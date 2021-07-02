hummel set to enter Indian Super League as official team kit partner for Hyderabad FC

The Danish sportswear brand is looking at this partnership as an avenue to invest in Indian football and further explore new paths to develop the sport in India

Danish sportswear brand hummel has entered into a partnership with Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC, as the club’s official team kit partner for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The global sports brand is looking at this partnership as an avenue to invest in Indian football and further explore new paths to develop the sport in India.

“The brand has a proud sports history and is one of the most recognised team sports brands in the world with roots in football and handball, and has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica and the Denmark National Team. Today, hummel continues to sponsor clubs and players within Handball and Football, along with English Premier League teams Everton and Southampton to name a few,” the company said.

Speaking on the partnership, hummel, India & SEA Director, Soumava Naskar said “Football is ingrained in our brand DNA. We come with a rich heritage in football and global partnerships with multiple renowned football clubs. It gives us immense pleasure to take this legacy ahead in India with Hyderabad FC. We are looking forward to strengthening our association with the sport even further in the coming years.”

Hyderabad FC co-owner, Varun Tripuraneni said “The season last year allowed us to show a small glimpse of how we have established HFC as a unique club with a focus on youth. We’re delighted to have hummel as our official team kit partner as we set out to further build on last season’s success. This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we are happy to kick-start it by being a part of hummel’s long-standing legacy.”

