Hero Lectro launches anthem to celebrate the spirit of cycling

Hero Lectro, a division of Hero Cycles, on the occasion of World Bicycle Day launched an upbeat soundtrack#WantItToFlauntIt.

The lyrics reflect how the consumers are making a conscious choice to stay smart & updated, and are also not afraid to flaunt them. The creative use of artistic masterpieces such as Renaissance Art God Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa from the 16thCentury and 19th Century Norwegian Expressionist artist Edvard Munch’s The Scream, the brand anthem makes a case for breaking stereotypes and assert one’s choice, for standing true to their passions and beliefs.

Talking about the campaign, Aditya Munjal, CEO, Hero Lectro, said – “The main idea behind this initiative is to celebrate the spirit of cycling. This anthem is an ode to the young & passionate cyclists out there who are not only clear about the choices they make but also why they make them. We chose the occasion of World Bicycle Day to spread awareness about E-cycles as a category and start a dialogue with the youth who don’t believe in what’s being handed down to them but rather challenge the status Quo. Hero Lectro as a brand aims to revolutionise the personal transportation industry and E-cycles are fun, environment-friendly and the ideal way to go about it.”

