'Haath dhoke' takes on a new meaning in new Glori Handwash ads

Glori Handwash (RSPL’s Product) launched a social awareness campaign that asks people to wear mask properly. Conceptualised by 82.5 communication, this campaign consists of five digital films where the protagonist is seen pestering people who are not wearing mask properly, until they wear it.

The Covid 19 curve is going down right now, and people are letting their guard down. An apt time to remind them that carelessness like this is a risk.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer 82.5 Communications India: "We've addressed an important issue with a light touch -- using a Hindi expression that has a connect both with soap and the behaviour we are encouraging -- making it an apt way for Glori soap to deliver a social message."

Rahul Gyanchandani, JMD, RSPL: “It was time for the honest brand to be a little honest with their consumers about something that is amiss. People have stopped caring about wearing the mask and as their well-wisher Glori wants to remind them to keep the mask on. Through this campaign, we urge people to follow safety measures and ensure that others do it as well.”

Chandana Agarwal, President, 82.5 Communications India-North: “Earlier Glori soap has said, ‘Corona se bachna aap ke haath main hai”. It was about inculcating the habit of washing hands, it is now taking the message forward through its hand wash by saying if you find anyone not wearing the mask right – ‘haath dho ke peeche pad jao’. It’s an aptly timed and pitched message that is delivered in an entertaining manner. So, if you find anyone not wearing the mask right, you know what to do.”

Preeta Mathur, Group Creative Director, 82.5 Communications India-North: “The brand felt it was the ask of the day. To remind people that they need to wear their masks which right now is always resting on their chins or sometimes isn’t there at all. The time for the message was right, but instead of making the message preachy we thought it’s time to be a little cheeky. Taking a Hindi phrase that has our brand connect ‘haath dhoke peeche pad jana’ we have created these films that are set in everyday life situations where the wearers are after the life of those who aren’t complying. So, do watch them, of course! with your mask up.”

