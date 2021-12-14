IBC 2021: Power-packed leaders to share insights on 'Brands: Capitalizing On Change'

India Brand Conclave will be held virtually on 15th December from 2 PM

The exchange4media Group is hosting the fifth edition of its flagship property, India Brand Conclave 2021, virtually on the 15th of December, 2021 from 2 PM onwards. The Co-Powered By Partners at India Brand Conclave 2021 are ABP News, Colors and Microsoft-InMobi and Dolby is the Associate Partner. The theme of this edition of the summit is “Brands: Capitalizing On Change”.

The keynote address at the conclave will be delivered by Lalit Agarwal, Founder & MD, V-Mart. The topic for the session is, “Pioneering The Retail Revolution In India’s Heartland,” and is moderated by Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group. Agarwal founded V-Mart Retail, in 2002 and pioneered the concept of value fashion retailing in Tier II, III, and IV towns in India.

The first special address will be delivered by Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliances, India Subcontinent on the topic, “Need Of The Hour: Capitalizing On Consumer Insights. The brand’s tagline, ‘Innovation & You,’ highlights how Philips focus has been on the customer with its products and marketing tailored around the end consumer.

Also delivering the Special Address is Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International speaks on the topic, “Capitalizing On Change During Covid-19.’ Brand Bisleri is synonymous with bottled water in India and George tells us how the brand innovated and disrupted the category during the pandemic.

Up next is Karthi Marshan, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group who tells us, “How An Agile & Adaptable Mindset Aided Kotak Mahindra to Remain on Top Of Consumers' Minds.” Demonetisation followed by the pandemic has transformed how consumers interact with the BFSI space in India and how Kotak Mahindra Group has successfully led this change.

Harpic, Lysol, Vanish, Mortein – these are just some of the iconic brands in the portfolio of our next speaker, Kapil Pillai, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt. He shares his insights on the topic, ‘Finding Constancy in Variability.”

From traditional to new age, our next brand is one that disrupted the jewellery space in India. From its genesis online, CaratLane now boasts of a strong retail arm . Avnish Anand, Co-founder & COO, CaratLane speaks on the topic, “Caratlane's Omnichannel Journey Of Helping Customers Express Their Emotions.”

Our next brand was started in 2018 with the vision of making financial inclusion a reality for Indian merchants and became a unicorn earlier this year. Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, Chief Operating Officer, BharatPe shares his insights on, ‘Better Customer Experience: A Game Changer For Companies.’

Registration Link:

To register for the India Brand Conclave 2021: Virtual Summit 3.0, click and register on: bit.ly/3ngEasQ

More information on the event can be found on the event microsite: https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2021/

The Agenda for the Indian Brand Conclave is below:

INDIA BRAND CONCLAVE VIRTUAL EDITION - FIFTH EDITION WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021 AGENDA THEME: BRANDS: CAPITALIZING ON CHANGE 2: 00 p.m. – 2: 15 p.m. Welcome Address Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Special Address Need Of The Hour: Capitalizing On Consumer Insights Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliances, India Subcontinent 2:45 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Keynote Address Pioneering The Retail Revolution In India’s Heartland Lalit Agarwal, Founder & MD, V-Mart Retail Session Chair: Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group 3:20 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Panel Discussion Has Marketing Changed from ‘Knowing your Customer’ to ‘Knowing your Customer Segment’? Deepti Sampat, Vice President Marketing & Ancillary, Vistara Kunal Bhardwaj, Senior Director - Marketing, UpStox Maninder Bali, Head of Brand Marketing, Vedantu Rohit Dosi, Director - MSA Business, InMobi Vishal Sharma, Head of Marketing, Sleepwell Session Chair: Preetha Athrey, Head – Marketing, Twitter India 4:15 p.m.– 4:35 p.m. Speaker Session Augmented Reality - The New Business Reality' Prasanna Raman, Business Expansion Lead, Snapchat India 4:35 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Speaker Session Better Customer Experience: A Game Changer For Companies Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, Chief Operating Officer, BharatPe 4:55 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Speaker Session Finding Constancy in Variability Kapil Pillai, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt 5:15 p.m. – 5:35 p.m. Speaker Session How Co-Marketing Can Help Build Brand Equity Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing-India, Dolby Laboratories 5:35 p.m. –6:30 p.m. Panel Discussion Is Brand Loyalty Eroding? Rahul Gandhi, CMO, iD Fresh Foods Pradnya Popade, Head - Marketing Communications, Samsonite South Asia Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Director – Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Limited Dr. Ipsita Chatterjee, Head - Innovation Development & Brand Strategy, Lotus Herbals Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director - India & SAARC, MiQ Session Chair: Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital 6:30 p.m. –6: 50: p.m. Speaker Session Caratlane's Omnichannel Journey Of Helping Customers Express Their Emotions Avnish Anand, Co-founder & COO, CaratLane 6:50 p.m. – 7:10 p.m. Speaker Session How An Agile & Adaptable Mindset Aided Kotak Mahindra to Remain on Top Of Consumers' Minds Karthi Marshan, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group 7:10 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Special Address Capitalizing On Change During Covid-19 Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International 7:30 p.m. -7:35 p.m. Vote Of Thanks

