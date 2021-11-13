HDFC Life's new campaign nudges consumers to be financially prepared for their retirement

HDFC Life has released their latest campaign, #RetireOnYourTerms.

The campaign idea originated from the insight that though the life span of Indians is increasing, retirement planning is still not a priority for many. In India, there has been a change in the socio-cultural landscape over the last few decades. There are more nuclear families which makes it all the more necessary for an individual to be financially prepared for their retirement.

While individuals intend to build a corpus for funding their retirement there are very few who actually work towards the same - there is a lag between this intention and actual action. HDFC Life’s latest campaign aims to bridge this gap.

The brand, through this campaign, highlights children leaving home to build their lives, as a significant indicator for parents to start planning for their financial wellbeing in their post-work years.

The film begins with the family preparing for the son to leave in pursuit of his dreams, the couple is proud and emotional while bidding him adieu. They get back home and as time passes, they get contemplative and start talking about their dreams and the events that shaped their reality. Eventually, we witness them arrive upon a realisation - they have fulfilled their parental duties towards their son, it is the time for them to plan for their retirement and to retire on their terms.

Speaking on the launch, Vishal Subharwal, Head – Marketing, Digital Business, and E-commerce, HDFC Life, said, “Individuals usually focus on the family and children’s future when it comes to financial planning. Retirement planning is often a neglected area and even if people are aware of its significance, they do not know when to start.

Through this campaign, we aim to nudge consumers to plan for their and their spouse’s financial freedom post-retirement, in a timely manner. Individuals have various concerns in terms of retirement planning – how to go about it, which are the suitable products, can they use life insurance for retirement planning? These are legitimate questions and we hope to enable consumers find answers to these through our campaign.”

Adding further, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Retirement planning is often seen as boring or cumbersome. With this campaign, we wanted to bring in a new perspective. Very often, in fulfilling our responsibilities and making the right choices for our family, we give up on our own dreams and wishes. Our latest film reiterates that planning your retirement could mean that you could now go back and complete those wishes. The film narrates this message through the lens of a middle-aged couple who, after fulfilling their parental responsibilities, are ready to plan their life ahead as per their own priorities.”

The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms – Television, Digital, DTH, and PR.

