Goibibo celebrates 'friend with benefits' in new campaign for Friendship Day
The campaign reintroduces a new way to earn more from Goibobo’s acclaimed goCash initiative
In the spirit of Friendship Day, Goibibo has unveiled its latest campaign #FriendsWithBenefits - emphasizing the value of friendships sprinkled with some unreal perks. The new campaign reintroduces a new way to earn more from Goibobo’s acclaimed goCash initiative with the launch of the SyncN’Cash feature.
SyncN’Cash has been curated specifically to cater to the social behaviour of Gen Z and millennial audiences. Even though they have larger disposable incomes, and bigger budgets, and take a greater number of trips than ever before, they are still incredibly price sensitive and seek maximum benefits within their budget. The new brand film calls to this audience base through the #FriendsWithBenefits campaign, opening a world of shared travel rewards with every Goibibo user on synced contact lists. Contrary to pop-culture reference, this film’s take is a wordplay on the concept to highlight the benefits of the ‘SyncN’Cash’ feature. The campaign also addresses the quest for finding friendships that come with more benefits than one, emphasizing the concept of shared travel experiences and rewards.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo said, “Modern-day travellers are at the heart of Goibibo’s initiatives, and we consistently tailor our offerings basis their ever-evolving travel needs. We wanted to elevate our offerings by making it more social and exciting. Friendship’s Day provides the perfect opportunity for friends to partake in the joys of travel. And #FriendsWithBenefits is a great hook to attest to the joys of sharing in keeping the trademark Goibibo humour.”
Through brief humorous anecdotes of three GenZ/millennials, the campaign video sheds light on the struggles of today’s youth in different social settings as they seek out friendships that offer something extra. Their experiences are recorded in a documentary style piece to camera, with the voice of the interviewer in the background. With each of them failing in their search, they are introduced to Goibibo’s SyncN’Cash initiative by the interviewer who steps into the frame to show how syncing their contacts within the Goibibo app can be the answer they were looking for. This enticing offer of cashback on every booking ID serves as a compelling proposition and is expected to bring more users to the Goibibo platform.
How does SyncN’Cash work? Every user that makes a successful booking with Goibibo, have their contacts synced and complete their travel becomes eligible to gift Goibibo users on their contact list INR 100 goCash. Whether it is 1 friend or 500 of them, the goCash received becomes a great add-on benefit to book from the brand’s extensive offerings, which includes flights, hotels, buses, trains, cabs, and holidays.
The film has been conceptualised in-house and is live on the brand’s handles.
Inaugural edition of BW Flexi Spaces Conclave & Awards brings industry leaders together
The theme of the conclave was ‘Future-ready Flexi Spaces in Design, Technology & Collaboration’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 7:01 PM | 4 min read
BW Businessworld, in collaboration with BW Realty World, organized the inaugural edition of the 'Flexi Spaces Conclave & Awards.' This remarkable initiative aimed to honour and celebrate the groundbreaking innovations and disruptions in the domain of third-party-operated spaces, including serviced offices and co-working spaces, that have paved the way for a future-ready work environment.
The central theme of the conclave was focused on "Future-ready Flexi Spaces in Design, Technology & Collaboration." The event featured compelling keynote sessions and engaging panel discussions covering a wide array of diverse topics related to this theme. Some of the panel discussions included are Navigating Uncertainty: Building Resilience in Flexible Workspaces; Navigating Uncertainty: Building Resilience in Flexible Workspaces; Innovations in Technology and Workspace Management; Fostering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Flexible Workspaces: Building Communities that Work for All and more.
The Jury Panel
Anuj Puri, Founder & Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants was the jury chair for the inaugural edition of BW Flexi Spaces Conclave & Awards. The jurors comprised of Aman Kapoor, CEO – Airport Land Development, GMR Airports Holding; Ashish Bhutani, Managing Director, Bhutani Infra; Dr. Binti Singh, Urban Sociologist, Author, Academic Dean, Research KRVIA Mumbai, Book Series Editor with Routledge Associate Editor Oxford Urbanists; Hafeez Contractor, Architect; Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO, Sixth Sense Ventures; Ninad Kapre, Partner, 100X.VC; Pawan Swamy, Chairman & Joint Managing Partner, Credberg; AR. Prem Nath, Principal Architect, Prem Nath & Associates; Ravi Deshpande, Founder & Chairman, Whyness Worldwide; Ritesh Vohra, Partner & Head, Real Estate InvestCorp India; Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, Tata Housing Company; Sanjay Verma, Regional CEO – Asia Pacific G4S Plc; Tripti Kedia, Publisher & Business Head, Realty+; Vivek Soin, Founding Director, Westcourt; Yash Gupta, Managing Partner, YGR and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld & Founder, exchange4media.
The Screening Process
The BW Flexi Spaces Awards received an overwhelming response with over 100 nominations. After a rigorous multi-tier screening process, 39 nominees were selected and invited to present their projects before the jury panel. The evaluation criteria encompassed crucial aspects such as key initiatives and milestones, overall impact, resources deployed and output garnered, and quantitative performance.
Celebrating Winners
In the prestigious Flexi Spaces Conclave & Awards, several industry leaders were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the flexible workspace domain. The winners comprise of Amit Ramani, CEO of Awfis Space Solutions, was honored with the award for Best Chain of Flexi Spaces across India; Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks Coworking Spaces, received multiple awards for Best COVID Measures at a Flexi Space, Most Preferred Flexi Space In India, and Best Technology Enabled Flexi Space; Manessa Raghavan, Associate Vice President – Marketing from Work Easy Space Solutions, was acclaimed as the Best Flexi Space Community; Anand Vemuri, CEO & Founder of 91Springboard, was recognized for Best Infrastructure & Design in Flexi Space; Kunal Walia, CEO & Founder of Simpliwork Offices Private Limited, secured the award for Best Infrastructure & Design in Flexi Space; Anuj Munot, CEO & Co-founder of UrbanWrk, was celebrated for Best Innovations at Flexi Spaces and Best Wellness & Healthcare Facility at Flex Space; Chulamas Jitpatima, Country Director of Whizdom Club by MQDC India, was distinguished with the accolades for Best Premium Flexi Space and Best Woman Leader of a Flexi Space; Nidhi Marwah, Group Managing Director of The Executive Centre, excelled in the categories of Best Premium Flexi Space and Best Flexi Space Ambience; Sheshagiri Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO of BHIVE Workspace, was acknowledged for Best Flexi Space Ambience and Shyam Sundar N, Founder & CEO of GoFloaters, secured the award for Best Aggregator in Flexi Space.
The 'Flexi Spaces Conclave & Awards' proved to be a remarkable platform that acknowledged and celebrated the achievements of industry leaders who have transformed the flexible workspace industry with their innovative approaches and contributions to creating a future-ready work environment.
Licious brings famous foes –Clown, King & Colonel – together on Friendship Day
The film has been conceptualized and developed by the internal creative and content team at Licious
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 5, 2023 6:00 PM | 3 min read
It is after hours when a rather amused Clown enters the exclusive Licious Kitchen with a red balloon. A Colonel and a King follow soon after, and you can almost cut the atmosphere inside the store with a knife as their eyes lock. It begins to get fiery now, as the Licious team member at the counter nervously looks on; just as the sound of the bursting balloon breaks the tension. This isn’t the plot of a suspense thriller, but only the perfect setting for a hearty Friendship’s Day celebration with, well, ‘friends’. They may not see eye to eye or may be locking horns all day long, yet, nothing brings the Clown, King & Colonel closer than their unanimous #LoveForMeat. And what better way to celebrate this love than over a spread of Licious delicacies. Watch these unlikely buddies bond over juicy crispy chicken, delectable burgers and more, as they mark the day of friendship at an exclusive Licious outlet - The Licious Kitchen - in this latest film by the brand.
Telling us more about this dramatic friends reunion, Santosh Hegde, Vice President, Marketing at Licious, says, “The food we serve at Licious makes for a hearty, gregarious meal, best enjoyed with friends and loved ones. Bonding over the shared love for juicy, delicious Licious chicken is what enduring friendships are made of. Just like the meat & seafood we serve are the finest and one-of-its-kind, the ‘friends’ featured in our latest film are in a never-seen-before avatar, celebrating the day of friendship over their love for meat. Our exclusive brand outlets - The Licious Kitchens - make for the perfect place in bringing people together over meaty delights; so head to the nearest outlet in your city with your group of BFFs and make it a Friendship’s Day to remember.”
After the nail-biting opening, the film continues to reveal the Clown, King & Colonel burst into laughter, before breaking into a group hug. The Licious team member finally breathes a sigh of relief and gets busy preparing crispy chicken, kebabs and other Licious delicacies for his guests. The party gets rolling with selfies and jokes as the three friends dig into juicy chicken wings and burgers: ending on a note - Bringing Kings, Clowns & Colonels together… for the Love of Meat! The film, now live across the brand’s social & digital channels, will be amplified further through Licious' digital assets. You can also catch this fun film on the brand's Insta page and YouTube channel. Head to the Licious App/Website to surprise your best friend with goodies from Licious; or even better, meet up with your group of buddies at The Licious Kitchen in your city and set some serious Friendship's Day goals!
Conceptualized and developed by the internal creative and content team at Licious, the film was shot and produced by OMG Mediaworks.
Our brand values are different from Shein's: Rahul Dayama, Urbanic
With a refreshed brand identity, Urbanic is also looking forward to upgrading the quality of its collection in the coming months, says Rahul Dayama the Head of Marketing at the UK-based company
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 4, 2023 3:48 PM | 3 min read
UK-based fashion company Urbanic recently had a brand makeover. It introduced a new logo and brand image, showcasing its revamped identity centred around inclusivity with the tagline ‘We are because you are’. The app and the website of Urbanic will also get a new visual identity.
Rahul Dayama, head of marketing, Urbanic believes their brand was very much on the awareness stage and focussed on influencer marketing, but there was no personality communication about them as a brand. There was no story behind the old logo, and there was no tagline.
“We thought that it's a perfect time to set our foundation because we are also planning to launch in more countries in the coming year,” he said.
The new logo features a more rounded, softer font, symbolising unity and fostering inclusivity while celebrating each individual’s unique style.
The brand chose to go for a lowercase logo to get closer to consumers. Dayama shared, “We are a community-driven brand; we have a community, but that was not implemented in our visual identity.”
The fashion brand also incorporated five primary and 15 secondary colours. “We are colourful and inclusive as a brand, so we thought 'Why stick to one brand colour?'. We should have a whole colour palette so that we can accommodate more choices and we can select different colours for different personalities,” he added
According to the executive, the brand already has a good amount of awareness in India and they have been quite popular among Gen-Z. Now, they want to tap a larger target audience, which is from 18 to 35.
A lot of fashion brands want to create aspiration, and they end up making a lot of distance between themselves and their consumer, we never wanted to do that, Dayama shared. Hence, the brand has been trying to communicate via its marketing campaigns the vibe of a stylish yet friendly brand.
Furthermore, the kind of audience Urbanic was addressing till now, was very digital-friendly from tier-I and metro cities. So the consumption of social media was really high.
Dayama shared, “We will be focusing a lot more on social media, influencer marketing. And as we always had a very tailored plan for each platform, there's a completely different plan for Instagram. Apart from that, we're trying to have pop-up stores starting next month in multiple cities because we want people to see our quality offline as well.”
For the longest time, Urbanic was known to be a brand that replaced Shein and earned major fame after Shein exited India.
“So if you see fashion as a market, it's not a market with a single winner. For sure, Shein is a big competitor in fashion; but even when they were around, we were doing our influencer marketing strategies. They are more like a marketplace," highlighted the Urbanic executive.
He further added, “I feel Shein is not our direct competitor because they never try to do branding. Our brand ethos and the brand values are different. We don't want to do everything everywhere and be a marketplace.”
The UK fashion brand has been focusing on this rebranding and globally they've spent around $10 million in total.
For the upcoming months, Urbanic plans to reflect its refreshed brand identity in its collection with three theme-based collections every month. Their first brand campaign is set to launch very soon.
Essilor announces Virat Kohli as brand ambassador in India
Network Advertising is the creative agency behind the campaign with the cricketer
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 3:00 PM | 3 min read
Essilor, a prescription lenses brand, has announced cricketer Virat Kohli as its India brand ambassador.
“This strategic partnership signifies a powerful alliance with both entities having remarkable legacies. Essilor® is a world leader in Opthalmic Industry, with over 170 years of technological innovations and state of the art manufacturing facilities, meeting consumer needs across age groups around the world. Virat Kohli, a living legend, and a role model to millions, has been at the top of cricketing world with exceptional performance standards and work ethics, right from when he led India Under-19 team to World Cup victory in 2008,” read a press release.
Essilor® will roll out a multi-media campaign, featuring Virat Kohli, which will bring to life the value proposition of Essilor’s brands. The campaign showcases a strong portfolio of innovative brands – Stellest®, Eyezen® and Varilux® being lenses which meet all vision correction needs across age groups and Crizal® being the famous invisible shield protecting the lenses. A combination that offers complete protection against all enemies of clear vision, so that wearer vision is at its full potential.
Narasimhan Narayanan, Country Head, EssilorLuxottica South Asia, said, “Virat Kohli's appeal and pursuit of excellence are aligned to Essilor’s commitment to innovation and quality. His credibility and popularity among diverse demographics will help raise awareness about the significance of clear and healthy vision at all ages, while emphasizing Essilor’s innovative technology and superior line of products. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we remain committed to create a testament to the brand's dedication to empowering individuals to see the world with clarity and confidence.”
Talking about his new innings with Essilor®, Virat Kohli said, "I am delighted to be associated with Essilor, a brand that has been at the forefront of revolutionising vision care globally. Eyeglasses are an integral part of my life and I identify with having clear vision, whether on or off the field. Being an Essilor brand ambassador has educated me and allowed me to know more about vision care and how each lens is different to address individual vision needs.”
Network Advertising is the creative agency behind the campaign with Virat Kohli. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital, and print for audiences across the country.
Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising, commented, “Essilor has for long been helping us see better without being seen themselves. This campaign is the first effort by the brand to make people aware of the mother brand. In Virat, the brand found a great fit as someone who embodies the same professionalism and excellence as Essilor. Someone who is extremely passionate and exuberant while having a calming, reassuring presence. What really matters is having the right vision. Be it Virat or Essilor.”
Dyson names Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador for hair care technologies
Through this partnership, Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 5:19 PM | 1 min read
Dyson has named Deepika Padukone as a Hair Care technologies brand ambassador. Through this partnership, Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health, while continuing to drive relevance for Dyson’s technologically advanced styling tools.
Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India said, “We are pleased to partner with Deepika Padukone. Combining cutting-edge engineering and forward-thinking design, Dyson Hair Care technologies have and will continue to revolutionize the way we care for and style our hair. Our association with Deepika will further amplify conversations on versatile, healthy everyday styling suited for all hair types.”
Dyson Hair Care Brand Ambassador Deepika Padukone on her association said, "I’ve always believed that a hairstyle can make or break a look. Dyson's commitment to innovation and focus on delivering advanced technology for healthier hair styling has always resonated with me and I truly believe that this association will inspire people to achieve superior hair styles while also caring for the health of their hair.”
Schbang wins mandate for IIFL Home Loans
Giving a head start to the brand’s social media presence, Schbang Delhi has executed an onboarding reel
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:09 PM | 2 min read
Schbang has won the mandate for IIFL Home Loans. After a multi-agency pitch, it has been entrusted with managing the brand’s digital/social media presence.
The partnership with Schbang Delhi aims to harness the agency's creative prowess and expertise in social media management to enhance IIFL Home Loans' brand visibility, connect with the target audience, and drive business growth.
Giving a head start to the brand’s social media presence, Schbang Delhi executed an onboarding reel. The reel impeccably captures the brand’s essence and what it stands for - the comfort and familiarity of one’s home. Whether someone is sitting in a cross-legged position in a conference room or someone is found sleeping and saying, "Bas paanch minute aur!" (Just five more minutes!) The reel conveys how IIFL Home Loans offers a sentiment closer to your heart - the feeling of home.
Adding on the partnership, Madhvi Gupta, Head of Marketing and Social Impact at IIFL Home Finance Ltd., said, “In today's digital age, an effective online presence is crucial for any business to stay ahead. We are delighted to have Schbang on board as our digital partner. Their deep understanding of the digital landscape and creative approach to brand building aligns perfectly with our vision. We believe this collaboration will significantly enhance our brand equity and enable us to connect with our customers more deeply.
Rohan Hukeri, Executive Vice President of Schbang Delhi, said, “We are excited to have won the mandate for IIFL Home Loans, and we look forward to partnering with them on their digital and social media journey. Our team at Schbang Delhi is committed to leveraging our creative expertise and social media management skills to enhance brand visibility, connect with the target audience, and drive business growth. We understand the significance of having a place to call home, and we are thrilled to contribute to IIFL Home Loans’ mission of solving India's housing and business problems. We look forward to a successful partnership and positively impacting the industry."
Daikin India Chairman & MD K J Jawa to be keynote speaker at BW Festival of Marketing
The theme of the two-day event is ‘An Industry in Transition’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld is set to host the highly-anticipated 'Festival of Marketing', a grand gathering of marketing professionals, industry leaders, and visionaries, promising an extraordinary experience.
The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. It will offer a forum with powerful panel sessions, keynote sessions from industry experts and two back-to-back awards, namely, BW Marketing World’s ‘40Under40’ and ‘Top 100 Marketers’, who understand consumer insights and strategies, bringing the finest growth for their brand and businesses.
On August 19th, 2023, The Imperial in New Delhi will witness an insightful Day 2 of the event, focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition.' This day's discussions will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and from the marketer's control room to the broader corporate strategy. The transformation experienced by marketing leaders is reshaping the landscape for businesses on a grand scale, making it a pivotal subject for exploration and understanding during the event.
K.J. Jawa, Chairman & MD of Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan, has been invited as the keynote speaker for a prestigious ‘Festival of Marketing’ event.
Jawa's extensive expertise in the air conditioning industry makes him a valuable addition to the festival, and attendees are eager to gain insights from his remarkable journey and success in positioning Daikin India as a market leader.
Over the past two decades, Jawa's leadership within Daikin India has been exceptional, propelling the company's growth and making it a preferred choice among consumers and businesses.
Under his guidance, Daikin India has witnessed remarkable expansion, strategic initiatives, and the introduction of innovative products tailored to the Indian market. As a Member of the Board at Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, Jawa plays a pivotal role in aligning the Indian operations with the global strategy of the Daikin Group, contributing to its worldwide success.
Jawa's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned him admiration within the industry. His ability to navigate challenges and embrace opportunities has been instrumental in driving Daikin India's growth and success.
The company continues to revolutionize the air conditioning industry with cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly products, and a strong focus on customer needs, all guided by Jawa's leadership and vision.
The Festival of Marketing will also feature other industry experts, including Amit Tiwari, Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre at TCS; Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bombay Shaving Company; Ajay Dang, President, Head Marketing at UltraTech Cement; Nitin Saini, CMO of Mondelez International, and more. Their presence adds to the prestige of the event, promising a dynamic and enlightening experience for all attendees.
