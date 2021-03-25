Hyundai's future direction will rest on two pillars of technology and business: Tarun Garg

The exchange4media group held its 9th Pitch CMO Summit and Awards on Wednesday. At the summit, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai India, shared the automaker’s 25-year-long journey in India.

His presentation began with a slide showing the groundbreaking ceremony at Sriperumbudur in Chennai in 1996. “India was Hyundai’s first global venture. The journey has been very special for us,” he said.

Garg spoke fondly about Santro and its tall boy design. “We launched it in September 1998, and in 16 years, we have sold 1.86 million units (domestic plus export). It was hugely successful.”

He spoke about the brand’s association with Shah Rukh Khan. “Hyundai’s rise in India coincided with that of Shah Rukh’s and he is our ambassador to this day.”

Garg shed some light on Hyundai’s sprawling plant in Chennai spread across 536 acres.

“We have been working 294 days a year, six days a week in three shifts. That is the level of precision and responsive manufacturing we have. The process is laced with stringent quality controls and IT-enabled preventive maintenance.”

Garg also mentioned Hyundai’s focus on automation as the plant boasts of 650 fourth generation robots complemented by a 14,000+ workforce. “We have flexibility along with robust manufacturing capacity. We are moving towards self-reliance. We are very motivated by Atmarnirbhar Bharat.”

Garg also spoke of Hyundai’s energetic millennial minds as it has 50 data scientists on the shop floor. “We are using data to improve efficiency. Humans, and machines work in harmony.”

Garg went on to stress the significance of environment and how the plant is environment-friendly. “We have a strong commitment towards employees and environment. We have a regenerative thermal oxidizer, rain water harvesting with a storage capacity of 335,000 KL which can act as a reserve for 112 days. There are 40 acres of green belt and we use recycled water for landscaping.”

Hyundai’s manufacturing roadmap, according to Garg, is about integrating intelligence, digital and analytics. He said, “We are future ready, and by 2030, we plan to incorporate industry 4.0 manufacturing with artificial intelligence and digital learning.”

As per Garg, Hyundai wants to create sustainable products for customers to enrich their mobility experience. “We have an investment of $4 billion+ and offer 27 models with 9.6 million customers. We also provide employment to 250,000 directly and indirectly.”

Despite catering to a vast Indian market, Hyundai has a considerable market share in exports. “We have managed our highest market share, since inception, of 17 % in 2020. We have been able to balance domestic and export and it is important to showcase the strength of Indian manufacturing to the world.”

Garg said that having started with a compact entry model, Hyundai prides itself on its ability to spot customer trends whether it was through i10 or i20 or Creta. “We now have a commanding market share of 26 per cent in the prestigious SUV segment. The strength of Hyundai lies in the wide range of options we give to our customers. We want to be in the consideration set of each and every person who seeks 4-wheeler mobility.”

Garg believes that Hyundai is a brand with a cause. “We are working with the government of India in the various spheres. We have been supporting industrial training and tuition centres through our educational initiatives. Our community development efforts include water camp and drinking RO systems, and pond rejuvenation.“

Attention has also been given to road safety initiatives through awareness camps, CCTV surveillance, traffic marshals, street light campaign, emergency response teams, and quizzes on road safety, among others.

Garg also elaborated on the company’s COVID initiatives. “We contributed to PM Relief fund a donation of Rs 7 crore and TN CM Relief Fund of Rs 5 crore. We donated three-ply masks, hand sanitizers, dry ration plates to several states.”

Speaking of the company’s future direction, Garg said it will rest on two pillars of technology and business.

“When we say technology, we are talking about mobility, sharing, hailing and subscription. Affordable electric vehicles will be an important part of strategy going forward. Connected cars, and autonomous cars will be an area of focus.“

He added that business mindset will be flexible, agile and adaptable. He enumerated the company’s Click to Buy initiative which was launched before COVID-19.

“75% are using the internet for research before buying cars. The whole idea was to provide an integrated end-to-end online platform which provides a holistic experience digitally. We are also trying to enhance customer value by providing personalized offers and benefits. 285,000+ people have registered. We are not only looking at in-car benefits but also lifestyle experiences.”

