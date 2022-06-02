GroupM & Wunderman Thompson along with Amazon Ads launch digital consumer playbook

WPP’s GroupM and Wunderman Thompson in partnership with Amazon Ads has launched the ‘Content Strategies for the New-age Digital Consumer’ playbook, a complete guide for building content/creative communication strategies for the touchpoints in e-commerce networks.

This playbook will help marketers and agency professionals in making efficient decisions around revamping their online content strategies.

It covers key reasons why brands should have a separate communication strategy for e-commerce touchpoints and ideas around content and engagement strategies to efficiently drive visibility and recall with millions of ‘intent’ consumers.

Tushar Vyas, President – Growth and Transformation, GroupM South Asia said, “Brands have aimed to reshape their marketing strategies considering the consumer behaviour transformation that has taken place in the last two years. Before digital started dominating our lives, consumers preferred going to stores to make their purchases; but today, be it any commodity, it’s fascinating to see consumers doing thorough research online and then buying things online or going to stores. Digital Consumers are increasingly spending more time on emerging digital platforms and hence there is a need for a separate communication approach, which is why we’ve come up with this playbook with Amazon Ads and Wunderman Thompson to help marketers build stronger consumer connections.”

Manoj Mansukhani, Chief Digital Officer – Wunderman Thompson South Asia said, “We saw an exponential growth of consumers moving to online shopping during Covid-19. With the trend only continuing to grow as more customers are coming online to shop from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. With marketplaces like Amazon becoming the first port of call for product searches, brands need to develop a separate content strategy to help engage with customers on these platforms. The playbook with Amazon Ads and GroupM showcases ideas for brands to help build the right communication strategy with consumers on these platforms.”

Vijay Iyer, Director-Ad Sales, Amazon Ads India commented, “Digital Channels are now an inseparable part of our lives and have forever changed why, how, what and where we buy. Ecommerce marketplaces are playing a crucial role in not just aiding, but shaping brand and product discovery. Marketers have the unique opportunity to build connections with customers through an immersive content experience rather than restricting themselves to “advertising real estate”. This playbook will help marketers and agency professionals get ideas for building customized content marketing strategies for eCommerce touchpoints.”

