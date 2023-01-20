Fintech in India is a very large opportunity: Upasana Taku, MobiKwiK
At e4m Pride of Brands: The Best of North Conference, Co-Founder, Chairperson and COO Upasana Taku shared MobiKwiK’s journey with Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network
At e4m Pride of Brands: The Best of North Conference, Co-Founder, Chairperson and COO of MobiKwiK Upasana Taku shared the brand’s journey since its inception in 2009. In a fireside chat with Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network, Taku shared the experience of building a digital brand at a time when India was at a nascent stage of the digital revolution.
“Doing something new is always challenging because, by definition, if you are doing something which everybody else is doing and is the popular flavour, then it cannot be a startup and you will not be the only one doing it. So when we were getting started, I remember, my own family members were laughing at me saying how can India go cashless as this is a cash-based economy. This was 10-12 years ago. I told them that I felt there would be a digital revolution and I would like to give a few years of my life to that mission, and in a year or two, we would get to know if India is going to go in that direction or not or MobiKwiK is going to be a part of that revolution or not,” shared Taku.
“I was aware how technology can simplify payments and bring simplicity into the daily lives of consumers and also businesses, whether a retailer or an e-commerce company. It was only bound to happen in time in India because our country was also developing. My co-founder had a view that China had a smartphone revolution in early 2000, and in India, it will happen in the 2010s. So that was our insight. India is operating on 99% cash, so it is not going to be 100% digital, but the country will move in the direction of becoming 80% or 70% cashless. People will stop standing in line to pay bills, people will want convenience. The smartphone will make entries in the market and so that's how we started humbly,” she added.
Talking about the journey further, she said, “In the initial years of the company, we had to bootstrap. It was my and my partner’s personal investments, and we don't come from well-to-do families, so we had limited savings from the five-six years that we had both worked. There was no money for marketing in the first few years. The idea was to make the product very innovative to catch and acquire users. Much before Flipkart and other apps, our mobile app was on Google Play Store. I remember we went from 3 lakh users in one and a half years to a million users within a span of a few months because the app was getting so many downloads from the Play Store. The idea is once the user has downloaded, the onboarding and experience of the user has to be so smooth and then they stick with you,” she added.
“By the time we were three years old, we had more than 3 million users and in our escrow account we had Rs 10 to 15 crore,” she mentioned.
When asked about the fintech revolution in India, Taku said, “Fintech in India is a very large opportunity. I am very happy to tell you that fintech, as a market, has become the third richest market in the world. In the last few years, besides many large-scale companies getting into it, India saw about 8000-9000 fintech startups.”
“This is a sector where we are taking leadership. As of 2022, India has processed the largest number of digital transactions as opposed to any other country in the world. From being a country which had 99% cash use, we have come a long way. The opportunity is still very large because from approximately 300 million people who carry out digital transactions, the number of people who have access to credit is still just 60-70 million. Also, still only 25 million people are insured. So there are a lot of opportunities.”
While digital transactions are easy to perform, there is always a safety question in the user's mind. Talking about the safety aspect, Taku said, “In India, we have two types of platforms, one is wallet-based platforms, other is UPI-based platforms. In MobiKwik and our competitors, you will find both facilities in the same app. The reason why I say that you can trust platforms of scale is because all of us are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. We have to get one licence from the RBI, one licence from SEBI, and one licence from IRDAI which is an insurance regulator. We are not as heavily regulated as banks are but we also have to do monthly and quarterly reports and annual in-person audits. It happens so the bar on compliance and corporate governance is extremely high.”
Talking about smaller cities becoming larger consumers, Taku said, “I think the next phase of the internet revolution in India, whether it is any type of company, is definitely coming from the smaller cities and towns of the country and even villages. So if we look at our user acquisition or transactions data in the last two or three years, almost 65% of the new users who have downloaded our app and are actively transacting, are not coming from metros; they are coming from smaller cities. We have reached 99% of pincode.”
Speaking about 2023, Taku expressed hope that it is going to be a good business year despite inflation. She said, “My personal view is that it is going to be a good year of growth. India is on a strong wicket with the way our economy is performing. After the first half of 2023, we will see a good comeback.”
Koo launches emotive advertising for brands
The like button will convert to a floating brand icon on clicking, for a period of 24 hours
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 6:22 PM | 1 min read
Koo has launched a new emotive feature to strengthen exposure to its advertisers. With this feature, the like button will convert to a floating brand icon of the brand on clicking for a period of 24 hours. In this way, the brands get to be a part of the user’s emotive journey while they are scrolling through their Koo feed.
Advertisers can also use Koo features like MLK and post creatives in multiple languages and expand their reach to a larger user base. The other features available for advertisers are Banner/Video Promotions, App Takeover, Sponsored Polls and Boosted Profiles that allows brands to drive awareness, consideration and conversion for their ad campaigns.
Speaking on this, Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO & Co- founder, Koo App said, “We are thrilled to include this new feature, and are proud to be the only social media app in the world to offer such an engaging and innovative user experience that will greatly benefit brands. Koo app has always been ahead in terms of offering cutting edge technology features. This feature will help brands build huge engagement with Koo users, and garner brand visibility.”
FairPlay Sports signs four cricketers
Vaibhav Arora, Aman Khan, Akash Vashisht and Kartik Tyagi have come on board with the sports agency
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 5:22 PM | 3 min read
Delhi-based sports agency FairPlay Sports has signed four Indian cricketers. They have signed up upcoming cricketing stars, Vaibhav Arora, Aman Khan, Akash Vashisht and Kartik Tyagi.
FairPlay Sports will be handling their brand endorsements, commercial engagements, social and digital media and appearances. All these players have been proving their mettle in the domestic circuit and have been picked up by various franchises to play in the IPL. Vaibhav Arora will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Aman Khan is with Delhi Capitals, Akash Vashisht with Rajasthan Royals and Kartik Tyagi with Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are all eager to prove their worth and cement their place for their franchises and also a place in the Indian team which is their ultimate goal.
Talking about the same Bandana Chhetri, Co-Founder, of FairPlay Sports said, “Vaibhav, Aman, Akash and Kartik are young and very motivated players whose best is yet to come. We want to be with them and nurture them through their journey. We are excited to welcome them and hopefully provide them the support they need off the field so they can maximise their potential on it.”
Vaibhav Arora - a talented fast bowler from Himachal Pradesh and currently representing Kolkata Knight Riders said, “I am really excited about and looking forward to working with the team at FairPlay Sports. They have a great reputation in the sports industry, and I am excited to explore some unique associations with them in the future.”
Kartik Tyagi who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL said, “I want to focus all my attention on playing and not bother about anything else. FairPlay Sports is great when it comes to managing athletes off the field and I will count on them for everything. They are managing some of India’s sporting icons and I hope to become one someday.”
Aman Khan, Mumbai based Indian cricketer who currently represents Delhi Capitals in IPL said, “FairPlay Sports is a top-rated athlete management firm, and I am excited to have a strong team by my side. My focus this year will be to grab the opportunities I get and make the most out of them. I'm currently preparing both mentally and physically to give my best on the field when my time comes.”
Akash Vashisht, representing Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL said, “To be part of FairPlay Sports itself will give me a lot of exposure and learning which I am looking forward to. All my focus is now to learn, improve and take my game to the next level.”
The agency also manages Indian Football captain Sunil Chhetri, Indian cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Indian footballers Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Indian chess grandmaster Gukesh D and more.
HUL net profit up 12% in Q3
HUL ad spends has increased by 1.34%
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 5:19 PM | 1 min read
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported 11.6% increase year-on-year (YoY) in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022.
The firm reported Rs 2,505 cr profit, compared to Rs 2,243 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,300 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.
HUL ad spends increased marginally by 1.34% to Rs 1209 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to Rs 1193 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Compared to previous quarter, it increased by 14.81%. HUL ad spend for the previous quarter stood at Rs 1053 crore.
The company said that higher sales helped make up for a rise inflation.
The profit was higher than the average profit forecast of Rs 2,498 crore by analysts.
The company witnessed double-digit revenue growth of 16% at Rs 14,986 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 as against Rs 12,900 crore in FY22.
Segment-wise, Home Care clocked 32% revenue growth, while Beauty and Personal Care rose 10% and Foods and Refreshment delivered 7% growth.
‘Brands have to understand the relevance of connecting with a sport’
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Marketing summit, a panel of industry experts discussed the topic, Sponsorship Rights Packaging 2.0
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 4:05 PM | 4 min read
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit held in Delhi on Wednesday included a panel discussion titled ‘Sponsorship Rights Packaging 2.0’.
With sports marketing evolving manifold in the last few years, the discussion revolved around league sponsorship, how brands need to make the most out of sports sponsorships and much more.
The panel was chaired by Ruchi Mathur, Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare. The panelists were Vikram Garga, Group Head Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd; Vinit Karnik, Head – Sports, Esports & Entertainment, GroupM; and Hugh Gillum, Commercial Sales Lead, Two Circles.
During the discussion, Hugh Gillum touched upon how sponsorships around technology and women’s sport have evolved.
“I have been working with the ICC very closely for the last seven or so years. If I look at the conversations that we were typically having with brands here for ICC partnership earlier, there were two main traits, which have really evolved over the course of time.”
“The first of those would be how integrated partnerships are. So, previously, there was more focus on eyeballs, on immediate values and on hosting. I think it is beginning to evolve.”
“The second thing that we saw was when I first started talking to brands about women's sport in 2017, very rarely a brand wanted to invest in that. But as I say, that has really changed in the last couple of years. When we speak to brands now, there's a far more integrated approach on how do we integrate that technology services, how to do CSR programmes or how to do employee programmes. That has been a real shift,” Gillum shared.
Vinit Karnik also spoke about the relevance of women sports and investing in them. “Coming to the subject of women's sports, I think the momentum is as high as ever and it's an absolute exciting time for the conversation. Most of our women athletes are world-level players. If you look at individual sports like Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games, maximum medals, almost 35%, have been won by women, and that's a very encouraging sign. This means that if you invest your time and energy, all in the right direction, it's not only the men, but the women who can actually get medals for you.”
Vikram Garga spoke about the strategic view that brands need to take for their sponsorships. “I think every brand is on a journey. And I've seen certain brands, which are newbies, D2C companies or the likes of tech brands, use it very tactically and quickly burn out and move away from it.”
“Brands have to understand the relevance of connecting with a sport and how they would leverage the association to build the brand. Of course, eventually it is also the commercial reason of getting more business out of it, but I think it takes a lot more than just getting quick visibility to actually create engagement with the consumer, and today consumers can see through it. So brands need to decide if they are really serious about that association or they just want a quick awareness out of it?”
“At Apollo, several of the initiatives and the programmes that we've done, whenever we have done it with Manchester United or with Chennai FC, have had local flavours. Today the culture of sports is growing in different parts of the country at a different level. So brands need to really find a way to connect at a larger level as well as at a micro level. I believe if you stay longer with your partners, they also understand and then they take that extra two steps to help the brand become more relevant and connect with the consumers. Then it's a win-win for both. But otherwise, it's a quick walk-in and walk-out, which usually doesn't work for either side,” Garga added.
Sportspersons have become brands in their own right: Ajay Gupte
The CEO of Wavemaker, South Asia, was on a panel discussing ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’ at the e4m & GroupM Lets Play-Sports marketing summit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 3:28 PM | 3 min read
The e4m & GroupM Lets Play-Sports marketing summit witnessed an insightful discussion on ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’. Chaired by KC Vijaya Kumar, Sports Editor - The Hindu, the others on the panel were Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, South Asia, former world championship medallist Anju Bobby George and former Olympic Bronze medallist Vijender Singh. They touched upon multiple topics revolving about the role of corporates in supporting sports athletes. They also discussed in-depth about how corporates today play a key role in developing the sports ecosystem in India.
Describing how sports has evolved in India, Anju recounted the struggles for athletes earlier and said, “We cannot imagine and compare our days with the current generation. I have struggled a lot and there was no one except my family as a support system. But after winning the medal I got a lot of opportunities. But now younger generations are getting lot of support from the federations, government and corporates. They just need to focus on performance and perform well at international sporting events.”
Talking on the same lines, Vijender described his journey as a professional boxer, “It is true that it was only after winning the medal that I received a great response. A lot of brands now associate with boxing. Now being a professional boxer, it is easier to talk with brands directly and negotiate with them in terms of endorsement.”
Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, while responding to KC Vijaya Kumar’s question on whether brands endorse sportspersons basis their victories, said, “Investment or spends by brands are made on the basis to achieve certain objectives. Typically brands look at sports athletes in perspective to break the clutter. By using a sportsperson, the brand stands out and gets noticed in the midst of other commercials.”
He further said, “The other reason is that the brand tries to associate values that it has with the sports person. It is a beautiful mix that the brand can achieve though such associations. The brand always looks for sportsmen who can add value to the communication that the brand wants to bring out and enhance it. Sportspersons are always admired and are valued in the society. An important aspect is that today sportspersons have evolved in India and they have become brands in their own right.”
IPL has become a major IP for advertisers to invest in cricketing events, including the upcoming women’s IPL. Asked if it is a challenge that a sizeable chunk of advertising money is spent on cricket rather than on other sports in India, Anju said, “From my point of view, everybody in India is watching cricket and for athletes like us we are struggling to collect funds for training and running an academy. My initial struggle was to collect funds for infrastructure. Most of the CSR funds are dedicated to athletes and for running gears, but without infrastructure we cannot run an academy.”
She further said, “Cricket gets the majority of funds while we are receiving less funds. But after Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic medal victory lot of people have started watching and following athletics. People have started watching and enjoying other sporting games now.”
Vijender Singh affirmed that cricket gets the majority of sporting funds. “Cricket is not a sport it is a business. They have built a brand, if one sees a newspaper there are a majority of reports on cricket. While we do not receive much news coverage. Media gives cricketers a lot of priority and do not provide us much exposure in terms of media coverage,” he pointed out.
‘The world considers India as the single largest market for sports’
At the e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, a panel of experts discussed the potential of the sports industry in India, fan engagement and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 1:48 PM | 4 min read
The world considers India as the single, biggest opportunity in sports because the country has a huge and diverse market for the sports industry to grow, said Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, at the inaugural e4m-GroupM ESP Let's Play: Sports Marketing Summit, held in New Delhi on Wednesday.
“Be it football, basketball, or tennis, all the sports federations are now thinking of possible ways as to how they can crack the Indian market. We look at ourselves (India) as poor, but the rest of the world regards us (India) as the biggest opportunity in sport”, Bhattacharjya added.
The topic of the panel discussion was- ‘Marketing of a Sport: Fan Engagement for the Next Generation’. During the discussion, experts shared insights on the fast-changing landscape of sports marketing and the evolution of brands in the Indian sports industry. The panel discussion was be moderated by Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom, South Asia. The panellists were Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder & CEO, Rario, Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho2, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League and Saumil Majmudar, CEO & MD, Sportz Village. The discussion started with Khemka asking the industry leaders to share their insights about the sports industry and its growth over the years.
The panellists opined that a strong emotional connection between a sports player or the club and their fans, lead to increased brand loyalty and a positive perception of any brand. They echoed the same sentiments that the sports industry has a lot of potential in India and right minds can make it a booming industry in the years to come.
Talking about the sports market in India, Joy said, “We’ve done a bad job in grabbing the opportunities, getting them together and doing it the right way. I think this is the biggest challenge in the future. India has all the potential, there are international federations waiting to come, but somehow, we are not able to manage it”.
Saumil Majmudar, CEO & MD, Sportz Village, shared interesting insights around the same and shed light on the importance of sports for kids. He said letting kids do what they are passionate about can really help the sports industry thrive in the long run, giving the country genuine sports fans. “Let the kids do what they are passionate about, and that will translate to fans, into big stars and revolutionise the entire sports ecosystem,” Majmudar asserted.
“It's the reality that sport has to connect with the kids. So, with so many kids around, the future fans are right there. The main challenge is that kids are not engaging with sports because they are not getting quality sporting experiences when they play. Sports has an extremely high competitive win-at-all cost theme to it, and therefore it's exclusive. Also, many kids are told sport is not for them, which translates into them not becoming a fan of any sport, despite their interest. So, with this our future fans are nowhere in the picture,” Majmudar said.
Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho, spoke about the sports club culture which leads to better fan engagement and shared insights on the sports scenario in India. “If you have any sport as club culture in any country i.e., if that one particular sport has a club culture, it is bound to be successful, because the bottom of the pyramid is very heavy”.
Niyogi further added that a strong emotional connection between a sports player or club and their fans leads to increased brand loyalty.
Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder & CEO, Rario, spoke about the current scenario of fan engagement in the country. He said the engagement is unfortunately limited to watching the sport on TV. “What we’ve seen over the last few years is that there is a second screen companion that has come in, which forms a great popcorn to the TV. You are either playing on one of the gaming apps while you are watching the sport on TV, or you are looking at statistics and numbers and analysis. This is where fan engagement ends,” he said.
“Fan engagement is not the fan engaging with the sport, fan engagement is the fan engaging with another fan, and then engaging with the sport, having a conversation about the sport,” Wadhwa added.
How MOCA can help advertisers become the next unicorn
From user acquisition to programmatic advertising, the OEM consolidator can provide customised solutions for brands to grow their businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 12:10 PM | 4 min read
MOCA, established in 2012, is a leading OEM consolidator and advertising innovator across the globe, committed to helping advertisers make innovative formats and combinations for contextualized promotion as well as providing customized shortcuts for advertisers to be the next unicorn. Focusing on Asian markets, MOCA has set local teams in China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, collaborating with top global publishers for user acquisition, branding, social, CTV, beauty, weather and other customized advertising solutions. MOCA’s solutions range from user acquisition to innovative brand solutions to programmatic advertising and more.
MOCA Premium Partnership
MOCA has built strategic partnerships with global top-ranking apps such as Tiktok, SnackVideo, WeTV, iQiyi, Vidio, Viu, MiTV, B612, Snow, BeautyPlus, WPS, Mi, Samsung, OPPO, vivo, Transsion, etc. With rich inventory, MOCA provides one-stop mobile ad solutions including app uploading on OEM appstore, air pre-install, user acquisitions, brand awareness, social solutions, to help advertisers to stay on top of the mind recall of their audiences and lower the cost to acquire new users.
With keen business sense, MOCA is able to seize the opportunity of the emerging media and take a firm grasp of the bonus window on traffic, in order to help advertisers to take the dividend during a new media uptrend.
User Acquisition on OEM
In 2022, Indian smartphone users reach 829 million, and 5G is available all over India. The huge potential user base makes mobile marketing exciting and continuously challenging to advertisers.
More than 65% of smartphone users search and download new apps through OEM Appstore. It creates a tremendous valuable marketplace for advertisers to reach massive potential new audiences with a single entry. OEM appstore becomes the second biggest app distribution place behind Google Play Store.
How to get big volume with controllable cost, attract organic users and deal with multiple OEM Appstores with limited time and resources are the big challenges to advertisers and marketers. As a leading OEM Consolidator, MOCA provides a one-stop portal, by which marketers could save their time and energy on huge back & forth detailed issues of apps onboard on OEM AppStore and focus on media strategy, planning, data analysis, and creative design. MOCA help advertisers to reduce the risk of rejection, shorten the onboarding process and time spent, and give suggestion on suitable OEM Appstores through data analysis on thousand campaign data, helping advertisers to lower the cost of trial. Meanwhile, MOCA provides an all-around solution for performance and branding on OEMs, to help marketers to deliver effective campaign and achieve the expectations on brand performance.
Put Eggs in Multiple Baskets
From app developers’ point of view, OEM Appstore brings a possibility to break the monopoly from Google Play Store and come to the bargaining table for better conditions. By leveraging OEM, app developers have more choices and decision-making power on how to reach an incredible amount of users in cross-markets. This is a good start to decentralising. The niche-focused app which is called small and beautiful will have more chances to cut a slice of the market from big giant.
CTV Is Coming
Except for OEM solution, connected TV is also on an upward trend. MiTV and Samsung TV control the top 2 seats in smart TV market for 3 years since 2020. Smart TV is penetrated into tier 2 and 3 cities from metro city. Counterpoint latest research shows smart TV contributed 93% to India overall TV shipments in 2022 Q3, with 38% YoY growth. User focus is also shifting to big-screen TV from mobile phone. As CTV user volume grows, the value on CTV advertising is gradually emerging. According to IAB outlook, 2023 digital media spending is expected to be led by CTV with 14.4% YoY growth. By 2027, Indian brands will spend $395 million on CTV advertising.
As MiTV premium partner, MOCA provides overall solutions on MiTV and helps the brand to go ahead of new game on TV. In the meantime, more content and applications available on CTV, it will boom CTV market in turn.
