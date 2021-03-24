Enormous Brands wins creative mandate of Howzat

Enormous Brands has won the creative mandate of Howzat, a fantasy sports app that combines sports and skills to offer sports lovers a thrilling gaming experience from the house of Junglee Games.

The creative mandate entails building awareness and providing strategic counsel for content creation and amplification across mediums. The account will be managed through the Mumbai office.



Speaking on the association, Aman Satija, Head of growth and revenue at Junglee Games said "Howzat is on a mission to use disruptive innovation to transform the world of fantasy sports. We are confident that our partnership with Enormous Brands will help us grow our brand and expand engagement opportunities in the current times. We are delighted to have Enormous Brands as our creative partners"

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous Brands says “We're thrilled to be working with Junglee Games, one of South Asia's fastest-growing skill game companies. We are excited to deliver ground-breaking work in the future. Via an innovative approach, we are working to further improve the brand's foothold in this hyperactive category. I'm sure that this will be a fruitful collaboration.”

