Hearth Ventures forges partnership with Seattle start-up Shobitam, Inc

Hearth Ventures has started a partnership with Shobitam, Inc, a Seattle WA-based start-up, as the first of its family of portfolio companies.

The partnership comes with a Series Seed investment by its affiliate, Baaya Ventures.

Shobitam, Inc is a direct-to-consumer online platform for ethnic fashion, starting with sarees, apparel and fashion jewellery. Aparna Thyagarajan and Ambika Thyagarajan, the founders of Shobitam, are experienced technology executives with a passion for beautiful apparel and making a difference to the artisans and weavers who make them.

Hearth Ventures was started less than a year ago with the belief that the handmade industry is a wonderful industry - with the beauty of products, the artistry, the ability to create socio-economic impact. Shefali Chhachhi is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hearth Ventures.

Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder of Shobitam shares on their partnership with Hearth Ventures said: “At Shobitam, we believe in celebrating one's timeless heritage and are building a digital platform to bring eternal heirlooms from our talented weavers and artisans across India to the World. We are proudly “Weavers First, Customers First” as we drive to our mission to make all people “Look good, Do good and Feel Good!” while delivering exceptional value and world class experience. So, we are thrilled by the support of Hearth Ventures who are also very purpose led and see the huge potential of digital transformation across the handlooms, arts and crafts industry.”

