e4m Confluence - The Media Investments Summit to be held tomorrow in Mumbai
The theme of the second edition is ‘Media Services: Unlocking Returns, Recall, and Tech Revolution’
The exchange4media Group is back with the second edition of e4m Confluence- The Media Investments Summit. The much-awaited conference will be held on Thursday, November 2 in Mumbai. Driving the theme ‘Media Services: Unlocking Returns, Recall, and Tech Revolution’, industry experts and top leaders from the advertising and marketing ecosystem will come together under one roof and share insights on a wide range of topics. The media industry in India has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by technological advancements, rapid internet penetration and the rise of digital media consumption. In the highly competitive marketplace, it is becoming increasingly important for media agencies to evolve, adapt and be agile.
Media agencies today are increasingly leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence for advertising and content optimization. Also, brands are looking to integrate their products or services within popular content, which requires the expertise of media agencies. At the summit, top industry heads will explore the growth and future of media agencies, the need for agencies to cater to the needs of marketers, the technologies they need to adopt, the skills they need to deploy and more.
At the e4m Confluence, seasoned experts will deliver keynote addresses, engage in fireside chats and panel discussions, and decode the future of media agencies. Click here to check the power-packed agenda for the summit which the e4m Media Ace will follow awards 2023 felicitation ceremony. This is the 7th edition of the awards.
The awards recognize the media agencies in India and its people for their outstanding work and contribution to the advertising industry. To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable expert insights, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/e4m-confluence-2023/delegate-registration.
The Gold Partners of the event are Dangle Ads, DoubleVerify and WebEngage.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement News

Smriti Mandhana highlights the only 'problem' with using Gulf Pride Scooter Plus in new ad
The cricketer has starred in the brand's latest campaign which is centred on the value proposition of 'Insta Zoom'
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 4:59 PM | 2 min read
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has launched a campaign for their product Gulf Pride Scooter Plus engine oil, featuring cricketer Smriti Mandhana. This campaign seeks to effectively promote the product while also portraying Gulf as a brand with a human touch, addressing real-life consumer needs with a touch of humour.
At the heart of the campaign lies the enticing value proposition of 'Insta Zoom' offered by Gulf Pride Scooter Plus. Gulf has astutely recognized the need for speed and efficiency in our fast-paced lives, resonating with a wide audience and making the product proposition instantly relatable. Mandhana's popularity, her girl-next-door persona, and her influence cut across demographics, allows Gulf to reach a diverse audience. Her association with the campaign not only lends credibility but also adds a personal touch that resonates with consumers.
Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing at Gulf Oil Lubricants, shared his perspective on this campaign, stating, "The campaign highlights Gulf Oil India's unwavering commitment to delivering superlative products and experiences to our valued customers. This campaign serves as a testament to our capacity to comprehend and address tangible consumer needs while ensuring the content remains engaging and relatable. We take pride in our collaboration with Smriti Mandhana, leveraging her immense star power to connect with a diverse audience."
Gulf engaged influencers in the pre-launch phase to generate significant buzz. The placement of influencers holding placards with the question, "Smriti aapka scooter milega kya?" not only piqued curiosity but also created a sense of anticipation among the audience. This approach humanised the campaign and engaged potential customers in a relatable manner.
The campaign's film highlights Gulf as a brand that comprehends and addresses real-life issues, a quality that deeply connects with consumers. The incorporation of humor added a touch of familiarity and engagement, making the campaign endearing and memorable.
This campaign for Gulf Pride Scooter Plus is a seamless fusion of a compelling value proposition with the star power of Smriti Mandhana which enabled Gulf to capture the hearts and minds of a diverse and discerning audience. With this campaign, Gulf not only showcased Pride Scooter Plus but also solidified its position as a brand that comprehends and addresses real-world needs with a distinctly human touch.
The brand campaign film will run on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement News

Tamannaah Bhatia shines in new Shiseido campaign
Bhatia is the India brand ambassador and has starred in the country's first campaign video for the brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 4:43 PM | 3 min read
SHISEIDO, the global beauty brand, recently announced Tamannaah Bhatia as the India Brand Ambassador and now unveils their first Campaign Video in India for a skincare range that promises healthy & vibrant skin.
India’s first localized Shiseido campaign video, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia showcases how she harnesses her beauty with SHISEIDO's 3-step skincare regimen, to Activate, Strengthen and Regenerate her skin. The video captures the co-usage of Shiseido’s star products of the Eudermine Activating Essence, Ultimune Serum & Essential Energy cream to ensure radiant, resilient & smooth skin.
"We are thrilled to have Tamannaah Bhatia as the face of our skincare regimen Campaign Video in India. Tamannaah's grace, elegance, and authenticity resonate with SHISEIDO's values, making her the perfect choice for this campaign. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire aand penetrate the market of luxury aspirants by educating them. Tamannaah's dedication to SHISEIDO's products makes her not just an endorser but an authentic advocate, aligning perfectly with our ethos of promoting genuine beauty and inclusivity” said Villoo Daji, Senior Vice President - Group Marketing, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt Ltd.
The campaign will initially be deployed across digital platforms like GDN and YouTube and aims at building consideration via social media like Instagram, Facebook, etc. Consumers will get to see 3 distinct key films which will be developed to educate, build consideration, and generate trials. A specific problem solution film which will also be amplified, which will address the specific issues of Indian skin and how the SHISEIDO trio effectively addresses the India consumer’s concerns.
"Tamannaah Bhatia's association with SHISEIDO goes beyond being a brand ambassador; she is a true user & advocate of our brand philosophy and skincare products, we are looking forward to her sharing how SHISEIDO skincare may help the Indian consumers’ skin, especially with its unique climate & environment," said Sher Le CHUA, APAC Regional Director, SHISEIDO. "Her genuine belief in our skincare solutions and her own remarkable skincare journey epitomize the effectiveness of SHISEIDO skincare. We are thrilled to have her on board, and she personifies the values of inclusivity and authenticity that SHISEIDO holds dear. This trio range, targeting the age group of 25 – 40, Tamannaah is a perfect choice as our target consumer resonates with her as a personality. I am also elated about consumers using the Skin Visualizer, which has been developed through many years of research by SHISEIDO. It is a touch-free device that instantly measures and visualizes the current condition of beauty circulation and is designed to help bring beauty out from the skin's foundation, rather than merely solving problems on the surface."
Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am honored to be a part of SHISEIDO's Skincare Campaign Video. I have been using SHISEIDO skincare for a long time now and can confirm the efficacy of the brand through visible results on my skin. SHISEIDO's commitment to celebrating diverse beauty aligns with my personal beliefs, and I am thrilled to represent a brand that empowers individuals to embrace their true selves."
The SHISEIDO Campaign Video featuring Tamannaah Bhatia will be aired from 30th October onwards, across various digital platforms and will be a phased media roll out for a 6 week campaign. Viewers can expect a visual masterpiece that celebrates the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting SHISEIDO's innovative approach to beauty.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement News

Everything is a celebration, says KreditBee
The ‘Har Tyohaar Mein Saath’ campaign targets the Indian middle class across metros and towns in India
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 3:26 PM | 2 min read
KreditBee has announced the launch of its brand campaign, ‘Har Tyohaar Mein Saath’. The campaign highlights KreditBee as a reliable lender, offering unwavering support to customers through every form of festive tradition, ritual and personal celebration.
The ‘Har Tyohaar Mein Saath’ campaign targets the Indian middle class across metros and towns in India. It highlights that each person has their unique way of finding joy in the festive season and it isn’t always about the picture-perfect celebrations we see in films and advertisements. For every reason they celebrate, KreditBee is there, like a trusted partner, ready to help make those moments possible.
Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee said, “The campaign is a reflection of the diverse ways in which people celebrate festivals, shaped by their circumstances and priorities, and KreditBee’s dedication to meeting the financial needs of consumers from all walks of life. This commitment to inclusivity encompasses the spectrum of people's lives and celebrations. While the lending industry typically employs stringent gatekeeping measures at the outset, KreditBee stands out with its inclusive approach, welcoming consumers and prospects from various geographies, demographics, income groups, and income types, all while effectively managing credit risk.”
Speaking about the campaign, Venkat Raman, Chief of Strategy and Operations at Unigage India commented, “Each person's celebration of a festival is a unique expression of joy, not always captured by the picture-perfect scenes depicted in the media. Through our campaign, we aim to convey each one’s personal reason for celebrating, and how KreditBee brings these moments to life. We've chosen a heartfelt voiceover to complement a timeless montage film, showcasing diverse individuals celebrating in their own genuine ways.”
The digital marketing campaign includes online amplification of the ad and creatives across social media platforms in metros as well as tier 2 and tier 3 towns. The ad film is set to circulate online throughout the Diwali season this year.
KreditBee currently offers multiple types of personal loans, online/offline checkout finance, and digital gold investments. Apart from digital lending, KreditBee has forayed into digitally-enabled secured loans and loans against property. The brand also offers financial services such as insurance, credit score report, and merchant-side offers.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement News

HUL ups ad budget by Rs 679 cr in Q2
CFO Ritesh Tiwari attributed the increase in ad spends to competition from small and regional brands who have been growing significantly ahead of large players like HUL
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 1:38 PM | 1 min read
Indian FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever has increased its advertising budget by Rs 679 crore in Q2 of FY2024, said a news report quoting the organisation's Chief Financial Officer Ritesh Tiwari. The upping of the ad budget is reportedly to counter competition, according to Tiwari.
The company has been facing competition from small and regional brands that have made a comeback after taking a step back during peak inflation and from D2C brands that mainly sell online.
Tiwari noted that smaller players have been growing significantly ahead of large players. He also noted that there's a sharp increase in the media intensity and that aggregate media deployement in HUL's category by over 20% versus the same period last year.
HUL invested Rs 1,720 crore on advertising and promotional expenses in the September quarter, which is a 65% year-on-year jump. This is one of the highest sequential spike in ad spends over the last at least 18 quarters for the country's biggest advertiser.
HUL's ad spend is on the rise over the last quarters, said Tiwari. From 7.2% to 8%, 8.8%, 9.9% and 11.4% in the September quarter, the company is inching close to its pre-inflation levels.
He emphasised that the number will stay firm, given the competitive intensity.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement News

Interactive Avenues gets Twinings’ e-Commerce mandate
The account will be serviced by the agency’s Gurugram office
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 1:09 PM | 1 min read
Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has been awarded the e-commerce mandate for Twinings. The account will be serviced by the agency’s Gurugram office.
“Interactive Avenues has a proven track record of executing successful e-commerce campaigns and delivering significant business results for leading brands. We are confident that their deep digital expertise will help us amplify our online presence and strengthen our reach in India. We look forward to collaborating with their dynamic team,” said Jonathan Ellis, Head of Marketing – India, Twinings.
Shashank Rathore, Vice President – E-commerce, Interactive Avenues added, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Twinings, a household name in India and across the globe. To facilitate their leadership on e-commerce platforms, we will deploy best-in-class strategy frameworks and automation-led tools, with a sharp focus on the end-to-end customer journey. We will also leverage the capabilities of our in-house production studio, Echo to build visually stunning content for the brand.”
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement News

Marico Q2 ad spends up 26%
The FMCG major has posted Rs 2,476 crore as operational revenue for the quarter
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Marico Limited has posted Rs 2,476 crore as revenue from operations, down 1% YoY, with underlying volume growth of 3% in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 13% in the International business.
While advertising and promotional (A&P) spends were up 26% YoY, EBITDA margin stood at 20.1%, up 272 bps YoY. EBITDA grew by 15% and PAT was up 17% on a YoY basis.
The company’s India business delivered a turnover of Rs 1,832 crore, down 3% on a YoY basis, lagging volume growth due to price corrections in key portfolios in the last 12 months.
Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, said, “The domestic and overseas businesses have delivered a fairly resilient performance amidst a challenging operating environment in the first half of the fiscal. We have made substantial progress towards achieving the diversification objective set for the year with Foods and Digital-First portfolios scaling up on expected lines. We are also on course to deliver robust gross and operating margin expansion this year, even while ramping up brand-building investments to strengthen the equity of our franchises. We continue to hold the aspiration of exhibiting an improvement across key performance parameters on a full-year basis.”
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement News
