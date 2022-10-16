'Gift your family everything', says Jim Sarbh in new Lodha ad

Lodha has launched its festive digital campaign featuring Jim Sarbh. The film takes the viewer on an emotional journey of choosing the most thoughtful and all-encompassing gift that helps build a better life for us and our families.



The film narrates the protagonist’s desire to find the most precious gift for his family, and further realise what is better than gifting a great home. Highlighting the message of owning a home, the video conveys how a Lodha home offers a much-desired lifestyle amalgamating all the enablers through peace of mind, health, luxury, security, and stability.



Commenting on the campaign, Raunika Malhotra, President, of Marketing, Lodha said; “We believe in building a better life for our community through our high-quality homes that focus on modern efficient design and great amenities, high-end services that ensure safety and comfort. This Diwali, we wish everyone welcomes this festival with the promise to make a better life for themselves and create celebrations and a joyous environment in their homes.”



The campaign goes live across the company’s social media platforms and websites supported by display and electronic ads across media networks.

