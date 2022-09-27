HCLTech launches new brand positioning

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has launched its new brand identity and logo, underpinned by the distinct positioning of Supercharging Progress that reflects its commitment to clients, its people, communities and the planet.

The company’s new ‘HCLTech’ brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, described the announcement as an evolution for HCLTech to embrace a distinct global brand identity while retaining connectivity with HCL Group. “For HCLTech, Supercharging Progress is about accelerating the digital transformation for our clients everyday as well as the ethos of the organization to advance the aspirations of our people, contribute to a sustainable planet and uplift local communities across our global footprint.”

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech said, “Today, we are proud to share our purpose statement - to bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress. Our purpose accelerates our journey to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises through differentiated services and products and being an employer of choice for top talent. It also underscores our responsibility to continue contributing toward inclusive growth of communities where we operate and a sustainable planet for the generations to come.”

Elaborating on the rationale of the new brand positioning, C Vijayakumar added, “Supercharging Progress captures the essence of what we do today and our aspiration of what we want to do more of – at scale, at speed, for our clients, for our people, communities and planet.”

