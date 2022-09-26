Faces Canada ropes in Yami Gautam as brand ambassador

The actor will be seen advocating for comfortable beauty

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 26, 2022 12:49 PM  | 1 min read
Yami

Faces Canada has announced actor Yami Gautam as their Brand Ambassador.

The actor will be seen debuting in the world of make-up, advocating for comfortable beauty with Faces Canada.

Talking about this special association with Face Canada, Yami said, “Being a part of the entertainment world, makeup has been an integral part of my life. There were times when I struggled due to excessive use of make- up with severe repercussions.  I believe this was my cue to be more conscious about beauty products that I endorse for an end consumer to use. After many years of contemplation, I was excited to find a partner like Faces Canada who echoed my thoughts and offered beauty, comfort and glam. The brand stands against uncomfortable beauty with its wide range of multi-benefit products with Hydra Matte Foundation and Fresh Eyes Kajal. I could not think of a better brand to start my make-up journey with.”

