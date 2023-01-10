Hrithik Roshan turns 49: Ads of the 'Greek God' in 2022
From Burger King's 'ambush marketing' ad to Zomato's controversial spot, Hrithik has had an eventful year of endorsements
Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday this year. Frequently called the "Greek God of Bollywood" by the media, Hrithik is counted among the most bankable Bollywood actors with equal prowess in dancing, acting and action. His six Filmfares are testimony.
He has graced the silver screen for over two decades, delivering some of the most memorable hits known to Bollywood. Viren Razdan, MD of Brand-nomics says, “Hrithik had an unprecedented debut a couple of years ago with Kaho na Pyar hai. A new superstar was born and people were writing obituaries of the Khans. He hit the scale very high and became a rage in no time."
Hrithik's skills on the silver screen aside, the green-eyed actor is also the blue-eyed boy for several brands. According to Duff & Phelps’ Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2021, he is ranked 10 on the Celebrity Brand Valuation - Index with his brand worth and endorsement value pegged at $48.5 million.
Some of the brands which Hrithik endorses are Mountain Dew, Burger King, Zomato, CureFit, Hero Honda, Ferrero Rocher, Rummy circle, Rado, Zebronics, Tata Tigor, Coca cola, White Hat jr. and many more. He started his own clothing and accessories brand HRX in 2013. Recently, Bisk Farm has roped him as brand ambassador for its Googly Biscuits.
In 2022, Hrithik Roshan was indulged in a controversy related to a Zomato ad, which was withdrawn by the brand after a huge backlash. However, this controversy doesn’t seem to affect the ‘Hrithik Roshan’ brand. “He has stabilised into a respectable classy actor. His HRX brand has a good following but his own beautiful spunk has matured rapidly. His maturity as an actor has perhaps aged his pizzaz," Razdan added.
On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of Hrithik's ads in 2022.
Beardo
Known for his rugged masculine looks, Hrithik became an easy choice for men's grooming brand Beardo as their brand ambassador. The Vikram Vedha actor starred in a digital film for the brand this year, extolling the virtues of "Hairy Masculinity" and why it should be celebrated.
Bisk Farm
The actor was roped in as the brand ambassador by Bisk Farm from the house of SAJ Food to represent its Googly range of biscuit. The ad came out in December 2022 and showcased Hrithik's inimitable dance skills. The brand also launched the #GooglyTwister campaign, inviting social media users to match steps with Hrithik and his "Googly Twister" move.
Burger King
Hrithik's most memorable association this year has been with Burger King. He was a part of the brand's “ambush marketing” campaign to promote the Rs 50 Stunner Menu. The brand released 20-second Instagram ads where Hrithik is seen stepping out of his vanity van, posing for the paps. Behind him, two men strategically held up a huge Burger King board slyly, taking it down the second the actor turned around. The clip looked so realistic, that unsuspecting netizens criticised the brand for seemingly taking advantage of the star. But later it was revealed that Hrithik was in the know and it was just business as usual for the two parties. There was also a mock acknowledgement by the brand, justifying why it had to resort to "jugaad."
Ferrero Rocher
"The Roshans love Rocher," claims Hrithik in this Christmas ad for the Italian confectionery brand Ferrero Rocher, which has a big fan following in India. The digital film opens with Hrithik talking about his family's love for Christmas and their unique ways of celebrating it with gifts. The film was released ahead of the festival to establish Ferrero Rocher as a perfect gift for loved ones.
Hrithik also starred in the confectionery brand's Diwali ad back in October this year.
Probus
Hrithik was brought in as a brand ambassador for the insurance company Probus in December 2022. The actor starred in two digital ads for Probus' ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi’ campaign. The poignant ads feature Hrithik advising various characters about choosing Probus as an insurance partner. "We signed Hrithik to demonstrate the trust, dynamism and values of our brand," said Rakesh Goyal – Managing Director, Probus about the association.
Simpolo
Ceramic brand Simpolo onboarded the actor as its brand ambassador in September this year. "His elegant, classy and versatile persona fits Simpolo’s vision perfectly and his association with the brand has definitely boosted its impression in the market," said the brand about the actor. The TVC for the brand's "Dekhte Reh Jaoge" proposition showcases Hrithik's effortless comic timings.
Zomato
Hrithik's association with Zomato has been fraught with controversies, especially the brand's "Mann Kiya" campaign. The ad where he ordered a thali from "Mahakal" drew ire from the priests of Mahakal temple. The TVC was then remade with any references to the deity removed. Despite the controversies, the ad is quite on-brand for Zomato's quirky style and Hrithik delivers a subtle yet hilarious performance.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kiara Advani revels in 'dulhan waali feeling' in new ad for Mohey
Advani has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the bridalwear brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 1:28 PM | 3 min read
Mohey, the bridalwear brand appoints the celebrated actress Kiara Advani as their new brand ambassador with their ongoing campaign #DulhanWaliFeeling.
Kiara is pictured celebrating the new era of a contemporary Indian bride while wearing a gorgeous lehenga from Mohey's most recent bridal collection. She is an epitome of a radiant, confident, self-righteous and independent modern Indian bride.
Reinforcing the new age bridal swag, Kiara looks confident and joyous on her wedding day. The film depicts the era of a modern day bride and how weddings are a big day for them. In the film, during her bidaai, Kiara is seen replacing all the gifts she got for her wedding with her most prized possessions. She gets her first doll, her racket that helped her win against her father, her old notebooks, and everything that holds more meaning and memories to her new home. With the help of her new husband and father in law Kiara is able to replace all the new gifts that she finds meaningless in front of her old possessions. While leaving in the car her mother asks her why she is taking old items to her new house, to which Kiara joyfully answers “naye ghar ko apna ghar banaane”. The movie shows the cluster of emotions a bride experiences on her special day and how these old items hold a special place in their hearts. They want to carry their memories with them, its her #DulhanWaliFeeling.
Speaking of her association with the brand, Kiara Advani said, “I am so excited to be associated with Mohey, a brand that not only celebrates weddings but also, their brides and their individuality. Personally, I love weddings! I can feel the joy every wedding brings in the hearts of new brides, their families. It's important that the brides feel comfortable in their own skin and are their true self on their big day. This campaign beautifully encapsulates the #DulhanWaliFeeling and we hope it strongly connects with all the new brides.”
Commenting on the new brand ambassador, Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, “Kiara, whilst deeply rooted with her tradition, is also the new age Indian woman that brings out our powerful messaging in the most confident manner. Mohey has been conceptualized for the confident and bold Indian brides who live life to the fullest and we believe the essence of our #DulhanWaliFeeling has been beautifully portrayed by Kiara.”
The campaign conceptualized and executed by Shreyansh Innovations, the Founder, Director of the agency Mr. Shreyansh Baid, said ; “In keeping with the spirit of Mohey, we have yet again celebrated the views of a modern bride. Kiara Advani delivers a message of freedom and choice in a very simple way where she chooses to carry some unexpected things with her as she leaves for her marital home. But these seemingly meaningless things are what hold priceless memories for her. This film shows a modern Mohey bride who decides to carry the love and comfort of her maternal home in her new house.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dia Mirza dazzles in new campaign for Lotus Organics+
The campaign revolves around the Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening Range
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:30 PM | 3 min read
Beauty brand Lotus Organics+ has unleashed a new campaign with the vivacious actress Dia Mirza, for its Precious Brightening range of skincare products. As the Brand Ambassador for Lotus Organics+, Dia will appear in a new campaign which will run across various platforms. The high-voltage campaign revolves around the Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening Range, with the film primarily focusing on the Precious Brightening Day Crème. Lotus Organics+ is a socially responsible brand with a strong commitment to the environment. It has found synergy with the spirited actress who is the UN Environment’s Goodwill Ambassador for India as well as a champion of the sustainability movement.
The new campaign glows in its bright visual style with Dia Mirza’s strong presence furthering the message of how the Lotus Organics+ precious brightening range ensures bright and glowing skin. The brand film reinforces the message that Lotus Organics+ is 100% certified organic by highlighting the rare white peony flower extracts present in its Precious Brightening Range. In the film, Dia applies the Precious Brightening Day crème emphasizing how she needs something special for her glowing skin. She also highlights how the product is free from preservatives, artificial fragrances and reduces blemishes and pigmentation. The film concludes by showcasing the entire Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening range with Dia promoting the brand’s vision to ‘Live Organic’.
Commenting on the new campaign, Mr. Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, “Lotus Organics+ is a brand that uses only 100% certified organic actives in its products. We want our customers to be our ‘eco-responsible partner’ and adopt a sustainable lifestyle. In the new campaign our Brand Ambassador Dia Mirza highlights the organic ingredients that go in our Precious Brightening Range, potency of the organic ingredients in achieving skincare goals and the message to all of our customers to ‘live organic’”. Actress Dia Mirza elaborates, “Lotus Organics+ resonates with me as their products use only 100% certified organics. I believe that it is important that our lifestyle should be natural, free of toxins and healthy for the planet as well as ourselves. Everyone must do their bit for the environment and these steps begin at home, especially, through the beauty care products we choose. Lotus Organics+ embodies the idea of a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.”
The new campaign from Lotus Organics+ with their gorgeous brand ambassador Dia Mirza will play along movie blockbusters across multiplexes PAN India to attract maximum visibility. With an extensive media plan, the campaign will play out on the brand’s social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The high-decibel campaign will also be aired on leading OTT platforms including Disney Hotstar where the brand film will be aired during the series ‘Moving in with Malaika’ in which actress Malaika Arora can be seen using Lotus Organics+ products. Through this powerful campaign, Dia will reach out to a youthful audience of millennials, Gen Z, and her large fan base many of whom are deeply concerned about organic beauty products and the environment.
Lotus Organics+ is a conscious and compassionate organic beauty and wellness brand whose products are crafted with 100% Certified Organic Actives. All its products are vegetarian, cruelty-free and made without using parabens, sulphates, or artificial colors and come in packaging made of 100% recyclable material, which includes paper boxes, glass bottles, jars & aluminum tubes.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ali Fazal stars in new digital ad for beatXP
The brand has launched a new digital campaign, 'Khudh Ko Bana'
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
beatXP, a fit-tech D2C brand by Pristyn Care, has entered into the whey protein category with its three products - EDIT (Everyday Interesting Taste), GOLD and Performance. The company has roped in Mirzapur fame Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and launched a digital campaign, 'Khudh Ko Bana'.
The USP of the beatXP EDIT Whey is its different flavours - chocolate, coffee, mango, kulfi, blueberry, khajur and cinnamon which Indians will be able to taste a new flavour everyday through innovative packaging. The product will be available in a 1 kg pack at a competitive price. Every product has been clinically tested and has a high amount of BCAAs and EAAs to ensure faster muscle recovery. All protein whey products also have DigeZyme(r), a multi-enzyme blend which helps in better protein digestion for maximum benefit.
Commenting on the product launch, Ashish Dhuwan, Business Director at beatXP said, "We have a laser-sharp focus on the Indian nutrition and fitness segment and are offering ultra-filtered best quality raw protein in our products backed by solid insights and which are clinically tested. We plan to expand into offline, modern trade and aim to capture at least 20% of the market in 70% and 80% protein concentration categories together by the end of 2023.”
The campaign #KhudKoBana is targeted at Tier 1 and 2 cities among the age group of 18-35 years who are fitness enthusiasts and premium affordable performance seekers. The core insight of the campaign is that after a point, a gym-goer or fitness enthusiast loses the likeness towards a protein flavour and craves to change it. BeatXP's EDIT (Everyday Interesting Taste) allows users to change flavours daily, making it an everyday habit hence the concept of Har Din has been incorporated. The campaign is live on brand’s social media platforms including YouTube and Ali Fazal’s Instagram.
Enthused with the partnership, Ali Fazal said, "Enthused with the partnership, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal said, "I am excited to collaborate with India's fastest-growing fit-tech brand, beatXP. I can strongly relate to beatXP's mission to make wellness accessible. 'Khudh ko Bana' resembles very strongly with me where one pushes to be the best version of themselves, fueling themselves with right nutrition to push boundaries and break the monotony of everyday life."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wavemaker India gets integrated media mandate of Happilo
The account will be serviced by the agency's Bangalore office
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India has bagged the integrated media mandate of snacking brand Happilo. The account was won post following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced by the agency’s office in Bangalore.
Happilo is an omnichannel healthy snack brand that provides an array of food products to customers, including dried fruits, dates, seeds, nuts, berries, trail mixes, dry fruit bars, brittle, nut-based butter and spreads, and is the category leader in the country. Post-pandemic, there has been a shift in consumer preferences and the segment of mindful eaters has increased significantly.
Talking about the partnership, Vikas D Nahar, Founder and CEO of Happilo said, “We are delighted to get on board with Wavemaker as our partner for leading our media mandate. We align on our vision to build Happilo as the go-to snacking brand. We look forward to exciting things that the agency brings to the table.”
Speaking on the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are honoured to be a part of Happilo's exciting growth journey. With our market-leading data and technology capabilities backed by our robust purchase journey insights, we are confident of positively contributing to their success.”
Commenting on the win, M.K.Machaiah (Mac), Chief Client Officer & Office Head - South, Wavemaker India said, “We are delighted to partner with Happilo and establish them as one of the preferred healthy snacking brand in the Indian market. Happilo is a fun, young brand catering to an interesting set of consumers who look for tasty yet healthy snacking option. Engaging with new-age customers via innovative media campaigns, is going to be truly exciting.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cracking start for Star Sports: IPL 2023 mini-auction delivers 35% growth in TV viewership
Star Sports’ auction coverage was viewed by more than 50 million, with overall consumption 10% higher than the 2021 mini-auction
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 10:28 AM | 2 min read
The TATA IPL Auction that took place in Kochi on 23rd December kicked off in style as television broadcaster Star Sports recorded a 35% growth in cumulative reach for its coverage. The auction coverage was viewed by 50 million viewers on Star Sports and the total consumption stood at 1.59 billion minutes, 10% higher compared to the previous mini-auction in 2021.
As per the broadcaster, the auction delivered high viewership on TV in metros and key markets like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gujarat. Affluent segments including male and female audiences in urban, and megacities too delivered high viewership in the auction.
To put the viewership into perspective, the TATA IPL mini-auction coverage on Star Sports superseded that of the FIFA World Cup Finals, which delivered a reach of 32 million on TV.
The auction witnessed record-breaking buys exceeding the previous highest of 16 crores as three players – Sam Curran (18.50 Cr to Punjab Kings), Cameron Green (17.5 Cr to Mumbai Indians) and Ben Stokes (16.25 Cr to Chennai Super Kings) compelled franchises to break the bank in order to land the top talents.
Star Sports handpicked the best experts from around the globe to provide valuable insights to viewers during the auction. The illustrious list includes Ian Bishop, Tom Moody, Aaron Finch, Simon Katich, David Hussey, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, MSK Prasad and Amol Mazumdar. The broadcaster also invited passionate fans and fan clubs from across the country to the studio to delve into a larger-than-life experience during the auction.
As pioneers of regional language broadcast, Star Sports brought the auction to viewers in five different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The social campaign #AuctionStar which was run by Star Sports on Twitter trended as high as #3 and stayed in the top 10 trends throughout the auction.
As the countdown for TATA IPL 2023 begins, TV goes into the season with strong momentum owing to its dominating scale in the country.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We are now talking about our omnichannel strength: Naveen Murali, Pepperfry
The Vice President & Head of Marketing at Pepperfry takes us through the new-age furniture brand’s marketing strategies, product innovations, market share, and much more
By Anjana Naskar | Jan 9, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
From taking on influencers to create conversations around 'brand love' to roping in 'meme superstars', Pepperfry has been coming up with various interesting innovations.
To share more on the brand's marketing strategies and market share, we caught up with Naveen Murali, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Pepperfry.
Excerpts:
What are your current marketing strategies, and what does your media mix look like?
We look at any campaign with a 360-degree approach. Apart from seeking to engage with the consumer community, we also actively engage with the influencer community. We have two types of influencers – macro celeb influencers who engage to provide us the reach and communication access to awareness and a community of influencers who work with us frequently. We have something called ‘Pep Homies’, a community of micro, nano, and macro influencers who work with us regularly. They are people who talk about us every month and post content online. They talk about how they like to engage with us as a brand. We use all the mediums, and for the kind of business that we are in, Digital becomes a strong medium. We work on performance and a lot of other things to drive business.
What new avenues are you exploring in digital?
We have mediums to create our brand awareness, and on a daily level, each communication is measured on how much ROIs it can bring in. There are also conversations that are more about brand love, and that is where influencers come into play. It's a community that engages with our TG on several platforms, like Instagram, and Facebook. They create a lot of brand love towards Pepperfry. Because we are a brand with beliefs and our communication is warm, vibrant, and honest, this community brings out the nature of our brand, and it partners with us in making homes beautiful.
Tell us about the ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars’ campaign, what was the thought behind it?
The campaign is to show the omnichannel strength of Pepperfry. Our Target Group (TG) belongs to the 25-45 age group. They love to research a product online or go to the local market to find out other options and prices. Only then do they decide to make a purchase online or offline. So we thought it’s best to talk about our omnichannel strength. We now have over 200 studios in hundred-plus cities where you can have the touch and feel experience. For those who love to shop online, we have one lakh plus options, which is the widest range you can get for furniture and home decor online.
Our TG spends most of the time on digital platforms, on the roads travelling. They engage in memes. So we thought of involving that in our campaign for the folks to drive the message in the language they understand. Our communication outdoors was a series of memes and we had users reaching out and saying that they paused to take a look while they were driving. So you get to see Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time in a campaign of this format.
What new product innovations have you added to your portfolio recently?
We have recently launched Pets furniture as we truly believe the number of pet-friendly users across homes has gone up. We also have launched a ‘Furniture Protect Plan’. It’s different from warranty, which is generally about how the product performs as against what it promises. But for unplanned errors, human or otherwise, a furniture protection plan ensures your furniture can go back to as it was.
Currently, what is your target market share in the online furniture segment and what are your strongest growth markets as of today?
Our growth from tier 2 and tier 3 has been pretty good, coming to a level of about 25 to 30 per cent or the business contribution.
Pepperfry entered into the mattress segment last year, how is that segment performing?
Our focus on that category is very strong, and we continue to invest in the way we want consumers to have a great scheme.
Going forward, what will be your key focus areas for Pepperfry?
We want to be the one-stop destination for everything home, not just furniture, but also home decor, lighting and everything else. So that becomes one important category for us. Our focus is getting into more geographies, either online or offline. Reaching out to new geographies has been a critical game for the business because even today, it is too small for all of us. Also, we’ll continue to focus on technology because at the core we are a technology-led company. We also want to make investments toward building the entire experience of the consumer in furniture shopping, being either at the level they wished or it was on, or beyond the level that they wished they could reach.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bipasha Basu turns 44: Ads and endorsements of Bollywood's 'Queen of Horror'
The actor has had an eventful brand journey with a fair share of controversies
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 9:23 AM | 4 min read
Bollywood's "Scream Queen" and fitness icon, Bipasha Basu celebrates her 44th birthday today. While it's been a long time since she appeared on the silver screen, Basu has given us some unforgettable hits in the last two decades such as Ajnabee, Raaz, Jism, No Entry, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Phir Hera Pheri, Race and Aatma. She's won numerous accolades, including a Filmfare Award.
The new mom has also been enjoying her new stint as a social media influencer on Instagram with a fan following of 12.5 million. She also teamed up with celebs Malika Arora and Sussanne Khan in 2015 as "tastemakers" and "creative directors" for the lifestyle brand The Label Life.
On Bipasha's birthday, we take a look at some of her brand endorsements, commercials and controversies.
Clinic All Clear
Many brands leveraged the chemistry between Bipasha and her then-boyfriend John Abraham for their TVCs. These decade-old ads from Clinic Plus are testimony.
Dabur
Health-conscious Bipasa appeared in Dabur Honey’s ‘Love Yourself’ advertisement in which she endorsed honey to stay fit and feel young forever. She also starred in the ad for Dabur Real Activ.
Dyson
The actress also has an endorsement deal with high-end electronics brand Dyson in her kitty.
View this post on Instagram
Gili
The actress was also the brand ambassador of Gitanjali Group's Gili. Here she stars in a sparkling ad for the brand. A memorable moment from the spot is when Bipasha pulls Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress flying scene, but dressed entirely in black.
KFC
Bipasha has promoted fast food giant KFC through Instagram for its limited edition celebratory bucket.
View this post on Instagram
Lays
Among the most recent of Bipasha's ads include the one with Ranbir Kapoor for Lays Maxx in 2021. The ad made fans reminisce the chemistry the two shared in the 2008 film Bachna hain Haseeno.
McVities
Bipasha has always been known as a fitness icon and an authoritative voice for lifestyle brands that promote wellness. So her association with digestive biscuit brand McVities came as no surprise. This old ad has her urging viewers to make a switch to a "healthy habit" by eating fibre-rich McVities instead of regular biscuits.
New York Lotto
This old, little-known commercial is by New York Lotto. Bipasha stars alongside Vivek Oberoi where the two are shown as a royal bride and groom. The ad was shot in 1999 when both actors were relatively unknown. The video went viral sometime back in 2010 and caused some headache for Bipasha since there was some nudity involved. Her reps had to clarify to quell some of the chatter: ""Bipasha had done this ad in 1999 when she was modelling for Ford Modelling Agency (sic) in New York. It was done as an international assignment and was meant for the international market. I don't know why such an old ad has surfaced now."
Playgard
Bipasha featured with partner Karan Singh Grover in this condom ad by Playgard in 2017. While fans appreciated the ad, the two also faced backlash and trolling for the bold ad. The two defended their choice to star in the ad by saying she is doing no wrong in endorsing the condom.
Springfit Mattresses
Bipasa along with her real-life partner, Karan Singh Grover endorsed Spring Fit Mattresses about five years ago when the brand was growing popular in India. The couple were announced as the brand ambassador of Springfit in 2017. They remained the face of the brand before Kareena Kapoor was appointed as the brand ambassador in 2022.
Reebok Advertisement
Bipasha teamed up with MS Dhoni to endorse the Reebok HexRide ad series thirteen years ago. Both were the leading fitness icons back then.
This old Wella Kolestint ad featured Bipasha and her ex-beau John Abraham. This ad is more than a decade old in 2011 when she was announced as the brand ambassador of the hair colour company.
Some other brand endorsements
Besides appearing in TV commercials for health food brands like Sugar-Free, Bipasha also promoted Mayuri Hair Oil, Emami Vasocare, Feathertouch hair removal cream, Close Up, Rupa Softline, LaOpala diva, Aristocrat, Thums- up, Kshitij Builders, Panasonic A 100, Kinetic SYM flyte, Emami Vasaocare Herbal Lip Balm, BoroPlus Anti Pollution Daily Face Wash, and Byond Tech Electronics Pvt. Ltd ( BTEPL).
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube