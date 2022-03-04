Gujarat First news channel launched with full acceleration

The most awaited Gujarat First news channel has been launched. This is the tenth news channel in the state started on a grand scale. Gujarat First started with a hi-tech modern office. At the same time, the news channel and people received a warm welcome with the slogan of "Abhigam thi Avval" with a very positive approach that touched the hearts and minds of the people from the very first day.

Gujarat First News Channel was launched under the leadership of Mr. Deepak Rajani, an experienced journalist from Gujarat. The news channel has a well-experienced staff and has selected people from Gujarat in the departments including input, output and anchors too so it made easy for Gujarat First to become more popular on the very first day of launching.

One of the great features of Gujarat First is that the head office has a capacity of more than one hundred and fifty staff and also has representatives in each district. At the same time, the news bureaus have been assigned in the country's both the capitals, Delhi, and in the economic capital, Mumbai.

So now, Gujarat First will give voice to every Gujarati. Due to this strategy, Gujarat First will always keep Gujaratis First in the news.

Due to the use of AR technology in Gujarat First from day one, the screen looked very vibrant and attractive. Due to the fact that the channel has two different studios, different screens can be seen in each bulletin. Thus, there are different varieties on the screen. Two video walls are becoming the center of attraction in Main Studio.

Gujarat First's open newsroom has also become so strong that viewers are experiencing a different kind of feel during the news telecast. There is no doubt that Gujarat will soon become the first choice of the people of the state as the content of the news channel which is going to be very concrete and authentic at all. The biggest highlight of Gujarat First is that the channel is visible in the state market with 100% distribution since the first day of its launch, i.e. Gujarat First is now available on all DTH networks and every cable network from day one. Thus, Gujarat First has reached each and every home of Gujarat and whole Pan India.

Thus, people are choosing this news channel which is moving ahead with a different approach due to its 100 percent achievement in the field of distribution. People now believe that Gujarat First News Channel, launched by Siddhi Media Pvt. Ltd. for the people of Gujarat, will perform better than other news channels in the election year.

Gujarat First Channel is overwhelmed by the response from people in Gujarat. Now Gujarat First web portal www.gujaratfirst.com is also getting a lot of traction as it getting good viewer reach. The commercial launch will be done very soon. “Gujarat First” is getting very good popularity not only in Gujarat’s social platform but overall national.