover, the association was in line with Star Sports' stated mission of making India a sporting nation by fueling fandom and passion for sports.

Llyod

In the series of 2023 ad campaigns, Singh was featured in Llyod’s ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’ campaign along with his wife Deepika Padukone. The campaign storyline cements the brand promise by showcasing the superior features of Lloyd Grande heavy-duty air conditioner with powerful cooling (even at 60 degrees) and indoor air purification to create a stronger brand connection.

Pepsi

Singh became the face of Pepsi three months back and later on appeared in the brand’s new campaign, ‘Rise Up Baby!’ intending to empower the youth of India, urging them to be who they are without seeking validation from society.

The campaign comprises a foot-tapping remix of the 1991 cult classic, ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar’. This song was set to become a defining anthem of the youth of India as it reinstates Pepsi’s ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ philosophy.

Adidas

A few months back, Singh appeared in Adidas Original's latest Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. Styled in the latest version of the iconic Stan Smith sneakers and Blue Version apparel, he challenged society’s paradigms of dress codes and thus brings back the streetwear mentality to fashion. 'The best you can be is an Original’ quips Ranveer as bright spotlights rain on him and he takes in the glow.

Besides appearing in a handful of Adidas campaigns, Singh was the first Indian who was featured in Y-3’s global campaign in its 20-year history.

Viacom18 Sports

Last year, Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest premier sports network, launched its 2022-23 NBA season ad campaign, ‘Morning Time Is Baller Time’, headlined by Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

Fastrack



Two days back, Fastrack Smart announced Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. With this association, Fastrack Smart launched its first brand campaign with the overarching positioning centered on the notion that the youth have full control over their lives.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Almost a month back, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announced the launch of its pan-India multimedia campaign led by TV, Digital, Print, Outdoor, and Cinemas as well as Social media, for its marquee offering, ActivMoney. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Keerthy Suresh, the campaign highlights the benefits of ActivMoney.

The TVC features a debate between Ranveer and Keerthy as a couple, who is equally involved in financial decision-making and actively voice their financial needs.

Seagram’s Royal Stag

Last month, Seagram's Royal Stag launched the ‘Live It Large campaign’ with its brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. The campaign embodies the spirit & attitude of today’s Generation that strives to redefine the paths to success.

Abu Dhabhi Tourism

Two months back, Abu Dhabi announced Singh, as an official ambassador. During the two-year partnership, Singh will share his holiday highlights, inviting Indian travelers to find their pace in Abu Dhabi and enjoy everything that the destination has to offer, from an action-packed calendar of events including IIFA, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi NBA Games, to the variety of adventures and cultural experiences that can inspire, excite and restore.

MakeMyTrip

Almost three months back, Make My Trip featured brand ambassadors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on its newly launched feature ‘Book with Zero Payment’. The innovative feature allows a traveller to block a room in hotels or homestays without any upfront payment. ‘Book with Zero Payment’.

MyGlamm

Direct-to-Consumer beauty brand MyGlamm announced an exclusive marketing collaboration as the official beauty partner for the upcoming Bollywood movie “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” starring Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt.

Alongside the collaboration, the brand has launched its signature campaign, #GlammUpLikeAStar, which encapsulates MyGlamm’s expertise in creating celebrity-inspired makeup looks. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release in cinemas on 28th July 2023.

Other brand Collaborations

Undoubtedly, Singh has an unstoppable brand journey. When we look back at the past, we found that Singh also endorsed Bingo, Xiaomi India, Kajaria Ply, Dish TV, Siyaram’s, Manyavar, Big Muscle’s Nutrition, Neroloc, Thums Up, Durex, Set Wet, Carera, Jack and Jones, Colgate, Ciaz and Nexa, Switzerland Tourism, Sleepyhead, Sugar Cosmetics, Zee5, Vicks, Vadilal, Meesho, Vivo, Papa Innerwear, Ching’s, Head and Shoulders, Club Factory and Kellogg’s.