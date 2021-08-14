GCPL launches 3 digital-native product innovations

The new launches are in categories of detergents (laundry and dishwashing) and home care. All three products can be purchased only via e-commerce platforms

As part of its strategy to strengthen e-commerce business with digital-first brands, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) introduced three new digital-native product innovations under its leading brands such as Godrej Ezee, Godrej Protekt and Goodknight. The three new launches are single use laundry capsules – Godrej Ezee Detergent Pods; Godrej Protekt All-in-1 Dishwasher Tablets that combine the benefits of dishwasher detergent, rinse aid and dishwasher salt and; Goodknight Anti Mosquito Bed Nets. The new launches are in categories of detergents (laundry and dishwashing) and home care. All three products can be purchased only via e-commerce platforms.

GCPL is building a strong backbone, to leverage the data-rich environment of e-commerce to its full potential. COVID-19 has accelerated digital adoption across shoppers, making them opt for direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels which offer more convenience. Recent shifts in consumer behavior also indicate a strong preference for online buying. This has prompted brands to exclusively launch products on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket and Flipkart.

Commenting on the digital-first strategy, Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer - India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “One of the emerging consumer needs across product categories is high efficacy with great convenience. The widespread acceleration in digital adoption has propelled our digital ambitions. To tap into the growing significance of e-commerce as a channel, GCPL has launched Godrej Protekt All-in-1 Dishwasher Tablets, Godrej Ezee Pods and the Goodknight Anti Mosquito Bed Nets. We are innovating to offer such niche products created exclusively as e-commerce first products.”

Through Godrej Ezee, the leading detergent brand, GCPL is driving innovation in the laundry detergent segment by introducing Godrej Ezee Detergent Pods. The 4X concentrated ‘Super Clean’ formulation cleans, removes stains and brighten clothes. These small but powerful pods fight stains without damaging fibres, colour protect and work well even in hard water. The pods are convenient with their pre-measured packaging, where one pod can be used for a full load of clothes in a washing machine. The formulation reduces scaling, clogging of pipes and is a more sustainable solution in the long run with its zero wastage and zero spilling properties. The ‘Ezee-flow’ technology, ensures equal dispersion of detergent amongst the clothes and provides a superior, long-lasting fragrance. The pods are priced at INR 400 for a set of 20 and are available on Flipkart, Amazon and Big Basket.

Under Godrej Protekt, India most trusted home and personal hygiene brand, GCPL has introduced Godrej Protekt All-in-1 Dishwasher Tablets, a revolutionary product in the dishwashing segment. The all-in-1 dishwashing solution acts as a detergent, rinse aid and dishwasher salt, also providing 99.9% germ protection. It contains active enzymes to remove tough stains, cuts through grease and grime, features active oxygen technology and has no added phosphates. The product is made from self-dissolving wrapper and uses reusable packaging, making it a sustainable upgrade. The product is priced at INR 500 for a pack of 25 tablets (20g each), available on Big Basket, Amazon and Flipkart.

Goodknight Anti Mosquito Bed Nets, is launched by GCPL, under its leading household insecticide brand Goodknight. The product is made of strong, high quality, 30 GSM net and heavy duty zippers for long lasting durability. It also features pockets to hold mobile phones and sections for wire entries, making it convenient. The bed net wraps snuggly under the mattress to completely seal and create a protective bubble. The product comes in an easy to carry fabric bag, adding to its convenience. Goodknight Anti Mosquito Bed Nets is available exclusively on Amazon for INR 1500

GCPL is focused on building a strong foothold in the e-commerce business, to catch the rapid shifts in consumer behaviour brought about by the pandemic. In India, the company has set up an independent e-commerce business unit with separate P&L accountability and fully functional capabilities across sales, marketing, innovation, and supply chain. The latest digital-native launches across Godrej Protekt, Godrej Ezee and Goodknight, experiment with premium niche categories and aim to scale up their direct engagement with customers through direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels.

