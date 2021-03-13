Dole Packaged Foods flags off first-ever campaign for Juice Gel+

Singapore-based MNC, Dole Packaged Foods, has introduced their first ever campaign ‘Parent Tensions’ to launch Dole Juice Gel+ in India. The brand is a global leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. It sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices.

The campaign, Parent Tensions, showcases different facades of parenting by reiterating ‘Parenting hamesha good hona zaroori nahi, jelly hamesha bad hona zaroori nahi’ with a whole new product range called Dole Juice Gel+. The range is made with real fruit juice, no artificial flavour, colour or preservatives, making it the perfect health snack. The campaign strategy also accentuates the platform-first proposition of Wondrlab which offers holistic solutions and helps clients create value while achieving their objectives.

Speaking about the partnership, Aashim Malhotra, Vice President, Dole Packaged Foods said, “We wanted to associate with a team that could weave in our brand’s traits into the campaign, connecting it with the ever-dynamic consumer. Wondrlab established this connection perfectly. The campaign is well crafted and delivers our key message in a clear yet quirky way. We are excited with the outcome and our partnership with Wondrlab on this journey.”

Adding to the partnership, Mudit Mathur, General Manager for India, Dole Packaged Foods said, “Dole is proud to bring first of its kind healthy jelly that turns the jelly category on its head and offers a truly Good Jelly. The challenge for the campaign was to redeem the jelly category from association with unhealthy and harmful for the children and put out a product that will win with kids on the taste as well as deliver on health benefits.”

The campaign stems from insights of struggles faced by new age parents amidst the pandemic. While the lockdown gave us ample quality time to spend with our loved ones, it also overwhelmed us with the added responsibility of managing household chores along with professional commitments. The struggle went a notch higher when parents had to attend to their children as well.

