e4m Pride of India Brands: The Day In Pictures
Take a look at some special moments captured through the day
The first edition of e4m 'Pride of India Brands - The Best of Bharat' Conference and Awards 2022 was held on April 21 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai under the theme ‘Building brands for Bharat’. The programme saw several entrepreneurs who built brands in Bharat for Bharat being honoured. Over 175 brands were recognised for leaving a mark in the ever-growing Indian market.
