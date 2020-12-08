Hamdard launches Healthy India marketing campaign with focus on holistic wellness

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) today unveiled its all-new integrated marketing campaign ‘Healthy India. Hamdard India’s campaign has been emphasizing on individuals’ health and wellness amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign is targeted at highlighting Hamdard’s commitment to holistic wellbeing and emphasizing on products that are effective for maintaining good respiratory health and strong immunity that is crucial in current times.

“As part of the campaign, Hamdard is introducing a lot of initiative as a part of Healthy India Hamdard India campaign day that will be leveraged through Hamdard Wellness Centers with consumer offers at the Wellness Centre pharmacies, online consultation for providing quality Unani treatment and healthcare will continue. In addition to this, Hamdard Laboratories is organizing mobile health van operation where Hamdard Hakeems will do health check-ups for individuals. These health vans will also distribute Sualin sachets and Joshina – a well-known natural remedy for preventing and treating the effects of cold and cough across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut, before rolling it out elsewhere,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “In current times it is very important to build a strong immune system that safeguards us from various microbial infections. Our latest campaign ‘Healthy India. Hamdard India’ fortifies our 114-year-old commitment to health and wellness of the nation through our time tested products that have proven effective against various viral infection and aiding strong immunity building. We are excited to partner with Radio Mirchi for this campaign who have created very engaging content for us”.

Hamdard Laboratories will utilize POSM, print, radio, television and digital platforms and social media to engage with their target audiences as part of the integrated marketing campaign, a microsite capturing people talk is also created. Maximizing their reach, the brand has collaborated with Radio Mirchi for “India ki Health Check” programming that emphasizes the consumption of immunity boosters /respiratory products for staying healthy and safe during the pandemic.

Shivangini Jajoria, Senior VP & Senior Business Director, Mirchi Entertainment Network India Ltd. said, “With increasing pollution, poor AQI levels and the threat of widespread infection is looming large and we are happy to associate with Hamdard Laboratories for driving the movement of a healthier nation. The campaign, ‘Healthy India, Hamdard India’, in partnership witnesses a grand launch of a new station jingle on Mirchi that claims ‘Mirchi Sunne Wale Ab Always Khush, and Always Healthy’ with Hamdard on 9th December. With this campaign, both Mirchi and Hamdard aim to share insightful information with its audiences and help Indians to keep a check of their health and well-being. This partnership is even more meaningful as Hamdard has kept India healthy with its products and services for the last 112 years and Mirchi has always promised to keep its listeners positive, come what may.”