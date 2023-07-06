IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 celebrates future faces of the industry
Here we feature top marketing leaders who were part of the terrific list
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023, honoured the best marketing professionals at an event in Mumbai. The glittering evening saw eminent leaders, and industry experts gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the future faces of the marketing industry.
The inaugural edition of the list recognized leaders who are under 40 years of age, and have demonstrated exceptional skills, innovation, and leadership in the marketing field. It put the spotlight on individuals who have made a significant impact with their groundbreaking work, shaping the industry’s landscape.
The list saw a healthy representation of both men and women achievers from across sectors.
Akhil Meshram
ex-Senior Director, P&G
Akhil Meshram is a Senior Director at P&G, who led the Feminine Care business for the brand in the Indian Sub-continent. Under his leadership, the feminine care business witnessed acceleration in top-line and bottom-line growth. With leading sanitary napkin brand, Whisper, Meshram drove the category growth strategy via meaningful innovation that accelerates category adoption. During his tenure, Whisper continued to challenge taboos around menstruation at a grass-root level with the help of its flagship Whisper Health and Hygiene School Programme, impacting almost 5.5cr girls to date. He was part of the team that brought home Cannes Lions and India’s first Grand Prix in Sustainable Development Goals in 2022 for the campaign, ‘The Missing Chapter’.
Alok Arya
Chief Marketing Officer, Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Private Ltd.
A curious Digital-first marketer with experience in India, APAC, and the US markets, Arya manages large scale projects and teams. Passionate about ideas and people, he has worked at IIFL, Piramal’s, Google, Future Group, and Tata, before joining Equentis. Currently at Equentis, he is responsible for steering growth towards a Fintech Unicorn. As the CMO of IIFL, Arya drove 500cr revenue from 5 million customers, and at Piramal’s, he was heading the Digital, Media, and PR. At Google, he led the business book of more than $120mn for CPG & FBR.
From soft drinks to shoes to gadgets: Why brands love birthday boy Ranveer
As the actor turns 38 today, we take a quick look at Singh’s journey in the endorsement world
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 6, 2023 9:31 AM | 5 min read
Always in the news for his energetic demeanor and quirky style, Ranveer Singh has carved a special slot for himself in the Hindi film industry and the endorsement world alike.
According to Kroll’s celebrity brand endorsement report, Singh has emerged at the top of the list this year. In 2022, his brand value was estimated to be $181.7 million.
As the actor turns 38 today, here’s a quick look at his brand endorsement journey.
Rupa Frontline
A year ago, Rupa Frontline launched a new ad campaign featuring Singh. The film, conceptualised by Sideways, shows Singh testing his wits against a chess grandmaster. Singh was the ambassador of the brand till April 2023 and appeared in many ad campaigns during his association with the brand.
Nutella
In February 2023, Singh was announced as the face of Nutella. The association was announced with a video in which the actor ‘proclaims his love for the brand’. Singh appeared in a series of Nutella campaigns since the collaboration was announced.
Star Sports
Almost four months back, Star Sports roped in Ranveer Singh as an ambassador. The association was praised as Ranveer was the first actor associated with Star Sports, a development that reflects the growing synergy between sports and entertainment in India. Moreover, the association was in line with Star Sports' stated mission of making India a sporting nation by fueling fandom and passion for sports.
Llyod
In the series of 2023 ad campaigns, Singh was featured in Llyod’s ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’ campaign along with his wife Deepika Padukone. The campaign storyline cements the brand promise by showcasing the superior features of Lloyd Grande heavy-duty air conditioner with powerful cooling (even at 60 degrees) and indoor air purification to create a stronger brand connection.
Pepsi
Singh became the face of Pepsi three months back and later on appeared in the brand’s new campaign, ‘Rise Up Baby!’ intending to empower the youth of India, urging them to be who they are without seeking validation from society.
The campaign comprises a foot-tapping remix of the 1991 cult classic, ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar’. This song was set to become a defining anthem of the youth of India as it reinstates Pepsi’s ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ philosophy.
Adidas
A few months back, Singh appeared in Adidas Original's latest Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. Styled in the latest version of the iconic Stan Smith sneakers and Blue Version apparel, he challenged society’s paradigms of dress codes and thus brings back the streetwear mentality to fashion. 'The best you can be is an Original’ quips Ranveer as bright spotlights rain on him and he takes in the glow.
Besides appearing in a handful of Adidas campaigns, Singh was the first Indian who was featured in Y-3’s global campaign in its 20-year history.
Viacom18 Sports
Last year, Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest premier sports network, launched its 2022-23 NBA season ad campaign, ‘Morning Time Is Baller Time’, headlined by Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.
Fastrack
Two days back, Fastrack Smart announced Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. With this association, Fastrack Smart launched its first brand campaign with the overarching positioning centered on the notion that the youth have full control over their lives.
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Almost a month back, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announced the launch of its pan-India multimedia campaign led by TV, Digital, Print, Outdoor, and Cinemas as well as Social media, for its marquee offering, ActivMoney. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Keerthy Suresh, the campaign highlights the benefits of ActivMoney.
The TVC features a debate between Ranveer and Keerthy as a couple, who is equally involved in financial decision-making and actively voice their financial needs.
Seagram’s Royal Stag
Last month, Seagram's Royal Stag launched the ‘Live It Large campaign’ with its brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. The campaign embodies the spirit & attitude of today’s Generation that strives to redefine the paths to success.
Abu Dhabhi Tourism
Two months back, Abu Dhabi announced Singh, as an official ambassador. During the two-year partnership, Singh will share his holiday highlights, inviting Indian travelers to find their pace in Abu Dhabi and enjoy everything that the destination has to offer, from an action-packed calendar of events including IIFA, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi NBA Games, to the variety of adventures and cultural experiences that can inspire, excite and restore.
MakeMyTrip
Almost three months back, Make My Trip featured brand ambassadors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on its newly launched feature ‘Book with Zero Payment’. The innovative feature allows a traveller to block a room in hotels or homestays without any upfront payment. ‘Book with Zero Payment’.
MyGlamm
Direct-to-Consumer beauty brand MyGlamm announced an exclusive marketing collaboration as the official beauty partner for the upcoming Bollywood movie “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” starring Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt.
Alongside the collaboration, the brand has launched its signature campaign, #GlammUpLikeAStar, which encapsulates MyGlamm’s expertise in creating celebrity-inspired makeup looks. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release in cinemas on 28th July 2023.
Other brand Collaborations
Undoubtedly, Singh has an unstoppable brand journey. When we look back at the past, we found that Singh also endorsed Bingo, Xiaomi India, Kajaria Ply, Dish TV, Siyaram’s, Manyavar, Big Muscle’s Nutrition, Neroloc, Thums Up, Durex, Set Wet, Carera, Jack and Jones, Colgate, Ciaz and Nexa, Switzerland Tourism, Sleepyhead, Sugar Cosmetics, Zee5, Vicks, Vadilal, Meesho, Vivo, Papa Innerwear, Ching’s, Head and Shoulders, Club Factory and Kellogg’s.
Sleepless Star campaign is a perfect blend of technology & human emotions: Nipun Marya
iQOO CEO Marya says the campaign unfolded over four days, and through four steps, before its actual launch on July 5
By Shantanu David | Jul 6, 2023 9:21 AM | 3 min read
With the launch of its latest digital campaign titled "Sleepless Star" featuring Dulquer Salmaan, iQOO is aggressively pushing its branding on the Indian smartphone landscape. The campaign is meant to supercharge the sales of the company’s recently launched Neo 7 Pro smartphone.
The campaign unfolded over four days, and through four steps, before its actual launch on July 5, an initiative that iQOO CEO Nipun Marya calls unique not just for the brand, but in the industry as a whole. Beginning with Salmaan posting and then deleting after five minutes a social media post on his inability to sleep due to a new “obsession” on Sunday night, the actor posted more cryptic posts over the week before finally unveiling his obsession to be said phone with an ad video released on Wednesday.
Conceptualized by iQOO and Schbang, the campaign's narrative hopes to resonate “with modern-day smartphone users and capture the perfect blend of technology and human emotions.” The ad film will be promoted across multiple social and digital platforms.
Speaking to exchange4media, Marya said, “Being a young brand dedicated to meeting the needs of young India, we have consistently prioritized inventive marketing approaches that connect with our audience. Because Gen Z and the youth in general are our TGs, we’ve kept our advertising efforts completely online, as young people, whether from metros or small towns, are digital-first, and they spend most of their time and attention on social media and online entertainment.”
Marya adds that the digital-led strategy allows the brand to stay on its toes, react quickly to trends, and narrowly target specific TGs due the efficiencies of digital, addressable media. “We believe in doing a lot of innovative marketing to appeal to our consumers and think that there’s a lot more that can be done in digital, which has not been attempted before.”
iQOO is growing its presence across the country, says Marya, who adds that South India especially is proving a lucrative market.
The company, whose parent is Chinese smartphone giant Vivo (which itself is owned by BBK Electronics which also owns RealMe, Oppo, and other brands), entered the Indian market in 2019. In that time, iQOO has launched number of campaigns with a range of celebrities.
“As of now, we don’t have any long-term associations, as we try and match each campaign and the product it’s meant to promote with a celebrity whose values and image coincides with it. The collaboration with Dulquer, who is adored by many, has effectively showcased the finest qualities of the Neo 7 Pro. This device not only delivers exceptional performance but also encourages moments of technological therapy, offering an escape from the monotonous routines of everyday life,” says Marya, pointing to previous collaborations with Virat Kohli and Janhvi Kapoor for other launches.
e4m-TechManch 2023: 7th edition coming up in August
The conference will see industry experts discuss the impact of digital acceleration, and how marketers can evaluate the opportunities and challenges
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 9:16 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is back with its annual signature event, TechManch, a digital marketing conference. The seventh edition of the conference will be held on August 9-10 and will see the coming together of industry heads and experts from the advertising, marketing and media fraternity.
Over the years, digital marketing has been experiencing significant growth, and this trend is set to further grow. The surge in the number of internet users has opened up new opportunities for businesses, thus expanding the potential customer base for digital marketing campaigns. Several key factors that contribute to the growth of digital marketing include increasing data penetration, affordable internet and data-driven marketing.
TechManch is a perfect opportunity to learn about the latest trends and practices in the digital marketing ecosystem. If you wish to gain insights on actionable strategies that drive results and can help your brand stand out from the rest, you are just one step away! Grab this chance to enhance your experience with our exclusive delegate pass and get easy access to all sessions, robust networking opportunities and exploring the digital sphere with peers from around the world. Passes are limited, so reserve your spot now without any further delay! Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this distinguished platform.
TechManch 2023 will witness collaborative, immersive and thought-provoking sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions by top industry heads and brand leaders. Experts will share insights on several topics like the thriving consumer digital economy of India, effective digital marketing strategies in the era of constant change, digital transformation is vital to the existence of any business, understanding Gen Z consumers and their influence on brand growth, preparing brands for Web3 marketing are among the key topics of discussion.
Among the keynote speakers will be Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP and CEO Satalia; Catherine D. Henry, SVP Web3 & Metaverse Strategy, Media Monks; Dr Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation & Board Member ONDC; Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM; Dharmarajan K, Chief Business Officer, Tata CLiQ Beauty and Ankush Grover, Co-Founder, Rebel Foods.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from industry veterans, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/techmanch-2023/register.
Boman Irani is the brand ambassador of B-Tex
With the association, the brand seeks to leverage Irani’s popularity, immense fan base, and influential voice
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 4:11 PM | 2 min read
B-Tex, India’s largest manufacturer of dermatological over-the-counter (OTC) pharma products has announced its collaboration with renowned superstar Boman Irani as the brand’s new ambassador. With this association, B-Tex seeks to leverage Mr. Irani’s popularity, immense fan base, and influential voice to significantly impact the market and reinforce its position as a leading brand in the industry.
“We are elated to welcome Boman Irani as our brand ambassador,” said Ajay Patel, CMD of B-Tex. “His unparalleled talent, magnetic charisma, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence harmoniously resonate with our brand’s core values and mission. With his immense popularity and influential aura, we stand resolute in the belief that this synergistic partnership shall transcend boundaries, elevating our outreach and fortifying our stance in the ever-evolving market.”
“I believe that true greatness lies in the ability to inspire others. As a brand ambassador for B-Tex, I am humbled to have the opportunity to inspire individuals to embrace their uniquenessand celebrate their skin’s journey to health and vitality. Together, we intend to create a positive impact and empower people to radiate confidence from within,” stated Actor Boman Irani.
B-Tex’s motto, “Your Skin Disease Is Our Concern,” remains at the heart of its operations. With the support of Boman Irani, the brand aims to continue fulfilling this commitment and ensuring that individuals across the country have access to reliable and effective dermatological solutions.This collaboration is also set to open new doors for B-Tex to untapped markets and drive the brand towards unprecedented growth and consumer engagement.
Established in 1946 in Mumbai, B-Tex has grown exponentially over the years, gaining a reputation for excellence and innovation. In line with its commitment to constant improvement, the company shifted its plant and corporate office to Navsari, Gujarat, after 23 years. The move allowed the company to harness the benefits of the state’s advanced infrastructure and facilities, further enhancing their production capabilities and enabling them to better serve their valued customers.
Gen AI is the answer to every marketer’s prayer: Anuradha Sehgal, Coforge
Sehgal, CMO, Coforge, opens up about the brand’s $1billion campaign, and the intricacies of managing marketing for B2B companies and IT service sector
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jul 5, 2023 3:43 PM | 6 min read
Anuradha Sehgal, the CMO of Coforge, a global digital services and solutions provider, speaks to us about the company achieving achieved a revenue milestone of $1bn in FY 23. She also sheds light on its campaign “We earned the third comma”.
“Coforge is now a billion-dollar IT services company. Reaching a billion USD takes vision, hard work and staying power. Of a collective. We are proud, both of the milestone and of the collective,” says Sehgal.
Excerpts from the interview:
Shed some light on the planning and execution of the “We earned the third comma campaign” - $1 billion milestone - social media execution and its importance. What was the impact of the campaign?
Reaching a $1 Bn milestone is a momentous milestone in any company’s journey - it takes vision, hard work and staying power. We decided to celebrate not just the achievement but the collective effort that went into achieving it.
We may have a legacy of 32 years, but the Coforge brand is less than 3 years old! We adopted our new identity, Coforge in August 2020. In the period that followed, which included the pandemic, our sole focus was on building our business and supporting our clients.
Our hard work paid off and we hit the 1 bn USD revenue. However, awareness of the Coforge brand beyond our existing clients, partners, investors and employees was still relatively limited.
We saw this milestone as the perfect opportunity to create awareness about our company and our work, build our brand and create a sense of pride among our team – all vital for our journey ahead.
In the run-up to the milestone, we revamped our brand identity with a refreshed, and more contemporary logo and visual design. We refreshed our digital assets, enhanced our presence on social media, engaged with media to showcase our expertise and significantly improved the level and quality of engagement with all our stakeholders.
To announce our milestone achievement, we conceptualised a campaign “We earned the third comma”. We kept the communication sharp, the tone direct and the design modern and minimalistic, in line with our brand values.
Coforge is now a billion-dollar IT services company. Reaching a billion USD takes vision, hard work and staying power. Of a collective. We are proud, both of the milestone and of the collective.
Our campus in Greater Noida serves as the nerve centre for our global delivery operations. Delhi NCR contains the largest number of Coforge employees in India. We mounted an eight-week outdoor campaign on select high-impact sites that offered visibility to a wider audience of professionals and corporates – digital screens inside all three of the Delhi airport terminals, signages around the airport and in Cyber hub, Gurugram. At our Greater Noida Campus, we wrapped a 90 ft high wall emblazoned with the 1 bn dollar message.
We took up print ads in leading Indian financial dailies and business magazines.
“Coforge is People. Coforge is Growth.” We proved that this wasn’t just a slogan. The announcement of our milestone achievement was accompanied by the announcement of iPads for every single employee to commemorate the milestone. Social media was flooded with happy photos and videos of employees receiving and unboxing their iPads. The initiative was recognised by the media and the industry as a remarkable gesture, especially at a time when global technology firms were facing recessionary headwinds.
At the Coforge Media Meet held in Delhi, Coforge leadership team engaged in face-to-face interactions with media persons and offered insights into our success – our vertical and technology focus, our impact on business, our best-in-class employee retention rates, our people focus, our awards and recognitions. In the days following the announcement, there were more than 300 stories on Coforge in the media.
We followed it up with a Global Analysts & Advisors Meet in New York, and an Investors meet in Mumbai within weeks. We are planning to hold similar events in Sydney and London.
We launched a six-week social media campaign across LinkedIn, FB and Instagram which featured testimonials from our clients and partners, messages from our leaders and employees – authentic content that communicated our differentiated capabilities, our strengths, our values, our people, our diversity, and life at Coforge. On LinkedIn, our posts garnered 2.3mn impressions, 333k visitors visited our profile and 165k people engaged with our posts.
What is the significance of Influencer marketing for a B2B IT company like Coforge?
Analysts and advisors have long played a crucial role as influencers in the IT industry by providing industry insights, thought leadership, vendor evaluations, decision-making support, validation, and market education. Their expertise and recommendations significantly impact the perception and success of IT services providers.
Technology partners play an influencer role by providing technology expertise, joint solution development, market validation, co-marketing opportunities, sales enablement, access to customer networks, and collaboration in innovation and R&D. Their expertise helps IT services companies stay at the forefront of technology trends and deliver innovative solutions to their clients.
Events bring together industry professionals and experts, providing businesses with valuable insights into market trends, emerging technologies and industry challenges. They provide unique opportunities for businesses to connect, engage, and influence their target audience.
Investors are key influencers as they provide funding, financial support, industry expertise, strategic partnerships, brand reputation, market validation, media exposure and access to crucial networks. B2B companies can leverage the influence and connections of their investors to establish credibility, attract key stakeholders and accelerate their growth.
The most important influencers for a B2B company are its clients. Prospective clients often consider the experiences of existing clients when evaluating the reputation and trustworthiness of a B2B company. Long standing client relationships of significant value serve as a testament to a firm’s ability to deliver innovation and value over a long period of time.
Last but not the least, positive employee advocacy can significantly influence how the company is perceived and can contribute to building a strong and positive brand image. Employees who feel valued, informed and engaged within the company are its best advocates. Positive employee experiences, testimonials and word-of-mouth recommendations influence perceptions of the company as an attractive employer and help in attracting the best talent.
What are the key trends in marketing technology (Martech)?
The Martech tool captivating all marketers today is Generative AI. Marketers are thrilled by the multitude of possibilities it presents all at once! With its unprecedented ability to generate content, images, social media messages, videos, audios, write codes and even design websites in direct response to briefs typed out in a tab, Gen AI is the answer to every marketer’s every prayer! If you can write a well-defined brief and have the expertise to evaluate a creative, congratulations! you now have a world-class, multi-skilled creative bench at your beck and call.
I think it would be safe to say that Gen AI will either transform every Martech tool that exists today or replace it.
Vijay Deverakonda stars in fiery Wild Stone CODE ad
The brand film is set to premiere during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 2:27 PM | 1 min read
Wild Stone CODE, the male grooming brand from McNROE, has released its new TVC for its trio of premium fragrances: Pyro, Terra, and Acqua. The brand film features actor Vijay Deverakonda and is set to premiere during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship.
Ankit Daga, Head of Business Development at McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, expressed his excitement about the milestone and said, “Inspired by the elements that shape our very being, the collection consists of three Perfumes — Pyro, Terra, and Acqua. Each fragrance carries a distinct charm, inviting consumers to embrace a personal expression and celebrate their individuality through an immersive sensory experience.”
Vijay Deverakonda stated, " I was absolutely thrilled when Wild Stone CODE approached me with the concept of Perfumes crafted from the elements and the campaign planned for Pyro Perfume. It truly embodies the fiery passion that burns within every man. The remarkable dedication and commitment that CODE brings to delivering exceptional grooming experiences perfectly resonates with my personal belief in the significance of self-care. Our collaboration aims to empower men, encouraging them to embrace their individual style and feel their absolute best."
Sachin Chhabra quits ACC & Ambuja Cement as Head of Brand Marketing
He has served stints with Amway India, GroupM, ZenithOptimedia, DLF and Airtel in the past
By Ruhail Amin | Jul 5, 2023 12:51 PM | 1 min read
Sachin Chhabra who was spearheading the Brand Marketing function at ACC Cement, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements and a part of the Adani Group, has quit.
Chhabra was responsible for devising strategy and communications for the entire ACC group with a portfolio size of 15K crores. In the last 3 years he spearheaded the redefining of the company's mission and vision driving a change in the visibility of the brand in the category as well as trade. This was complimented by deployment of digital in various elements of communication strategies along with having a key focus on integrating CRM systems and delivering high levels of customer satisfaction.
Prior to joining ACC Ltd, he was part of Amway India and spearheaded the Marketing and Digital communications from Jan 2015 till Dec 2019.
He has served stints with GroupM, ZenithOptimedia, DLF and Airtel which in all together adds up to over 20 years of experience in Marketing and Communications.
