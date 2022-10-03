Dailyhunt partners with LinkedIn to present curated news insights

Dailyhunt has announced a one-year strategic partnership with the world’s largest professional network, LinkedIn, to make LinkedIn’s News and Insights available on the Dailyhunt app.

Through this partnership, LinkedIn will leverage Dailyhunt’s Bharat-centric platform to strengthen its reach across Bharat with detailed news and curated insights.



Dailyhunt will be able to engage its users in a new way with access to LinkedIn News’ in-depth analysis of trending topics across business, technology, economy, and career. The two companies will also explore other partnership avenues in future that can help the growing community of working professionals.



Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech said, “At Dailyhunt, we are committed to innovating our offerings to meet the evolving content needs of our users. Our collaboration with LinkedIn News is designed to provide users with easy access to a plethora of comprehensive information. This will enable users to discover and stay updated on news topics and key developments across industries. We are pleased to partner with LinkedIn News in catering to the growing appetite among users to stay up-to-date with professional news.”

Nirajita Banerjee, Managing News Editor at LinkedIn India said “LinkedIn News has 200 editors spread across the world who create, curate, and cultivate news and views in the form of articles, short posts, or videos with an aim to build the voice of the global workforce through news, ideas, and community. With this partnership, our News coverage will reach a wider audience and help them gain knowledge that's critical for them to succeed professionally.”

