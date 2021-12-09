e4m Conclave: Divya Karani to outline how the agency of future will look like

Karani, dentsu Media Services CEO - South Asia, will be presenting a keynote address on the topic, ‘Balancing traditions with innovations: The agency of the future?’

Integrated operations, technological developments, cost pressures, and evolving consumer habits are some of the many new trends that are facing the agencies of today. With digital taking center stage and marketers looking towards more innovative, tech-friendly, and sustainable solutions, a lot is shifting within the cultures and boardrooms of all agencies, no matter big or small.

How these necessary transformations will disrupt the agencies of today and how the agencies of the future will look while balancing traditions with transformations, dentsu Media Services CEO - South Asia Divya Karanai will highlight at the upcoming e4m Conclave on December 13.

Karani is a highly experienced industry professional with three decades of work in leading agency networks, marketing and media ecosystems, in South Asia, the United Kingdom & Asia Pacific. She has been serving on Dentsu Advertising and Media Services Board since 2011 and is also on the Board of Jagran Prakashan. With a demonstrated history of repeatedly building sustainable businesses that thrive in the marketplace, she helmed dentsu X to the dominant position it enjoys today.

The 21st edition of the much-coveted e4m Conclave will be hosted virtually from 3 PM

The umbrella theme for the event this year is Agile Marketing in a Digital World: Are legacy marketing practices at stake? Has the pandemic-led, fast-paced digital transition forced the industry to rewrite the marketing Bible?

The conference will largely focus on the future of agencies, new marketing practices, and how the pandemic has transformed the world.

Other key speakers at the summit include IPG Mediabrands CEO Daryl Lee, Mindshare Global CEO Adam Gerhart, Lenovo India CEO Shailendra Katiyal, and upGrad CMO Arjun Mohan.

The summit will be streamed on the e4m website and social media channels. Visit https://e4mevents.com/webinar/conclave-2021/register for more information and registrations.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)