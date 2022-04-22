e4m Pride of India Brands: The Day In Pictures

Take a look at some special moments captured through the day

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 22, 2022 12:33 PM  | 1 min read
POI

The first edition of e4m 'Pride of India Brands - The Best of Bharat' Conference and Awards 2022 was held on April 21 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai under the theme ‘Building brands for Bharat’. The programme saw several entrepreneurs who built brands in Bharat for Bharat being honoured. Over 175 brands were recognised for leaving a mark in the ever-growing Indian market. 

Ease My Trip honoured The Best of Bharat award at the e4m Pride of India

Greenply honoured with The Best of Bharat award at the e4m Pride of India

Vinod Cookware honoured at the e4m Pride of India

Runwal Group honoured at the e4m Pride of India

Emami Realty honoured at the e4m Pride of India

Hopscotch team honoured at the e4m Pride of India Brands

