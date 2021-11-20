Divyenndu Sharma features in Man Matters' latest #MenDontTalk campaign

The idea of the campaign is to encourage men to speak up, share and be open about seeking external help for any worries they have

Real men don’t cry. Real men don’t complain. Why are you whining like a girl? These are some of the common expressions, references, and innuendos used to describe male masculinity. To break the traits of a rigid male stereotype Man Matters - India's only digital health platform for Men is on a mission to help men live confidently & in full vigour has launched a digital campaign #MenDontTalk. The brand has roped in Mirzapur fame Actor Divyenndu Sharma to encourage men to speak up and elicit conversations around physical health and well-being.

The digital film #MenDontTalk executed by Spring Marketing Capital addresses how cultural and social ideas about masculinity are proving painfully slow at changing the mindset. The archaic concept of Alpha is coercing men to impose self-enforced silence on issues related to vitality, medical problems, intimacy, and other struggles. As per one research, 28% of men don’t seek medical help for mental health conditions and 35% wait more than two years or have never disclosed a mental health problem to a friend or family member. In the campaign Divyenndu in his unique trademark style seeks to break this unhealthy stigma and urges men to open up and normalize conversations around one’s wellbeing.

Commenting on the initiative, Geet Rathi, Director - Marketing said, “Man Matters started 18 months back with the vision to help men open up and give them a platform where they can be themselves. After serving more than 300K men in their wellness journey, we are pleased to collaborate with Divyenndu on this awareness-driven campaign to reach out to all Men to get access to a platform where they can be free of judgement and open up. Whether it’s the community on the Man Matters App or the Free & Discreet Doctor consultations for all things men, we continue to foster an environment that encourages men to access support at any given time.”

Founded by Revant Bhate and Dhyanesh Shah in early 2020, Man Matters (manmatters.com) is operated under parent company Mosaic Wellness, focused on curated services & products with help of experts. The business now has annualized revenues of US$14M and serves more than 100,000 customers a month across its health & wellness offerings. With over 2 lakh online consultations for men done so far, Man Matters provide solutions across categories like hair, sexual wellness, nutrition, skin, weight, and many more. One can avail free and confidential online doctor consults for men's health and wellness.

So it’s time to start breaking barriers and support men’s mental health in a way that addresses the issues at hand.

