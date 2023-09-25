e4m Pitch Top 50 Brands 2023: Celebrating timeless brands in the ‘Evergreens’ category
The category will showcase brands that have been built and preserved their identity over the years
The much-awaited upcoming edition of Pitch 50 Brands 2023 will be held on October 18 in Gurugram. The spectacular award night will honour the top five brands across ten categories for their exemplary works.
The 10 categories include - Bottom of the Pyramid, Challengers, Digital First, Evergreens, Impactful Debuts, Luxe, Newsmakers, Regionals, Resurgents and Social Contributors.
The awards night will be graced by top leaders from the advertising and market fraternity.
This article delves deep into the ‘Evergreen category’ in the Pitch 50 Brands 2023 list. The ‘Evergreens’ category includes brands that are classic and timeless in their own unique ways. These brands have managed to adapt themselves to changing trends and evolving consumer preferences and have honed their identity to perfection over the years. The brands under the ‘Evergreens’ category are the ones that have made a mark in the market with their dedication and outstanding work.
The brands under the ‘Evergreens’ category possess an enduring identity that resonates with consumers across generations and takes pride in their timelessness through their design, values, and product offerings. These classic brands have stood the test of time and pioneered excellence in their respective domains. Brands under this category can be an Indian or a multinational, with existence in India for the last 30 years or more.
In 2023, the Advisory Board will be chaired by D Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International, and Former Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India. The other members include Anuja Mishra, CMO, Honasa (Mamaearth, BBlunt, The DermaCo, Aqualogica), Amal Kelshikar, Executive Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Ajay Gupte, Chief Executive Officer-South Asia, Wavemaker; Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director, Leo Burnett; Poonam Kaul, Former CMO of Apple India; Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Ulka India; Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance; Sunil Suresh, CMO, Global Head of Marketing, Corp Comm, Loyalty & Business Head eCom, Air India; Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India and Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH.
In the year before, a total of seven brands were awarded in the ‘Evergreens’ category. The winners including Asian Paints, Bata, Dabur, Hero Cycles, Lakmé, Parle G and Philips took home the honours for serving as a benchmark of excellence in their respective domains and leaving an indelible mark in the minds of the consumers.
Moreover, classic and timeless brands command a level of trust and loyalty that is unparalleled in the ever-evolving world of commerce. Their products and services are associated with consistent quality, craftsmanship, and a commitment to excellence. This trust is built upon a foundation of reliability and a track record of delivering on promises. Consumers turn to these brands not just for the products themselves, but for the experience and heritage they represent. By maintaining their core values and adapting judiciously to changing market landscapes, classic and timeless brands continue to hold a special place in the hearts of consumers, ensuring their legacy endures for generations to come.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BC Web Wise wins digital creative mandate for Joy Personal Care
The agency will drive brand love with innovative creatives across digital platforms
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 11:55 AM | 1 min read
Joy Personal Care has joined hands with BC Web Wise as its digital marketing agency. The mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch process initiated by Joy Personal Care. The agency will drive brand awareness and consideration across the product portfolio with creative, innovative, relatable content.
Speaking about having a new digital partner, Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of Joy Personal Care, says, “We believe in the natural beauty of women. We offer products that help maintain, not accentuate their natural beauty. We have ensured that our brand beliefs are at the core of our communication strategy over the years. Our strategy has been a reflection that beauty is not just about products; it’s about crafting experiences that resonate with our audience’s aspirations. With BC Web Wise’s creative brilliance and strategic insights, we are thrilled to embark on this new journey to redefine our connection with our clientele.”
On their appointment as partners, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder & MD of BC Web Wise, says, “We are honoured and excited to onboard a brand that has set standards of elegance for generations. Our mission is to amplify Joy Personal Care’s story through innovative storytelling and strategic digital campaigns that resonate with our loyal audience and new admirers.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 celebrates 10 years of excellence
The awards aim to identify and celebrate future leaders of the Indian marketing and advertising ecosystem
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 8:31 AM | 2 min read
The advertising and marketing fraternity is on the heels of an incredible digital transformation. During such a time, early champions are bound to make a lasting impact on the ecosystem, making their way to the apogee of this monumental era. At IMPACT, we are mindful of the contribution that the youth may have on the industry, and in recognition of that, our IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 has been a source of inspiration to many. We aim to identify and celebrate future leaders of the Indian marketing and advertising ecosystem, as we have been doing for the last nine years. At the 10th edition of the awards to be held later today, we are looking at something special.
Some of IMPACT 30 Under 30's past listers have gone on to become illustrious figures in the industry. So, on the occasion of our 10th edition, we have invited four such past listers – P.G. Aditiya, Co-founder and CCO, Talented; Chandni Shah, Co-founder, Kinnect; Mahesh Ambaliya, Creative Director, VMLY&R India; and Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media. The four will be speaking at the event, apart from interacting with the new listers. But the jewel on the crown is our Chief Guest for this year, Sanjiv Mehta, Former Chairman & CEO, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
We have also planned an interactive session between the young guns and the top industry leaders, who are also amongst the jury members for the year, followed by a panel discussion. It includes Rohit Ohri - Global Partner, FCB; Rajdeepak Das - Chief Creative Officer and CEO, Leo Burnett, SouthAsia, India & Chairman, Creative Council, Publicis Groupe - South Asia; Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & India Head of Creative, McCann WorldGroup and Rathi Gangappa - CEO, Starcom India; the Moderator for the panel is Neeta Nair, Associate Editor, IMPACT.
This year, like the years before, the young professionals on the list come from varied backgrounds, working for various agencies. Some are even young entrepreneurs who have already made a remarkable impact on the industry. The listers this year have shown character, professionalism, creativity, and most importantly, grit to stand out from the crowd. In fact, some of the campaigns that the young guns have worked on this year are of such great importance that they somehow transcend personal or professional aspirations, and enter into the domain of social service.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Neeraj Chopra onboarded as brand ambassador for Noise's smartwatches
As part of the association, Chopra will be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 8:13 AM | 2 min read
Lifestyle tech brand Noise has onboarded Olympic Gold Medalist and Javelin world champion Neeraj Chopra as their brand ambassador for smartwatches. "The respective journeys of Neeraj Chopra and Noise represent that from humble beginnings come great things if one never stops dreaming, persevering, and embracing the Noise within. Neeraj joins the cohort of cricketing legend and youth icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu to become the face of Noise's celebrated wearables," said the brand about the association.
Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Neeraj Chopra, the world champion and hugely inspirational Olympic Gold Medalist to the Noise family. Our prominent position in the realm of smartwatches resonates harmoniously with the path Neeraj has embarked upon to stand as a source of national pride. As we consistently channel our enthusiasm to attune to our inner drive, much like Neeraj, we are confident that our partnership will serve to reinforce our strong bond with the vibrant youth.”
"This partnership between Noise and Neeraj Chopra showcases the mutual dedication to achieving excellence, fostering empowerment, and consistently challenging conventional limits. As Noise maintains its trajectory of innovation and leadership, the role of Neeraj Chopra as a brand ambassador is poised to significantly enhance the bond and trust with the consumers," said the brand in its press release.
Commenting on the association, Neeraj Chopra said, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Noise, a brand that focuses on innovation. During my conversations to understand what the brand was about, I got the impression that they are determined to push boundaries in their field, and want to inspire the youth through what they do. It is something I can relate to closely, and it’s what makes this association a good one to have.”
Over the tenure, Neeraj will be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Apparel Group ropes in Aditya Roy Kapur & Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassadors for Aldo
Janhvi Kapoor continues her association with Aldo for the second Year
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 5:56 PM | 2 min read
Apparel Group India has announced actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador for the upcoming collection of their brand - ALDO India.
While Aditya Roy Kapur is joining the ALDO family, Janhvi Kapoor extends her association for the second consecutive year.
Commenting on the association with Aditya Roy Kapur & Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd, added “Apparel Group India is thrilled to welcome Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor into the ALDO family. Their unique style and magnetic presence perfectly resonate with our brand's spirit. Together, we’ll embark on a fashionable journey that celebrates individuality and innovation’’.
Aditya Roy Kapur, shared his excitement, saying, "ALDO has always been the brand that I love and admire so much, & am extremely excited to represent ALDO India. ALDO's dedication to blending style and comfort aligns perfectly with my fashion philosophy. I'm thrilled to be part of a brand that embraces innovation but also sets trends in the world of footwear and accessories. Together, we'll make every step a stylish one."
Janhvi Kapoor, shared her thoughts: "I am thrilled to continue this journey with ALDO India. It's been an incredible experience representing a brand that seamlessly combines style and comfort. ALDO's commitment to innovative fashion resonates with me, and I can't wait to step into the world of footwear and accessories once again, making every fashion statement comfortable and chic."
"Apparel Group India’s collaboration with the dynamic duo, Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor represents a significant milestone in our journey. Their iconic status and fashion-forward personas align seamlessly with ALDO's commitment to style and excellence. We're excited to witness this partnership elevate the fashion landscape in India and beyond,” said Tushar Ved, President, Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd commented on the association with Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani come together for Myntra BFF
The couple will feature in a series of festive ad films
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 2:32 PM | 4 min read
Myntra has rolled out its latest festive campaign starring Bollywood’s real and reel glamorous couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ahead of their highly anticipated Big Fashion Festival (BFF), the platform’s marquee annual festive shopping bonanza, to be held in October this year.
Sidharth and Kiara will feature in a series of festive ad films, where the couple will represent various categories as well as the exciting offers during BFF, setting the stage for a truly memorable festive season for the customers.
Set against a warm festive backdrop, these films capture the playful chemistry of Sidharth and Kiara, radiating charm and elegance in their stunning festive outfits. In one film, they are seen playing a festive card game, with Sidharth teasing Kiara about her plans to spend the money won. In response, Kiara playfully mentions that she would invest it in upgrading Sidharth's wardrobe, taking advantage of the fantastic offers on global brands available at Myntra's BFF. In another, Kiara asks Sidharth about his Diwali gift plans for his sister-in-law, to which he cleverly hints at shopping from Myntra's BFF with its enticing international brands on offer. This banter concludes with Sidharth's aspiration to earn the ‘Jiju of the Year' title through this gesture, with Myntra playing an important role in enabling that. These ad films not only highlight the allure of fashion during festive celebrations but also encapsulate Myntra's role as an enabler of these joyful festivities. This visual symphony and heartwarming music leave an indelible mark that reminds us of the enchantment of festivals and the timeless allure of fashion during these celebrations.
Talking about the campaign, Vijay Sharma, Senior Director - Marketing, Myntra, said, “Fashion has always played a critical role in festivities. Any celebration starts by ‘dressing up’ for it. The campaigns bring this insight alive, inviting our audience to put fashion at the heart of their celebrations. And with Sidharth and Kiara celebrating their first Diwali as a newly married couple, we have found the perfect duo to encapsulate the essence of festivities and the role that myntra plays in their celebrations.”
Speaking on this association, Sidharth Malhotra, said, “Collaborating with Myntra is more than just fashion. There is something special about spreading the warmth and happiness of festivities. This effort will allow us to infuse fashion with the spirit of celebration. It's a wonderful way to kickstart the festive season with style and elegance. This season is all about celebrating together, and I can't wait to embark on this stylish journey with each one of you."
The campaign highlights a gamut of offerings that will be on offers during the Big Fashion Festival. The festive campaign has been launched across digital mediums, with an expected reach of 250+ million. Myntra’s marketing efforts during the Big Fashion Festival includes a bevy of value-offerings for its fashion-forward shoppers. Myntra’s revolutionary social commerce offering will also play a crucial role in amplifying the campaign and MRP construct.
Influencer power: Over 700+ influencers will create more than 2000 videos, in line with the platform’s offerings, with the aim of achieving over tenfold increase in impressions compared to last year’s activation. The platform is also set to significantly scale Myntra Minis, a short-form video platform on the app, to enhance user engagement and improve shopping experience, with 500+ offer led videos, 100+ hours of video deals, and 10 engaging Mini videos every hour to help customers discover the disruptive deals of the day.
The integration of tech-led creativity with services like MyFashionGPT, and My Stylist, along with added value offers such as additional 15% off all through BFF on using the Myntra's co-branded credit brand in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank to unlock more value on your festive purchases, are further set to enhance the end-to-end user journey on the platform.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JSW Group names Neeraj Chopra as brand ambassador
The Olympic and World Champion will be the face of JSW Group’s Steel, Cement and Paints businesses
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 11:29 AM | 1 min read
JSW Group has announced Olympic and World champion Neeraj Chopra as its official brand ambassador, thereby extending an already solid relationship with the javelin ace.
This partnership also includes an association with JSW businesses like Steel, Cements, Paints and other Group businesses.
Parth Jindal, Founder of JSW Sports, emphasized, “We continue to believe in Neeraj's extraordinary capabilities, not only as an athlete but also as a beacon of inspiration. His journey resonates with our ethos of pushing boundaries and redefining limits. We are happy to add another significant dimension to our relationship with him.”
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics and Olympic champion, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I’ve been a part of the JSW family for a few years now, and the relationship we have shared has been special. It is an honour to now be named brand ambassador for the Group and its companies. The manner in which JSW has supported Indian sport and us athletes, is truly remarkable and the work they have done in this field is an example. I am grateful and proud to represent all that they do in nation-building.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Mix of human touch & tech can deliver world-class customer experience’
Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance, engaged in an in-depth conversation about the role of MarTech in BFSI, building personalised connections and more
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 22, 2023 8:41 AM | 5 min read
In an era where technology and data reign supreme, the landscape of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector has undergone a radical transformation. The boom in digitization and the surge in MarTech have reshaped the way financial institutions engage with customers, driving innovation and setting new standards of customer-centricity.
To know more about these advancements, exchange4media spoke to Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance, who shared how technology-based decision-making has been one of the most significant changes in the sector. “Digitization and MarTech, powered by data-driven strategies across the entire customer journey, play a key role in shaping marketing strategies. This is applicable across the entire customer lifecycle - pre, during and post-purchase,” she said.
Varma also spoke on the company’s digital strategies, upcoming initiatives, reaching different demographics and more.
Edited excerpts:
Where does hyper-personalisation stand in the BFSI MarTech stack today?
It is a significant aspect, in terms of offerings and content, and is made possible by advanced data analytics and AI. Each customer is unique, and so are their needs. With these tools, customization can enhance customer experience, making it more tailored and efficient.
This has also impacted marketers' storytelling abilities. It allows messaging to be more impactful and engaging to leave a lasting impression. It helps in cutting through the clutter in a market that has numerous products or services vying for audience attention.
In this context, engaging influencers has played a vital role in BFSI marketing. They establish personalized connections and effectively convey messages.
In this era of personalisation, what impact do you think the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will have on marketing in the BFSI space?
The BFSI sector will have transformative changes as a large amount of customer data is recorded by banks and insurance companies, and we will have to reassess data practices to ensure enhanced security.
Marketers will have to align with applicable data protection requirements and recalibrate digital marketing strategies. Caution is needed before choosing digital channels for communication to ensure customer trust and privacy. This will certainly impact the overall cost of doing business.
What would you say is an ideal digital strategy for insurance marketers in the current marketing landscape?
One that delivers results across the marketing funnel, and fetches results in terms of business, brand equity and improved customer satisfaction.
One side of the coin is the customer acquisition strategy. Data-driven human insights are the core here.
The modus operandi is to then leverage these insights to develop propositions, run top-of-the-funnel campaigns that build salience and deliver on brand values, create clutter-breaking storytelling, use influencers to drive engagement, and then run targeted campaigns to drive bottom-of-the-funnel metrics and remarket to those who showed interest.
The other side of the coin is keeping the customers not just satisfied but delighted. To achieve this (retention), it’s important to use a mix of human touch and technology to deliver a world-class customer experience.
How have digital channels played out for you?
It is an undeniable fact that India’s internet consumption skyrocketed during the pandemic and continues to rise. The average Indian spends around 7.3 hours per day on their smartphone —one of the highest in the world. As a brand, we focus on reaching out to our customers wherever they are - on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.
Moreover, we are constantly striving to drive awareness and consideration for protection products amongst a younger demographic to expand the market, which again makes social media and influencers a crucial part of our media campaigns.
Many of our campaigns, launched on YouTube, sparked conversations online and offline. For instance, FGII’s social experiment videos on diversity and bias against members of the LGBTQIA+ community garnered more than 1 million views each. Our OhMyDog campaign (where we took over cricketer Rohit Sharma’s Twitter handle) was one of the hit campaigns on the internet.
The total digital social reach of the OOH campaign featuring LGBTQIA+ couples for the very first time in India was over 15 crores and we had over 8 crore impressions. Overall, we have seen a 59% increase in website traffic and 24% growth in social media followers in FY 2022-23.
How do you woo the youth, and not lose touch with the older cohort of consumers?
The strategy is based on three key pillars: Content, Culture, and Channel.
In terms of content, the company focuses on messaging that is based on relevant needs that cut across demographics. For example, Future Generali was among the first insurance brands to talk about mental health, an issue that affects people of all ages. Similarly, the company bridged a gap for pet parents by offering medical coverage for pet dogs, filling a need that was not demographically driven.
In terms of culture, we utilize universal cultural cues to connect with customers. We used music as a cultural currency to launch one of our propositions, featuring a rap song sung by Indian rapper Slow Cheetah and Anil Kapoor. The choice of rap was driven by the younger demographic but was enhanced by a popular face that resonated with all demographics.
Finally, coming to channels, we have a strong focus on digital channels, which work well for both younger and older customers. We subsequently differentiate by platforms.
For example, on Instagram, where there are younger audiences, we use reel-based, image-based, quick content backed by a strong influencer strategy. On other platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn, which help the company engage slightly aged audiences, we use a mix of educational and informational content to drive our messages.
Regardless of age, today’s consumer wants to engage with brands which have a purpose and are not just transactional.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube