Governor of Maharashtra to be Chief Guest at IPOY, 2021

The IMPACT Person of the Year, 2021, will be announced on Thursday

The exchange4media Group will announce the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2021, at Four Seasons Hotel at Worli (in Mumbai) at 6pm on Thursday. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, will be the Chief Guest at the event.

The nominees for the award this year are – Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Co-founders, Mamaearth; Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD of HUL; Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, Acko; Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Farid Ahsan, Co-founders, ShareChat; Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho; Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Co-founders, Dream11.

Past winners of the IPOY award – now in its 17th year – include Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and MD, ITC Limited; Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju’s; Rajan Anandan, then MD, Google India; Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Ayurved; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm; Arnab Goswami, then President & Editor-in-Chief, Times Now and ET Now; Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd; Vineet Jain, MD, Times Group; Ambika Soni, then Minister for Information & Broadcasting; Agnello Dias, Founder, Taproot India, Haresh Chawla, then Group CEO, Network18 and Viacom18; Uday Shankar, then CEO, Star India; Raghav Bahl, Founder, Network18 and Rajdeep Sardesai, then Editor-in-Chief, CNN-IBN.

