For our campaigns, we speak to customers and listen to them: Arjun Mohan, upGrad

At the Pitch CMO Summit held on Friday, Arjun Mohan, CEO – India, upGrad, shared the journey of the online learning portal while speaking on the topic ‘reinforcing lifelong learning with upGrad’.

Kickstarting the session, Mohan introduced the learning platform. “upGrad is currently India’s best education platform. We do high-quality courses for students who have completed Class 12. We have lifelong learning solutions for anyone who has a bachelor's programme, master’s programme and also PhD programme, and all of them are completely online. One can pursue them without taking any break,” he said.

Regarding creating awareness for upGrad through campaigns, Mohan shared, “We started speaking to the customers and listening to them. We realized that there is a propensity in the Indian customers to call a course (whether a certification programme, degree programme or a diploma programme online) that is giving them the outcome they want as a degree. It is more of a colloquial way of doing things. This is the insight we carried.”

He added, “So in the campaign, we decided that rather than talking about degrees, let’s talk about a degree that most Indians want--MBA. So in this campaign, we kept talking about the MBA degree.”

Mohan also talked about different campaigns conducted by upGrad in order to create awareness. He said, “When you are talking about audiences which are close to each other but differentiated in terms of their material, you have to completely look at them parallel.”

Concluding the session, Mohan said, “In every campaign, we have got deeper and deeper in their guts. So in our recent campaign, rather than talking about creating awareness, we decided to talk about the features of upGrad-- how it is different and why it should be something you should consider today. That's the reason we created this campaign called ‘fast forward your career’.











