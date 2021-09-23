Future-proofing brands: One day to go for Pitch CMO Summit

The exchange4media group is back with the third virtual edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The upcoming edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is presented by ABP News, co-powered by MTV and is co-partnered by MiQ. The event will be held virtually on the 24th of September, 2021 from 2 p.m.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Future-Proofing Brands”.

Taking this forward, leaders from brands across sectors will share their perspectives on how brands should future-proof their business in these uncertain times and decode marketing strategies to prevent brands from falling behind the times and to capitalise on trends that are relevant.

The day has been curated with numerous speaker sessions and panel discussions. Opening the summit with a keynote address will be Herjit Bhalla, Vice President, India and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA), The Hershey Company on “Future-Proofing Your Business Post The Pandemic”. Hershey is a brand whose chocolates were something we looked forward to whenever friends or family went abroad. But the game changed when in 2018, the company entered the Indian market with its offerings and aggressive marketing strategies. The man behind it is the then MD for India Herjit Bhalla, who has now been elevated to a global leadership position.

After the keynote address, the summit will see another speaker session by a business leader who represents brands that have redefined fashion in India, be it leading the formal wear segment to now tapping into smart casuals. He leads iconic brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. Vishak Kumar, CEO - Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) will take the stage to make everyone retrospect “Is Your Brand Future Proof?”

While smartphone and gadget brands rely on Amazon and Flipkart to push sales, e-commerce sites are multi-brand, and can't favour one brand overtly. How does a brand then ensure that they are leading the e-commerce market and also making themselves future-proof? To discuss more on the topic “Acing The Online Shopping Research Experience To Boost Brand Salience”, the summit will have an eclectic panel with session chair Nitin Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, 91mobiles. The panel of experts discussing the same will be Prashant Jain, Director - Marketing, HP India Market; Roshni Das, Marketing Director - India, Intel; Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head – Marketing - India and Bangladesh, Acer and Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise.

After an insightful panel discussion, the tone will be set for a session by a brand that was founded in 1948 based on the belief structure “Quality backed by values will pay” and the same belief has led the company’s flagship brand Cycle Pure Agarbattis to be the biggest incense manufacturer in the country today. The second keynote address will be delivered by Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathies & Managing Partner, N. Ranga Rao & Sons, who aims to grow the business ethically, collaboratively and sustainably. In his address, he will speak on “Enduring Legacy: Essential Family Business Values”.

Moving on, the stage will be taken by a brand that has made buying and selling cars as easy as ordering pizza online. Founded in 2015, it has managed to transform the way consumers buy and sell cars. The platform leverages technology at every leg of the consumer journey and pain points and delivers a seamless experience. Cars24 - India’s first start-up in the auto-tech space valued at 1.84 Billion Dollars after a recent round of funding. The ‘go-to man’ at the company, Gajendra Jangid, the Co-founder & CMO, Cars24 will speak on ‘How CARS24 is revolutionizing buying of pre-owned vehicles in India?’

What does it take today to keep a company and its brand at the top? A digital industrial revolution is unfolding all around us and therefore what it takes to establish a leading brand is being transformed as well. Years of success could hinge on your company’s ability to embrace the new paradigm. But is your brand future proof? To discuss more on “Future-Proofing Brands: Need for a Playbook for the Connected Era”, the second panel will convene at the Pitch CMO Summit with session chair Anita Nayyar, COO - Media & Communications, Patanjali Ayurved and panellists Akshay Tapase, SVP, Digital Marketing, AU Small Finance Bank; Chanpreet Arora, Business Head - AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures; Charu Malhotra Bhatia, Vice-President, Marketing, Brilloca Limited; Manika Sharma, Head of Marketing, Firefox Bikes and Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director - India & SAARC, MiQ.

Moving on, the next speaker is from a brand that is constantly upgrading and enhancing the skill set of the Indian workforce. The brand was founded in 2015 to impact the lives of working professionals by helping them upskill while they work. From Asia’s higher edtech leader, Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad will be taking the audience through upGrad’s journey to the top and will speak on “Reinforcing Lifelong Learning with upGrad”.

Last but not least, the speaker to grace the Pitch CMO platform is a leader who needs no introduction - he is an astute marketer and a best-selling author. He has played a key role in the launch and nurturing of many iconic brands of the Tata Group, such as Titan, Fastrack, Tanishq and Tata Tea. His role in the successful turnaround of the Jewellery business, and in the milestone acquisition of Tetley is commendable. Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, TATA Group will be talking about future-proofing brands, building sustainable brands and will also narrate examples of these with stories drawn from his new book #TataStories.

