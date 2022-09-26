Faces Canada ropes in Yami Gautam as brand ambassador

Faces Canada has announced actor Yami Gautam as their Brand Ambassador.

The actor will be seen debuting in the world of make-up, advocating for comfortable beauty with Faces Canada.

Talking about this special association with Face Canada, Yami said, “Being a part of the entertainment world, makeup has been an integral part of my life. There were times when I struggled due to excessive use of make- up with severe repercussions. I believe this was my cue to be more conscious about beauty products that I endorse for an end consumer to use. After many years of contemplation, I was excited to find a partner like Faces Canada who echoed my thoughts and offered beauty, comfort and glam. The brand stands against uncomfortable beauty with its wide range of multi-benefit products with Hydra Matte Foundation and Fresh Eyes Kajal. I could not think of a better brand to start my make-up journey with.”

