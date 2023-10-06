Hardik Pandya stars in Gatorade's first Indian TVC in a decade
This campaign, titled 'Sweat Makes You Shine,’ emphasises the importance of hydration in sports
Gatorade®, PepsiCo India’s hydration brand, today made a marquee announcement to launch its first television commercial in a decade in India. This campaign, titled 'Sweat Makes You Shine,’ features cricketer Hardik Pandya.
Speaking on the campaign, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Backed by GSSI (Gatorade Sports Science Institute), Gatorade has consistently been at the forefront of hydration, delivering athletes and people with active lifestyles the essential means to enhance their performance through consistent replenishment. With our latest campaign, we hope to inspire professional athletes or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle to keep pushing the limits and stay hydrated in their fitness journey with Gatorade."
Commenting on the campaign, cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said "I strongly believe in the transformative potential of hard work, unwavering determination, and putting in the effort. With this campaign alongside Gatorade, I aim to emphasize the importance of these principles to my fans, reinforcing the value of dedicating oneself to working harder and, in turn, maintaining peak performance through consistent hydration."
"As an athlete, there is no shortcut to success - it takes dedication, hard work and discipline to outshine. Our campaign spotlights Gatorade as the perfect partner to help you keep pushing your limits in this journey to success. And who better than Hardik Pandya one of the most successful and iconic sports personalities to bring home this message." said, Raj Deepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett
MS Dhoni & Oreo want cricket fans to go 'shh' before the World Cup
The cricketer has teamed up with the brand for a campaign to avoid jinxing India's chances of winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 1:10 PM | 4 min read
Oreo & MS Dhoni have come together again to help Team India get what they want the most. Last year, Oreo had launched again in a bid to bring back the cup, like in 2011, and while we reached the semi’s, the job remained unfinished. This year, Oreo & Mahi take on an even more playful note simply evocating people to not jinx it, building a counter-culture view to get a billion cricket-crazy fans go “shhhh” ahead of the biggest cricket tournament there is. All to ensure we send good vibes to the team on the ground!
The brand has launched a new campaign partnering with MS Dhoni again for this World Cup season. To capture the attention of the audiences in a quirky yet impactful manner, the campaign is launched in a first-of-its-kind breaking news format featuring Dhoni on prime news channels. Set on the stage of a cricket news show, the film opens with Expert Panelists on the set discussing India’s performance and chances of winning the World Cup 2023. Right then, Dhoni unexpectedly walks in and hijacks the show. His simple sermon being, ‘Oreo & he believe that no one should talk about India's chances, till the end, till we actually get the cup’. He encourages all viewers to follow the “Oreo Bola Mat Bol” ideology. Wait till we actually get it!
To build on the excitement with cricket further, Oreo will drive contextual communication on Hotstar during the World Cup. Also, to connect with the audience in real-time, Oreo is capitalizing on moment marketing with relatable content while matches are on. The #OreoBolaMatBol frenzy has already caught on with cricket fans, memes, and fan pages and consumers are resonating with the belief of not jinxing India’s chances of winning the Cup.
Speaking about this campaign, Nitin Saini, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Following the same thought as last year with our #BringBack2011 campaign that introduced our playful version to take India to the finals, we are yet again bringing together the nation with a nostalgic and relatable twist with ‘Oreo Bola Mat Bol’ campaign. The campaign brings the nuances of watching cricket and supporting India during the nail-biting matches and aims to influence the loudest and most passionate cricket fans in the world to stay ‘silent’ about India’s performance during the most important tournament. Just like every Indian, I have followed these stereotypes over the years and the effort to un-jinx this year’s game by simply not talking about it is something I am sure we have all done or experienced in the past. We are once again partnering with everyone’s favourite, MS Dhoni, who has effortlessly brought this idea to life.”
MS Dhoni said, “OREO has always found the right angle to take, which is not only playful but also fits in seamlessly with India’s love for Cricket. As an athlete or sports fan, we all have certain things that we do— consciously or unconsciously, which we believe can help our favourite team win. Trying to not jinx a win by not talking is a common one but Oreo has once again brought this live in the most relatable way. It’s been fun to bring this to life with OREO just in time for the World Cup!”
Along with the TVC, the brand has also created several activations for the duration of the World Cup, as well as shorties for the digital streaming platforms.
Mayuresh Dubhashi, Group Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett said, “The biggest cricketing event, the World Cup is back. And so is Oreo along with M.S. Dhoni. And this time around, we are not going to say anything at all - #OreoBolaMatBol. Because of our deep cultural belief that we don’t talk about the thing that we want the most. And we all want that one particular result out of this Cup, don’t we? We are launching a disruptive multi-platform campaign that’ll run the course of the tournament with many innovations, many firsts with the hope that the country joins us in this belief to help better our team’s chances.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Office Head, North, West and East, Wavemaker India said, “We are strategically choosing our message and media. While many brands may express the belief that "India will win," we are encouraging our audience to avoid excessive optimism (or negativity) with the hashtag #OreoBolaMatBol. Whether they are engaged in cricket-related platforms or consuming content related to cricket, we will remind India to embrace our motto of #OreoBolaMatBol to ensure we do our bit to send good vibes and avert bad vibes for Team India over the next two months”.
When jokes mean serious business: Why meme marketing is gaining popularity in D2C space
Memes are enjoying more popularity because of its inherent nature of being topical. This creates multiple opportunities for the brand to ride on and get viral, say experts
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 6, 2023 8:39 AM | 6 min read
Being able to laugh at yourselves or using humor to say it all is the finest trait to nurture, but it can help people connect with us more – and it’s the same for brands and consumers.
And so, no surprise that meme marketing is one of the latest trends among direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands who seek to connect with audiences, especially millennials, in a casual but interesting way on every topical issue; be it a high pitch India-Pakistan cricket match or dazzling new year eve or hype around iPhone launch. Remember memes on the Zomato Blinkit merger, which took over social media early this year. The merger happened in 2020, but it went viral only after their campaign led to a massive storm of memes by hundreds of brands:
Swiggy is not far behind its rival. The home-grown food delivery brand’s hilarious take on other popular brands is worth following.
solving important questions ?#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OICXjABqw2— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 12, 2023
Now, top brands across the sectors like Google India, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, Durex, Dabur and Pepperfry are winning the internet audience through sustained meme campaigns mainly on Instagram and Twitter.
Meme makers in demand
According to social media site Instagram, at least one million posts mentioning "meme" were shared every day in 2020.
Brands have surely taken a note. They are increasingly hiring meme makers or partnering with meme making agencies to quickly churn out hilarious memes to cash in on every occasion, industry experts say.
Creative agencies are also feeling pressure to churn out hilarious memes spontaneously, sometimes every morning. Their pitch with the brand invariably has a special space for social media strategy these days.
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India, says, “Times have changed, our audience has changed and so has the way we communicate with them. It’s common knowledge that TV and print isn’t the best and end of all things and digital has taken a strong leading role. In reality, digital itself is a complex medium which requires different ways that we need to approach it. Right from the configuration of the creative teams, which also include video editors and creative tech teams besides copy and art now, to teams venturing into newer approaches like memes, I think it is a fantastic way of accentuating a brand idea. Interesting times, I say :).”
While some creative agencies are hiring meme makers in their digital team, some are roping in creative people with a funny bone.
“Agencies are looking out for people not traditionally specified as content writers but they are budding stand-up artists or simple folks who are good with wordplay,” says Nimesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Windchimes Communications.
D2C brands usually spend 90% of their marketing budget on digital. Within digital, the social media spend, including memes, is upwards of 70% nowadays, says Shah.
Topicality
For decades, scores of Indian and foreign brands have tried spoofing ads to make inroads among potential customers. Sometimes they ask consumers not to buy the product or skip the brand name altogether or poke fun at the concept of advertising itself.
Amul, for instance, has been winning millions of hearts for years with its topical memes. In the age of digital, the reach and frequency of such spoofs have gone million-fold.
According to a BBC article, Richard Dawkins, the evolutionary biologist, coined the term "meme" in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, likening discrete bits of human culture that propagate between people to genes. He suggested that memes were melodies, ideas, catchphrases or bits of information that leap from brain to brain through imitation, expediting their transmission.
“Memes are definitely enjoying more popularity as a communication mode these days. It’s primarily because of its inherent nature of being topical. This creates multiple opportunities for the brand to ride on and get viral. Brands showcase their product features and USPs wrapped in the humour wrapper of memes,” Shah noted.
Aalap Desai, an independent creative professional, echoes the sentiments and believes that humour will always be in style. “Humour is such a positive emotion that whenever someone makes you smile, the memory stays with you. With memes, this has become serious business. Brands have realised the power of short-form humour and are asking more of it because people never have or, in my opinion, never will, mind sharing a joke. Even if it's branded.”
The smartest brands, those that generate buzz, laughter, and engagement, harness the unparalleled power of humor and memes, because memes aren't just about content; they are the heart of the new age consumer, says Advit Sahdev, a marketing expert.
Sahdev adds, “For Millennials and Gen Z, the digital natives who grew up with the ability to scroll, like and share, memes are more than just a hobby; it's a language. And the brands that speak this language, infusing humor and wit into their campaigns, are the brands that not only attract attention; they win hearts.”
Are memes effective?
Usually the most viral, most loved memes are memes that are about things that are very recent in public memory and appeal to a large number of people.
According to a study by The NYU Dispatch, traditional marketing graphics have 5% engagement while memes can yield 60% organic engagement with ten times higher reach.
Memes also have a serious side. They have the capacity to transcend cultures and become powerful tools for self-expression, connection, social influence and even political subversion, communication experts say.
However, the shelf-life is much shorter i.e. 24 hours as compared to an insight-driven communication campaign. As a result, memes don’t lead to strong brand association and recall. This prompts brands to churn out more memes and in turn, further fuel the use of memes, Shah pointed out.
Not everyone is convinced about the influence and power of memes. Some brands are still averse to the idea of meme marketing.
“When you hire a meme page in a media plan, they are given a brief, and they come up with their way of comms. But it is always a joke. Obviously. That's why clients are mostly divided on this front. Some believe that it becomes shareable and appreciated because it's funny, while some believe that it is counterproductive and self-deprecating if they are used. It's an acquired taste,” Desai noted.
Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards 2023 to be held on October 10
The theme for the inaugural edition is ‘BFSI Marketing: Today and Beyond’
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 8:29 AM | 2 min read
The inaugural edition of the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 10, in Mumbai. The flagship event of the exchange4media Group aims to recognize and felicitate leaders and brands from the BFSI & Fintech sector. The awards honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas in the BFSI sphere. The banking and finance sector in India has witnessed a rapid shift towards digitalization to match the evolving consumer preferences. To explore the intricacies of the sector, seasoned experts and top leaders from the BFSI & Fintech Sector will come together to share insights on several topics under the theme ‘BFSI Marketing: Today and Beyond’.
The lineup and agenda of the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards 2023 is power-packed including a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions by the experts from the BFSI ecosystem. In the highly competitive marketplace today, marketers believe that BSFI advertising and marketing need to be innovative, flexible, and data-driven to stand the test of time. The speakers at the summit will discuss the opportunities, challenges and road ahead for the BFSI sector in the coming years.
During the day, path-breaking marketers from the BFSI industry will be awarded at the Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketer 2023.
Following the day-long conference, the Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards will be announced that recognizes and felicitates the pioneers in the BFSI & Fintech marketing sector. The awards honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas and who continue to inspire others to stay ahead of the curve and unlock their full potential.
The nominations were accepted under four main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar. The jury panel of 25 jurors culminated by deciding winners based on their merit and outstanding work.
Don't miss this opportunity to learn from practitioners, network with industry leaders and expand your knowledge network. You are just one step away from getting access to insightful sessions and robust networking opportunities. To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights, click here to register.
The event is Powered by Laqshya Media Group and Disney Star. The Presenting Sponsor of the event is Dangle Ads while Mobavenue is the Growth Partner.
'Bisleri’s Vedica is a premium brand for discerning consumers'
At the launch of 'Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water', Bisleri International's Vice Chairperson Jayanti Khan Chauhan & CEO Angelo George spoke about the company's expansion plans, growth targets & more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 6, 2023 8:40 AM | 6 min read
On Thursday, Bisleri International announced the expansion of its premium beverage category -- Himalayan Spring Water -- with the launch of 'Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water' in Mumbai.
“Sourced directly from the snowy peaks of the Himalayas, Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water is a testament to nature's splendour. This sparkling elixir assures exceptional quality, pureness, crisp taste and an ideal balance of carbonation and mineral composition,” says Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Bisleri International’s Vice-chairperson, unveiling the product.
The company’s CEO Angelo George and head of marketing Tushar Malhotra were also present at the occasion.
The product is priced at Rs 175 for a 300 ml glass pack as the company targets niche audiences in metros and tier 1 cities. Actor Dino Morea has been roped in as a brand ambassador.
Chauhan, who is the only daughter of Ramesh Chauhan, the chairman of India’s largest packaged drinking water company, oversees the business empire with a turnover of Rs 2,300 Cr in FY22. She said the firm decided to launch its own sparkling water brand after seeing its growing acceptance in India and other parts of the world.
On this occasion, Chauhan who grew up in Europe and calls herself a staunch animal lover, also expressed her commitment towards street animals. Chauhan is currently working with PETA to sterilize cats and dogs and provide them with therapies. She has also joined hands with the animal welfare society to provide needy animals a shelter.
exchange4media spoke to Chauhan and George about their sales projections for the new product, company’s growth targets, expansion plans and marketing strategies.
Excerpts:
Bisleri has been growing consistently and the company’s turnover crossed Rs 2300 crore in FY22. What are your next targets?
Chauhan: We have set out a plan to double the turnover by 2026. The company witnessed good growth despite the COVID impact which has been kind of reassuring us that we are inherently on the right trajectory and we would like to build on that.
You have forayed into the UAE sometime ago. How has been the response? How does the UAE market differ in terms of packaged water from the Indian one?
Chauhan: We entered the UAE only a couple of months ago. It's a completely packaged water-led market. There is no tap water at all. The packaged water players are small and scattered. As an Indian brand, we are not trying to target Indian consumers in the UAE. That's a spot that doesn't look viable to name. So that's why our launch took time.
It was launched with the limited edition packs with the Shah Rukh starrer movie “Jawan”. Shahrukh is also the brand ambassador for UAE and hence our collaboration helped to get that initial acceptance for the brand. But the long-term game is about being present in the right kind of channels and ensuring that your service and capability are established and all locals come and buy your brand.
We plan to create the right engagement out there from a consumer angle and you will see more of it coming.
Are you planning to foray into other markets as well?
George: Once we get a hold of the UAE market, only then we have the freedom to think about other things. Once we are clear that we got the UAE game right, we would surely expand to other markets.
How much investment is being done for the sparkling water category? Have you set up a separate bottling plant for this? Besides, what are your sales projections for this product?
Chauhan: We can’t reveal numbers, unfortunately. Anyway, we have just launched the product. I would be able to give you a better picture on this after a few months. However, there's a huge demand for sparkling water in the Indian market and our product will be a great alternative.
All I can tell you is that the Vedica category makes up about 5% to 7% of our overall business. It took almost eight years, including the break of COVID which really affected us. Otherwise, we were on a great track. If COVID hadn't happened right now, we would be like five times what we are at the moment.
Our product comes from a single aquifer in the Himalayas. It is being bottled at our Uttarakhand plant only.
With such a price band, wonder who is your target audience? Can you share your marketing strategy around this product?
Chauhan: It's obviously a niche market, so urban India is our focus. It will be available on e-commerce platforms, fine dining places and even malls. We will be mainly focusing on digital for marketing along with billboards around the major metros. But I feel digital works the best because our consumers are more on digital than on TV.
We also have actor Dino Morea on board as our ambassador. We have shot a beautiful film and will be doing more films soon. Most brands are very passionate about CSR, but they are not focusing on rehabilitation, rescue and welfare of animals.
So in that sense, it's like a very 360 way of looking at different avenues where we can be relevant and be involved. We have started our social media campaigns and partnered up with many of the premium events like Lollapalooza, MotoGP, Vogue and Condé Nast events where our target consumers can interact with us, look at the bottle, get a feel of the bottle, then go home and order it online.
We want to be the most dominant premium water brand.
George: You need to be wise about how you spend your money. Vedica is a premium brand for discerning consumers. I think the TV consumption of that group of people has collectively gone down as they have shifted to digital today. So the media mixes are oriented towards that. We will also be advertising on billboards in metros soon.
How does Dino Morea blend with your brand?
George: We wanted our brand ambassador to be somebody who is accessible and people can relate with him, who carries himself gracefully.
Chauhan: Also, Dino also hasn't done too many ads like other actors which often confuses the audience. He is associated with a few but good brands. Moreover, he campaigned for us in 2005.
NeuGo says, 'Delays are a thing of the past' in new ad campaign
The ads are a part of a new campaign by the brand, targetting young adults between 18 and 35
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 4:21 PM | 2 min read
Intercity bus brand, NueGo has launched three 10-second advertisements as part of a comprehensive marketing campaign targeting young adults aged 18-35. These ads emphasize key features that set NueGo apart: "On-Time Departure," "Noiseless Travel," and "Safety for Women."
"On-Time Departure": Delays are a thing of the past with NueGo. Our first ad in the campaign showcases our unwavering commitment to punctuality. Passengers can rely on NueGo for on-time departures, ensuring they reach their destination as scheduled.
"Noiseless Travel": NueGo's electric buses are designed to provide a serene and peaceful journey. Our second ad highlights the noiseless experience passengers can enjoy on board, making every trip a relaxing one.
"Safety for Women": Safety is a top priority at NueGo. In our third ad, we spotlight our dedication to creating a safe environment for all travellers, with a particular focus on ensuring women feel secure during their journeys.
The campaign will be played on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, throughout Asia Cup’23 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. It will be strategically rolled out in key operational locations including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Indore, and Bhopal. These cities represent a diverse cross-section of India, and NueGo is committed to meeting the travel needs of residents and visitors alike.
Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, stated, "Our new ad campaign reflects our dedication to delivering a seamless, comfortable, and secure travel experience for our passengers. Whether it's reaching your destination on time, enjoying a peaceful journey, or ensuring the safety of all travellers, NueGo has you covered with our fleet of new, electric buses. We look forward to improving the standard of customer experience in the industry, while serving the needs of all passengers who are in search of a reliable travel partner that also serves the planet.”
Watch out for these exciting ads as NueGo continues to redefine inter-city travel in India. Join us on this journey towards sustainable, efficient, and passenger-centric transportation.
DP World, ICC and Sachin Tendulkar join forces for global initiative
DP World will use smart logistics offering end-to-end network to deliver kit and equipment to grassroots cricket clubs around the world
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 3:40 PM | 3 min read
DP World has unveiled the new ‘Beyond Boundaries’ initiative, in partnership with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and the ICC, aimed at driving the growth of cricket around the world.
This global mission will see DP World use its end-to-end network and smart logistics capabilities to distribute fifty repurposed shipping containers to grassroots cricket clubs around the world, each one kitted out with essential equipment.
Ahead of the 2023 ICC Men’s 50 Over Cricket World Cup, taking place in India from 5 October to 19 November, the first container was unveiled by new DP World Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar at NSCI, Mumbai. The first DP World container along with 40 cricket kits will be placed at the Chikhalikar Sports Club in Palghar, Maharashtra while another 210 kits will be presented to young cricketers from academies like Achrekar Cricket Academy, and Shivaji Park Gymkhana Academy, to name a few.
Included within each of the containers is 250 bespoke kits: each made up of a cricket bat, helmet, gloves and pads. Each container is multipurpose, also serving as a pavilion which includes an in-built scoreboard, sun protection and seating.
Speaking during the first container launch, DP World Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar said: “I am extremely happy to partner with DP World to go beyond boundaries and help make cricket possible globally. Like most young cricketers, I grew up playing for my local club I understand the importance of quality cricketing equipment and kits. Grassroots clubs are the bedrock of every nation’s cricket. It’s heartening to see DP World's commitment to nurturing young cricketing talent not just in India, but across the world.
These cricket containers will provide budding cricketers a place to rest and pad up. More importantly, this can be a great step towards ensuring a safe space for girls, as the containers can be used as changing rooms. I am happy to be a part of this initiative and look forward to witnessing its impact in supporting the next generation of cricketers across India and beyond."
The first container design was brought to life by local artist Sadhna Prasad and pays homage to the Master Blaster himself, with the first 10 containers being inspired by Tendulkar’s legacy.
Kevin D’Souza, Senior Vice President - Business Development - Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent, DP World added, "We are truly proud to welcome Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar to the DP World family. Sachin represents a billion dreams and has played an inspiring role in taking cricket beyond boundaries. A role model to youngsters, he epitomises hard work, determination, and dedication to perfection. These are attributes that resonate with every member of DP World as we strive to make trade flow beyond boundaries for our customers and stakeholders. We are confident that our partnership with Sachin will serve to make cricket possible for even more people across the world.”
As the global leading provider of smart logistics solutions, we seek to change what’s possible for everyone, and we are confident that this new initiative, will serve to make cricket possible for the youth at multiple grounds in the country and across the world.”
The Beyond Boundaries initiative will be amplified throughout the course of the tournament via the ICC broadcast, with a bespoke graphic depicting how ten kits will be donated for every 100 runs scored in each match. All kit donations will be made via the containers unveiled in 2023.
Virat Kohli reveals the 'mantra and yantra' for success in ad for Luxor
The film showcases the Luxor Schneider LX MAX pen
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 1:58 PM | 3 min read
Writing instruments brand Luxor has unveiled a new brand film ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring their new brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The film showcases the Luxor Schneider LX MAX pen, the first brand launch as part of the Luxor Schneider partnership, signed earlier this year.
The Luxor Schneider LX MAX is a pen in the liquid-ink category, one of the fastest growing and most popular segments of the Indian writing instruments industry. LX MAX comes equipped with German technology and is designed to deliver maximum smoothness and unmatched writing length of 1000+ metres, a brand proposition brought alive by its core advertising message of “Likho Maximum”. The LX MAX is a refillable pen, affordably priced at Rs.60 per pen and available in 4 colours – blue, black, red and green. The new brand is especially useful for students, its key audience, who seek pens with consistent performance and great value-for-money.
The new LXMAX brand film opens in a school corridor, where a student is looking wistfully at an Achievers Wall of Fame. She wonders what it’ll take for her to get on the board. That’s when Virat offers her the “mantra” for success (hard work and practice) and the ideal “yantra” (Luxor Schneider LXMAX for the longest and smoothest writing experience). Inspired by the “mantra” and armed with the “yantra”, we see the student enthusiastically go about her studies, as Virat observes her progress and supports her preparation. The final shots reveal the “mantra” and “yantra” (Luxor Schneider LXMAX) worked successfully, as the student makes it to the Achievers Wall of Fame, much to the delight and excitement of Virat and the student.
The film goes live on 5th October on OTT during the ICC Cricket World Cup and on Luxor’s social media channels on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and others. This campaign is expected to run in October and November 2023, and aims to reach 1 Crore potential consumers pan-India. Luxor also plans to invest significantly on building the Luxor Schneider LX MAX brand in the coming months through series of media, consumer activation and trade initiatives.
Speaking on the new brand film and the association with Virat Kohli, Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. said, “Luxor Schneider LXMAX is the first of many brands that we’re launching in India as part of our partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany who is renowned for its engineering and design superiority globally. Our association with youth icon and cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomizes our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence. We are excited to bring this association alive through the launch of our first advertising film featuring LX MAX and Virat which will go live soon.”
Luxor has, in the past, signed some of the biggest celebrities in India to promote their brands, notably Amitabh Bachchan for Parker in a series of memorable ads in the early 2000s, as well as Deepika Padukone for Luxor in mid 2010s. They now aspire to recreate the magic with Virat Kohli as their new brand ambassador and fortify their leadership position in the industry.
