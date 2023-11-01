GMR Aerocity Festival unveils D2C fest

The event will begin on November 24 at The Square @GMR Aerocity in New Delhi

GMR Aerocity Festivals is all set to introduce a shopping, dining, and entertainment extravaganza, the 'D2C Fest - Unplugged and Alive: Celebrating Life Offline' to the Delhi-NCR region.

Scheduled from November 24th to 26th, 2023, at The Square @GMR Aerocity in New Delhi, the fest aims to establish itself as the ultimate destination for shopaholics, culinary connoisseurs, music enthusiasts, and those looking to engage in insightful discussions with the leaders of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands.

The D2C Festival at GMR Aerocity will present a diverse selection of D2C brands, allowing festival-goers to immerse themselves in an offline retail experience.

Along with shopping, the D2C Fest promises entertainment to cater to all attendees. The highlights include music and performances to dance to the tunes of top college bands and other live musical performances and stand-up comedies.

Food lovers are also in for a treat, with a multitude of food stalls serving an array of dishes.

Upcoming Events

GMR Aerocity Festivals also has more in store. In December 2023, F&B Fiesta, a culinary extravaganza will be hosted. February 2024 will see an Entertainment Fest in collaboration with GMR Aerocity New Delhi and BW Businessworld. In March 2024, prepare for The Festival of Wellbeing, presented by BW Wellbeing, offering a nourishing and revitalizing experience for all.

