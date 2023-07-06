e4m-TechManch 2023: 7th edition coming up in August
The conference will see industry experts discuss the impact of digital acceleration, and how marketers can evaluate the opportunities and challenges
The exchange4media Group is back with its annual signature event, TechManch, a digital marketing conference. The seventh edition of the conference will be held on August 9-10 and will see the coming together of industry heads and experts from the advertising, marketing and media fraternity.
Over the years, digital marketing has been experiencing significant growth, and this trend is set to further grow. The surge in the number of internet users has opened up new opportunities for businesses, thus expanding the potential customer base for digital marketing campaigns. Several key factors that contribute to the growth of digital marketing include increasing data penetration, affordable internet and data-driven marketing.
TechManch is a perfect opportunity to learn about the latest trends and practices in the digital marketing ecosystem. If you wish to gain insights on actionable strategies that drive results and can help your brand stand out from the rest, you are just one step away! Grab this chance to enhance your experience with our exclusive delegate pass and get easy access to all sessions, robust networking opportunities and exploring the digital sphere with peers from around the world. Passes are limited, so reserve your spot now without any further delay! Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this distinguished platform.
TechManch 2023 will witness collaborative, immersive and thought-provoking sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions by top industry heads and brand leaders. Experts will share insights on several topics like the thriving consumer digital economy of India, effective digital marketing strategies in the era of constant change, digital transformation is vital to the existence of any business, understanding Gen Z consumers and their influence on brand growth, preparing brands for Web3 marketing are among the key topics of discussion.
Among the keynote speakers will be Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP and CEO Satalia; Catherine D. Henry, SVP Web3 & Metaverse Strategy, Media Monks; Dr Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation & Board Member ONDC; Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM; Dharmarajan K, Chief Business Officer, Tata CLiQ Beauty and Ankush Grover, Co-Founder, Rebel Foods.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from industry veterans, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/techmanch-2023/register.
Gen AI is the answer to every marketer’s prayer: Anuradha Sehgal, Coforge
Sehgal, CMO, Coforge, opens up about the brand’s $1billion campaign, and the intricacies of managing marketing for B2B companies and IT service sector
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jul 5, 2023 3:43 PM | 6 min read
Anuradha Sehgal, the CMO of Coforge, a global digital services and solutions provider, speaks to us about the company achieving achieved a revenue milestone of $1bn in FY 23. She also sheds light on its campaign “We earned the third comma”.
“Coforge is now a billion-dollar IT services company. Reaching a billion USD takes vision, hard work and staying power. Of a collective. We are proud, both of the milestone and of the collective,” says Sehgal.
Excerpts from the interview:
Shed some light on the planning and execution of the “We earned the third comma campaign” - $1 billion milestone - social media execution and its importance. What was the impact of the campaign?
Reaching a $1 Bn milestone is a momentous milestone in any company’s journey - it takes vision, hard work and staying power. We decided to celebrate not just the achievement but the collective effort that went into achieving it.
We may have a legacy of 32 years, but the Coforge brand is less than 3 years old! We adopted our new identity, Coforge in August 2020. In the period that followed, which included the pandemic, our sole focus was on building our business and supporting our clients.
Our hard work paid off and we hit the 1 bn USD revenue. However, awareness of the Coforge brand beyond our existing clients, partners, investors and employees was still relatively limited.
We saw this milestone as the perfect opportunity to create awareness about our company and our work, build our brand and create a sense of pride among our team – all vital for our journey ahead.
In the run-up to the milestone, we revamped our brand identity with a refreshed, and more contemporary logo and visual design. We refreshed our digital assets, enhanced our presence on social media, engaged with media to showcase our expertise and significantly improved the level and quality of engagement with all our stakeholders.
To announce our milestone achievement, we conceptualised a campaign “We earned the third comma”. We kept the communication sharp, the tone direct and the design modern and minimalistic, in line with our brand values.
Coforge is now a billion-dollar IT services company. Reaching a billion USD takes vision, hard work and staying power. Of a collective. We are proud, both of the milestone and of the collective.
Our campus in Greater Noida serves as the nerve centre for our global delivery operations. Delhi NCR contains the largest number of Coforge employees in India. We mounted an eight-week outdoor campaign on select high-impact sites that offered visibility to a wider audience of professionals and corporates – digital screens inside all three of the Delhi airport terminals, signages around the airport and in Cyber hub, Gurugram. At our Greater Noida Campus, we wrapped a 90 ft high wall emblazoned with the 1 bn dollar message.
We took up print ads in leading Indian financial dailies and business magazines.
“Coforge is People. Coforge is Growth.” We proved that this wasn’t just a slogan. The announcement of our milestone achievement was accompanied by the announcement of iPads for every single employee to commemorate the milestone. Social media was flooded with happy photos and videos of employees receiving and unboxing their iPads. The initiative was recognised by the media and the industry as a remarkable gesture, especially at a time when global technology firms were facing recessionary headwinds.
At the Coforge Media Meet held in Delhi, Coforge leadership team engaged in face-to-face interactions with media persons and offered insights into our success – our vertical and technology focus, our impact on business, our best-in-class employee retention rates, our people focus, our awards and recognitions. In the days following the announcement, there were more than 300 stories on Coforge in the media.
We followed it up with a Global Analysts & Advisors Meet in New York, and an Investors meet in Mumbai within weeks. We are planning to hold similar events in Sydney and London.
We launched a six-week social media campaign across LinkedIn, FB and Instagram which featured testimonials from our clients and partners, messages from our leaders and employees – authentic content that communicated our differentiated capabilities, our strengths, our values, our people, our diversity, and life at Coforge. On LinkedIn, our posts garnered 2.3mn impressions, 333k visitors visited our profile and 165k people engaged with our posts.
What is the significance of Influencer marketing for a B2B IT company like Coforge?
Analysts and advisors have long played a crucial role as influencers in the IT industry by providing industry insights, thought leadership, vendor evaluations, decision-making support, validation, and market education. Their expertise and recommendations significantly impact the perception and success of IT services providers.
Technology partners play an influencer role by providing technology expertise, joint solution development, market validation, co-marketing opportunities, sales enablement, access to customer networks, and collaboration in innovation and R&D. Their expertise helps IT services companies stay at the forefront of technology trends and deliver innovative solutions to their clients.
Events bring together industry professionals and experts, providing businesses with valuable insights into market trends, emerging technologies and industry challenges. They provide unique opportunities for businesses to connect, engage, and influence their target audience.
Investors are key influencers as they provide funding, financial support, industry expertise, strategic partnerships, brand reputation, market validation, media exposure and access to crucial networks. B2B companies can leverage the influence and connections of their investors to establish credibility, attract key stakeholders and accelerate their growth.
The most important influencers for a B2B company are its clients. Prospective clients often consider the experiences of existing clients when evaluating the reputation and trustworthiness of a B2B company. Long standing client relationships of significant value serve as a testament to a firm’s ability to deliver innovation and value over a long period of time.
Last but not the least, positive employee advocacy can significantly influence how the company is perceived and can contribute to building a strong and positive brand image. Employees who feel valued, informed and engaged within the company are its best advocates. Positive employee experiences, testimonials and word-of-mouth recommendations influence perceptions of the company as an attractive employer and help in attracting the best talent.
What are the key trends in marketing technology (Martech)?
The Martech tool captivating all marketers today is Generative AI. Marketers are thrilled by the multitude of possibilities it presents all at once! With its unprecedented ability to generate content, images, social media messages, videos, audios, write codes and even design websites in direct response to briefs typed out in a tab, Gen AI is the answer to every marketer’s every prayer! If you can write a well-defined brief and have the expertise to evaluate a creative, congratulations! you now have a world-class, multi-skilled creative bench at your beck and call.
I think it would be safe to say that Gen AI will either transform every Martech tool that exists today or replace it.
Vijay Deverakonda stars in fiery Wild Stone CODE ad
The brand film is set to premiere during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 2:27 PM | 1 min read
Wild Stone CODE, the male grooming brand from McNROE, has released its new TVC for its trio of premium fragrances: Pyro, Terra, and Acqua. The brand film features actor Vijay Deverakonda and is set to premiere during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship.
Ankit Daga, Head of Business Development at McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, expressed his excitement about the milestone and said, “Inspired by the elements that shape our very being, the collection consists of three Perfumes — Pyro, Terra, and Acqua. Each fragrance carries a distinct charm, inviting consumers to embrace a personal expression and celebrate their individuality through an immersive sensory experience.”
Vijay Deverakonda stated, " I was absolutely thrilled when Wild Stone CODE approached me with the concept of Perfumes crafted from the elements and the campaign planned for Pyro Perfume. It truly embodies the fiery passion that burns within every man. The remarkable dedication and commitment that CODE brings to delivering exceptional grooming experiences perfectly resonates with my personal belief in the significance of self-care. Our collaboration aims to empower men, encouraging them to embrace their individual style and feel their absolute best."
Sachin Chhabra quits ACC & Ambuja Cement as Head of Brand Marketing
He has served stints with Amway India, GroupM, ZenithOptimedia, DLF and Airtel in the past
By Ruhail Amin | Jul 5, 2023 12:51 PM | 1 min read
Sachin Chhabra who was spearheading the Brand Marketing function at ACC Cement, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements and a part of the Adani Group, has quit.
Chhabra was responsible for devising strategy and communications for the entire ACC group with a portfolio size of 15K crores. In the last 3 years he spearheaded the redefining of the company's mission and vision driving a change in the visibility of the brand in the category as well as trade. This was complimented by deployment of digital in various elements of communication strategies along with having a key focus on integrating CRM systems and delivering high levels of customer satisfaction.
Prior to joining ACC Ltd, he was part of Amway India and spearheaded the Marketing and Digital communications from Jan 2015 till Dec 2019.
He has served stints with GroupM, ZenithOptimedia, DLF and Airtel which in all together adds up to over 20 years of experience in Marketing and Communications.
Havas acquires digital marketing and comms agency PivotRoots
The acquisition will allow Havas Media India to tap into PivotRoots’ deep understanding of the Indian market and enhance its capabilities
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 12:48 PM | 3 min read
Havas has announced the acquisition of digital marketing and communications agency PivotRoots. The network’s latest acquisition comes at a time when Havas Media India is experiencing a period of impressive growth and represents Havas’ commitment to positioning the network for expansion in this key market.
Launched in 2016 by co-founders Shibu Shivanandan, Hetal Khalsa, Dhruvi Joshi, and Yogesh Khanchandani, PivotRoots is one of the fastest-growing marketing and communications agencies, providing cutting-edge solutions to clients across a wide range of industries in India and the UAE. PivotRoots has worked with brands like Amazon Prime Video, Swiggy, Hindustan Unilever, Disney, Bisleri, Medlife, Urban Company, among others. Being a fully integrated agency, PivotRoots is a leading provider of solutions in brand and performance marketing, UI/UX, digital content creation, and marketing technology through its recently launched division PivotConsult.
The acquisition will allow Havas Media India to tap into PivotRoots’ deep understanding of the Indian market and enhance its capabilities in the rapidly growing digital advertising space. By combining PivotRoots' local expertise with the group's global resources, PivotRoots will be able to deliver best-in-class digital marketing solutions at scale.
The addition of PivotRoots strengthens HMGI’s powerful roster of agencies and specialized divisions which includes media networks Havas Media and Arena Media; specialist brands Havas Market, Havas Programmatic Hub, Havas Analytics, Socialyse, and Havas Media Tribes; and the recently launched global offering, Havas Play. PivotRoots’ state-of-art digital capabilities, supplemented with Havas Media's meaningful media experiences (Mx) approach will allow HMGI to offer a unique audience-first data-driven solution to the clients. This acquisition not only bolsters Havas' position in the industry but also demonstrates the company's commitment to staying ahead of the competition by investing in cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies.
"We are thrilled to welcome PivotRoots to the Havas family," said Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of Vivendi, and Chairman & CEO of Havas. “The acquisition is part of our broader strategy to expand our presence in lighthouse markets around the world. With a global network that spans over 100 countries, Havas is well-positioned to help clients reach audiences wherever they are.”
Bolloré elaborated, "We see tremendous potential in India, and we are committed to investing in actions and efforts that help us actualize and leverage this potential meaningfully. This acquisition will further strengthen not only Havas Media India's and Havas India’s position in the country where PivotRoots primarily operates, which is one of the fastest-growing digital advertising markets in the world, but also add a specialized edge to Havas Media Network, and to Havas as a whole.”
Shibu Shivanandan, Founder and Managing Director, PivotRoots, said, "We are excited to be part of Havas Media India. We share a common vision for the future of advertising, and by combining our expertise and talent we can deliver better solutions, services and results to our clients. We are proud of what we have achieved at PivotRoots so far, and we look forward to the next chapter in our journey."
"I'm delighted to welcome Shibu and the PivotRoots team to the Havas Family”, said, Rana Barua, CEO, Havas India. He further added, “This acquisition comes at an extremely interesting time for Havas India, which has undergone a complete transformation in recent years and has seen unprecedented growth and success. The addition of PivotRoots and their capabilities, advanced analytics and technology, and a new perspective on creativity and innovation distinguishes Havas Media India in the industry in meeting the evolving needs of its clients and succeeding in an increasingly competitive and extremely dynamic market.”
Meet the marketing mavericks
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 12:45 PM | 3 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the third edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday, June 14, in Delhi. The awards recognised and felicitated young marketers and game-changers for their innovative contributions to the industry.
Anushree Ghosh (25)
Brand Manager - Bingo! Mad Angles, ITC Limited ((Foods Business Division)
Anushree Ghosh is a talented marketer, captivating orator, aspiring mythologist and the driving force behind one of the most humorous brands in the FMCG space - Bingo! Mad Angles. With her fiery passion and a PGDM degree from XLRI Jamshedpur, specializing in Marketing, Ghosh is redefining the game as a Brand Manager.
Her expertise lies in FMCG Foods - Salty Snacks, where she orchestrated India's Biggest IP - Bingo! Comedy Adda. The show garnered 37 mn+ TV views and an additional 11 mn+ on Hotstar, solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer. However, her achievements extend beyond the screen! Her award-winning campaigns, like the Mad Angles Holi Filter, have captured the industry's attention.
She understands the finicky and flirtatious nature of the snacking industry, where trials abound, but brand loyalty is hard to come by. Her launch of Street Bites has not only expanded the industry's horizons but has also redefined the snacking experience, beckoning consumers to embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
What sets Anushree apart from the crowd is her innate ability to harness the power of truth in marketing. She revived Bingo! Mad Angles with a remarkable 37% growth and produced Bingo! Comedy Adda Season 2, generating over 50 mn views across digital and mainstream TV platforms. Her inquisitive nature drives her to constantly seek knowledge and seek inspiration from the world around her. She values personal growth and self-reflection, often exploring new avenues for personal development.
Divya Patel (26)
Brand Manager - Mia by Tanishq, Titan Company Limited
Born and raised in Ahmedabad, 26-year-old Divya Patel is a skilled Brand Manager at Titan Company Limited. He is a connoisseur of the Indian consumer psyche, leading the charge for the exquisite jewellery brand, Mia by Tanishq. Passionate about consumer insights, fashion, trends, and innovation, Divya keeps his finger on the pulse of macroeconomics. He believes in using fashion as a means of expression for positive societal change - a true representation of fashion with a purpose!
As a marketing professional, Divya unleashes his creative powers across all platforms. TV, print, digital, PR. With his sharp intuition and meticulous research, he crafts campaigns that resonate with consumers on a profound level. In his words, it's like reading the fashion-forward minds of consumers.
At Titan Company Limited, Divya is one of the leading lights for Mia by Tanishq. He's revolutionizing the brand and empowering women like never before. With his strategic prowess, he's crafting campaigns that make a lasting impact and scream ‘emancipation of women’.
Divya isn't just about work and no play; he is a man of diverse interests. He is an international FIDE-rated chess player and Gujarat State Champion several times between 2002-2013. His love for Bollywood music translates into energetic jamming sessions with his wife during weekends. As an avid traveller and adventure enthusiast, Divya has explored 21 countries and is always up for an exciting adventure.
SRK may not renew endorsement deal with Byju’s: Reports
The actor has been associated with the brand since 2017
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 10:35 AM | 1 min read
Byju's may not renew its endorsement deal with Shah Rukh Khan, according to media reports.
As per a report on Economic Times, the actor's team was "hesitant to continue the association with the brand".
SRK has been endorsing the brand since 2017.
The edtech company is going through a rough patch due to defaulting on an interest payment of $40 million over its loan of $1.2 billion.
It has also laid off nearly 1,000 employees from the sales and marketing teams.
Byju's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran recently wrote to his employees saying that the layoffs at the company were taken as a 'last resort', media networks have reported quoting the mail.
Shark Aman Gupta to lead jury at BW Disrupt 40Under40 2023
The jury for the seventh edition of BW Disrupt 40Under40 will be chaired by entrepreneur, shark and a previous winner, Aman Gupta, honouring innovative young entrepreneurs
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
The highly anticipated BW Disrupt 40Under40 returns for its seventh edition, to recognise the most innovative and impactful entrepreneurs under the age of 40 who are working towards revolutionary ideas and endeavours in the entrepreneurial world.
Adding an element of excitement, we are thrilled to announce Aman Gupta, the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Boat, serving as the Jury Chair for BW Disrupt 40Under40, in association with BW BusinessWorld. Gupta has also been a past winner of BW Disrupt 40Under40 in his early years.
Moreover, Gupta has been on Shark Tank India 2 as a judge and as one of the sharks. He has a strong vision for innovation and disruptive ideas and is driven to recognise and foster new firms that exhibit immense potential and determination. His passion for stimulating entrepreneurship, alongside his significant business sense, makes him an asset in identifying the next set of game-changers in the young company's landscape.
BW Disrupt 40Under40 is renowned for celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and disruptive ideas across various sectors. As Jury Chair, Gupta will play a critical role in examining and evaluating the most promising businesses and entrepreneurs under the age of 40 who have demonstrated outstanding vision and contributed to their respective sectors. He provides a plethora of professional expertise and abilities, making him a perfect fit to lead the jury panel.
Nonetheless, Gupta's remarkable journey with Boat, one of the leading consumer electronics brand has been magnificent. Under his leadership, the brand has witnessed remarkable growth, establishing a prominent position in the market while achieving tremendous consumer popularity.
Furthermore, business experts have been enlisted for the jury panel under Gupta's counsel. Nikhil Bhandarkar, Founding Partner, Panthera Peak Capital; Ankit Kedia, Founder, Capital A; Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partner; and Shashank Randev, Founder VC, 100X are among the jurors.
Gupta will contribute valuable insights to the jury's decision-making procedures, ensuring that the most deserving and game-changing individuals and startups are awarded.
We are optimistic that, under Gupta's leadership, BW Disrupt 40Under40 will achieve greater milestones in recognising the attributes of innovation and entrepreneurship this year.
The event will take place in October 2023 at New Delhi, India.
To know more, register and nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/bwdisrupt/40under40-2023/
