Leafberry creates engaging DOOH installation 'Supernova'

The year 2021 brings with it a positive momentum and hope for DOOH opportunities to flourish. With the vaccine rollout and traffic mobility coming back to pre-COVID stages brands want to have an impactful reach for their campaigns. DOOH mediums is a perfect remedy for a brand’s solution as they provide data-led solutions and are engaging.

DOOH innovations provide brands with an interactive technical medium and helps garner ROI through consumer data. Leafberry building on the amplified usage of DOOH in a post-pandemic market has launched a new DOOH brand installation and has started pitching them to clients.

The aim is to make the Leafberry DOOH installation the biggest DOOH site of this resolution and scale in the country. Shavinder Singh Sandhu, Co-Founder, Leafberry Ads mentioned that it isn’t just about the screens but the entire DOOH media site is an artistic element.

The 1000 Sq Feet of Digital OOH in Ludhiana, has been titled ‘SUPERNOVA’. A 2000 Sq Feet element of art displaying 1000 Sq Feet of DOOH.

The DOOH Installation is made in consultation with Ludhiana Smart City Limited. The location of the media site will be in the market of Ludhiana Sarabha Nagar Kipps Market, which is now being called ‘Sarabha Square’ a prime location in the city.

Sandhu remarked that they had January 2021 as a testing phase to check if there are any glitches. The only campaigns that have been up on the installation are from prominent brands like Coca Cola and Hero Cycles in January. Leafberry will start taking bookings from clients from 1st February 2021.

This is a move to help clients and OOH agencies impactfully put out their campaigns and have a higher call-to-action for their particular brands and services. Instead of focusing on the economic woes and drawbacks the OOH ecosystem had in 2020, Leafberry’s aim is to spread a positive message and have a forward-looking approach.

