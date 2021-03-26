Fresca Juices ropes in Amyra Dastur & Shreyas Iyer as brand ambassadors

Indian homegrown brand Fresca announced its association with actor Amrya Dastur and cricketing aficionado Shreyas Iyer as its first brand ambassador in the country.

In the new 360 degrees integrated communication by Fresca Juices, both will be seen in a new fun-filled avatar, which would be on the sidelines of whenever life gives you tough situations, grab the drink to bring it back on track. It will be rolled out this summer further immersing the fans into #TheFrescaLife with two most energetic and quirky icons in the respectable fields. It is for the first time that the brand communication will showcase two celebrities.

Commenting on the association, Akhil Gupta (MD, Fresca Juices) said, “Introducing Shreyas & Amrya as new brand ambassador is a step towards accelerating our aggressive ambition to be the no.1 in fruit drinks segment. The presence of Shreyas alongside Amrya will help us connect better with the consumers to take the brand to newer heights.”

Expressing his excitement on the association with Fresca Juice Shreyas Iyer stated, “I am thrilled to be associated with Fresca Juices as it not only brings forth memories but also personally connects with me even today. I look forward to taking the fun world of #TheFrescaLife to all my fans and invite them to be a part of this electrifying journey”

Further commenting on her association with Fresca Juice, Amrya Dastur added, “I am excited to be associated with Fresca Juices as their first brand ambassador in the country. Fresca Juices is the drink that I truly relish and enjoy. I look forward to immersing myself once again into the magical world of Fresca Juices. I am happy to be a part of the brand's endeavor to strike a chord with customers from every corner of the company & look forward to taking the brand to novel heights

The TVC shall be launched on 27th March 2021.

