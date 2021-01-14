Decoding the ‘Mutation of Marketing DNA’: e4m Conclave on January 18

One of the most anticipated events of the media and advertising industry, exchane4media Conclave is back. The 20th edition of exchange4media group’s flagship event will be held virtually on January 18, 2021.



The umbrella theme for the event this year is ‘Mutation of Marketing DNA’. Covid has induced fundamental, long-term changes in the customer engagement business, and so Conclave, this year, aims to explore the shifts in the marketing practices that are here to stay.



As always, some of the world’s tallest industry leaders will grace the event and enrich the industry with their views and insights.

Mark Read, CEO, WPP, is our Keynote Speaker this year. You can catch him in a fireside chat with exchange4media Co-founder Nawal Ahuja. Read will talk on the , ‘Is it time for agencies to reboot?’.





Our second Keynote Speaker is Per Pedersen, Founder & Creative, by The Network. He will be speaking on the topic, ‘The future of global networks’.

Our third speaker is Kent Wertime, Co-CEO, Ogilvy Asia-Pacific. Wertime will share his views on the topic ‘Will Asia fulfil its velocity promise?’.

Another industry leader to grace the event this year is Preeti Reddy, CEO South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar. She will speak on the topic ‘Back to future: There is a new Indian in town’.



One of the most respected events in the industry, e4m Conclave, over the years, has seen leaders from across the world. In 2019, Stephen Allan, Worldwide Chairman & CEO, Mediacom, graced the event as the Keynote Speaker. In 2018, Tamara Ingram, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer of the J Walter Thompson Company, part of the WPP group, was our Keynote Speaker. In 2017, Carter Murray, Worldwide CEO of FCB Ulka and Norm Johnston, then Global CEO, Mindshare Fast, and Global Chief Digital Officer, Mindshare, were part of graced the event as global keynotes.

In the past, we also had eminent speakers like Sir Martin Sorrell, then CEO of WPP; Tim Andree, CEO, Dentsu Inc; Sanjeev Mehta, MD & CEO of Hindustan Unilever, and many other corporates leaders participating in Conclave.

