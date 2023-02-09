‘Dada made a perfect pairing for Bandhan Bank’
Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank, talks about their new campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly
Bandhan Bank recently launched its ‘Jahaan bandhan, wahaan trust’ campaign, an integrated marketing effort featuring the bank’s first pan-India brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly.
Talking about the impact of the campaign Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing of the Kolkata-headquartered banking group, shared an interesting conversation he had with his sales manager in Mumbai. “When I was visiting the Vashi branch of Bandhan Bank in Mumbai, I asked the local sales manager whether recent marketing efforts were paying off any dividends. He told me, since the ads have started coming out, when they call potential customers, people know who we are and ask ‘Sourav Ganguly wala, na?’ Earlier most didn’t know who we were.”
So, clearly, then the campaign is working.
Bandhan Bank began life as a not-for-profit microfinances service in West Bengal, with an emphasis on providing rural ladies and other underserved groups with financial services. In 2015, it became the first microfinance institution to become a universal bank in India with a full banking license granted by the RBI.
“Since then Bandhan has built a strong presence in the Eastern market, and now we want to push the brand across the rest of the country, and the campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly, is meant to appeal to wider audiences in the North, West and South,” says Sircar, adding that the bank is looking at opening 500 branches this year around India as a part of that effort.
“And when it comes to mass appeal and reaching out to as wide an audience as possible in India, only two things come to mind: Bollywood and cricket, and we decided to go with cricket as it transcends geography and language and other differentiators,” elaborates Sircar.
The campaign was conceived by Leo Burnett Orchard, which was brought in as Bandhan Bank’s creative agency in August 2022, while the film and stills were shot by Prodigious. In the film, Ganguly is seen reminiscing the days when he wasn’t a star and there were only a few spectators at the ground.
“Dada made a perfect pairing for Bandhan. He’s not only representative of Kolkata, but is known to national and global audiences. And much like Bandhan helped in transforming lives since its inception in 2001, it was under Sourav’s captainship in the early 2000s that saw the start of the transformation of Team India into the powerhouse it is today,” smiles Sircar, mentioning that in the 2011 World Cup, 60 per cent of the total runs scored and 70 per cent of the total wickets taken by the 15 member Indian team were by players who had either debuted or blossomed under Ganguly’s captaincy.
That being said, Ganguly won’t be part of every bit of content or messaging put out by the bank, with Sircar saying, “We don’t want to dilute the power of the brand ambassador and we don’t want the bank’s identity to get inextricably linked to a brand ambassador either. We’ll be using him in a few select campaigns, while other marketing efforts will be more focused on specific products and TGs.”
As Bandhan is still building its pan-India profile, TV, with its last-mile messaging, will remain the key medium used by the bank, with digital, print, OOH, cinema and other media rounding off the team effort.
"Over the last seven and a half years, the marketing was centred around supporting the bank's growth. We did campaigns here and there, spent money where we needed to, but now the brand's ambitions have grown loftier," says Sircar, concluding, "Initial growth is always easier than incremental growth so now our marketing efforts are going to ensure that incremental growth is supported well enough that our business channels and verticals can benefit from the marketing."
Magnite announces next gen CTV & OTT monetisation platform
Magnite Streaming provides media owners and broadcasters with industry-leading supply optimisation tools
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 12:55 PM | 3 min read
Magnite has announced Magnite Streaming, a singular supply-side platform that merges technology from the Magnite CTV and SpotX platforms.
Magnite Streaming empowers media owners to maximise the value of their assets holistically across live and VOD inventory, CTV and OTT environments, and addressable linear, while gaining insights to more efficiently and effectively drive their businesses. Magnite’s CTV and OTT clients include Nine, TVNZ, Emtek Digital and Samsung Ads. Magnite Streaming also provides advertisers with unparalleled access to CTV and OTT inventory, audience targeting capabilities and real-time reporting.
Juliette Stead, Head of JAPAC at Magnite, commented, “Magnite’s combined expertise across all digital video formats makes us the strongest omnichannel technology provider for premium publishers to count on. Our experienced team is able to effectively address the diverse opportunities and challenges that arise in video advertising, having executed many exciting streaming video campaigns in partnership with leading broadcasters and streaming publishers throughout JAPAC, such as Nine, TVNZ, Emtek Digital and Samsung Ads. Through Magnite Streaming, we’re reinforcing our commitment to address the unique needs of our clients and helping set them up for long term success to propel the progression of ad-supported CTV and OTT.”
“The convergence of Magnite CTV with SpotX and the launch of Magnite Streaming is a welcome development from Nine's perspective,” said Jordan King, Director of Programmatic & Digital Sales, Nine. “It's clear that Magnite is focused on driving the best outcomes for premium publishers in Australia and we look forward to continuing to work with Magnite as they develop innovative technologies.”
“TVNZ has been working closely with Magnite as a tech partner for 7 years, and has consistently benefited from Magnite’s robust and ever innovative technology, as well as their best in class service,” said Jodi O’Donnell, Commercial Director, TVNZ. “We are excited about the Magnite Streaming platform as we continue to deliver the best possible BVOD service for audiences.”
“To keep pace with the fast growth of CTV and OTT across the region, it’s important for us to be able to leverage the latest tools and technologies to help us drive greater value for our premium inventory,” said Tengku M Rizaldi, Head of Sales, Emtek Digital. “We look forward to using Magnite Streaming to provide us with the infrastructure needed to bring more innovative experiences to viewers.”
“Magnite has been a key collaborator, who delivers a best in class TV advertising experience,” said Alex Spurzem, General Manager, Samsung Ads ANZ. “We look forward to Magnite’s features now being under the one platform to streamline workflows and help inform business decisions.”
Team Pumpkin bags digital mandate for Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India
The agency will handle the social media management for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
Team Pumpkin has won the digital marketing mandate for Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India.
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, the agency will handle the social media management for the brand. The Delhi office of Team Pumpkin’s office will service the account.
Kota Obayashi, Business Head, , Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India, said, “As the frontrunners of electronic musical instruments in the Indian music industry since 1996, our objective has always been to strive towards sustaining our position as the industry leader and connecting with consumers through strategic marketing efforts. We are elated to have Team Pumpkin onboard whose visions and ideals are aligned with our objectives. By associating with Team Pumpkin, we are optimistic about actualising our goals and aspirations for this category.”
Swati Nathani, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, Team Pumpkin, said, “Casio is synonymous with excellence and innovation which is aligned with what our agency stands for. We are elated to have CASIO Electronic Musical Instruments India onboard and would go above and beyond to achieve their goals and maintain their brand value for consumers in our journey, together.”
'Max Protein ropes in Mandira Bedi to announce launch of plant protein powder
The campaign 'Max your effort, naturally' is conceptualised by Schbang
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 4:35 PM | 2 min read
Max Protein, a brand of protein snacking, has launched a plant protein powder. The launch is announced through the campaign 'Max your effort, naturally' featuring Mandira Bedi
“To create awareness about its plant protein, the brand has launched a film featuring the actress. Conceptualised by Schbang, the film highlights how the plant-based protein powder delivers max performance without compromising on the taste,” the company said.
Narrated through a ‘behind-the-scenes’ lens, the film starts with Bedi on a shoot, working out for a scene. Known as an advocate for a healthy lifestyle, Bedi always gives her ‘Max’ while working out. Even after the director says “cut,” Bedi continues to work out, out of habit. The director notices that she is drinking protein and asks her about it. Bedi says that plant protein is just like her, naturally giving max, whether in taste or performance.
Commenting on the product, Mandira Bedi said, “Max Protein plant protein is a game changer for me. I love that it's plant-based and free from dairy, gluten, and making it easy for me to incorporate into my diet. And with its delicious flavours, it's the perfect way to treat me while supporting my health.”
"Mandira Bedi just keeps up and suggests to max your efforts naturally with Max protein plant Protein," said Vijay Uttarwar, CEO of Max Protein. "Our plant protein is the perfect way to get the nutrients you need to stay healthy, energetic, and focused, no matter what your fitness goals may be." he added.
On the conceptualisation, Manish Kinger, Executive Creative Director, Schbang Delhi, said, “A plant protein brand that has ‘max’ in its name, is job more-than-half done. We put all our engines in the direction of extending this unique advantage to a clearly sharp positioning. And in that intent, #MaxYourEffortNaturally was our firstborn. A straight-and-simple everyday reminder for the natural fitness enthusiast. And getting Mandira Bedi to deliver this max call-to-action was a no-brainer considering her enormous equity in the fitness domain.”
In next 5 years, digital transition in the payment space will be revolutionary: Panel
At the launch of Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023, industry experts discussed customer expectations in the new digital economy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 3:27 PM | 3 min read
At the launch of Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023, industry experts discussed customer expectations in the new digital economy, those of the Web3 consumer, and the ways brands can meet them to create value in the new digital economy. The panel was moderated by Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India; Sachin Shukla, Marketing Head, ICICI Bank; Shoorveer Shekhawat, Head of Marketing, Video Banking & TFx Initiatives, AU Small Finance Bank; and Amit Deshmukh, Business Head, NMIMS Global.
Speaking on the evolution of technology from the perspective of business, Shekhawat said, “During the 90s or 2000s, at that time I believe Yahoo could have easily bought down Google because it was two doors away in one of the garages next to their office. That would have been great if they would have thought of Google as tough competition.”
Speaking from an India-centric perspective, he said, “The mobile penetration has grown very rapidly and today I think they'll be hardly any household without a smartphone. I think we are the cheapest in the world in terms of data plans with 5G. Monetization is an important story around using this technology. Talking about 3.0, I am sure that today brands or organizations are on the corporate side, and we are more open to accepting it.”
He spoke about the consumers becoming more digitally savvy and said that trust is one of the key challenges in the sector as there are many frauds. He went on to say how Blockchain as technology is helping brands to create a safer environment for digital transactions. He also spoke about AI being a helping hand to professionals for communicating well with different parties.
When asked about a decentralized world in web 3.0 and how it will work out for consumer experience, Deshmukh said that when it comes to these technologies there are a few customer expectations from brands. He said that Data Security and Personalisation are some of the primary aspects that come to his mind.
Speaking on the BSFI sector, Shukla spoke about how the BFSI sector was evolving with the new payment technologies and how it was becoming convenient for consumers to get what they need without standing in queues, in the comfort of their homes. He said, “You could book an IRCTC ticket and not stand in the reservation centre.” He went on to say how the metaverse is creating a space for consumers to experience products and services at their convenience.
On a similar note, Shekhawat spoke about how UPI will revolutionize the payments space and physical cards are going to be a thing of the past. He said, “The digital transition will happen over a period of time, it is going to change in the next five years, because of the penetration of the technologies, mobile phones, and the 5G supporting it. The change is happening in parallel between all the ecosystem players on the payment side and the geo-economic situations, with the younger population becoming the earning population, in the next five years. I personally believe it's going to be revolutionary.”
Vikas Khanna is wowed by Del Monte's Michelin Star-level mayo in new campaign
Khanna will promote the brand's mayo & ketchup range
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 2:01 PM | 2 min read
Del Monte, a prominent brand in the Ketchup & sauces space, has tied up with Michelin Star awarded chef and MasterChef India judge Vikas Khanna to promote their Mayo & Ketchup range. Vikas stars in Del Monte’s latest communication campaign – Made by Chefs, Loved by all- for its Mayonnaise range, showcasing the great taste, variety and quality of Del Monte’s mayo range and the reason behind same - the fact that they are made by top in-house chefs using top quality ingredients.
Speaking about this partnership, Del Monte India CEO Mahesh Kanchan said "We are delighted to have Chef Vikas Khanna partner with us on our culinary portfolio of Mayonnaise, Ketchup & Sauces. I say this not only because Vikas is one of the most respected and reputed chefs globally , but also because he is extremely careful about the brands he chooses to work with. For us it is a match made in heaven with him endorsing one of India’s top quality food brands.
We believe his association will help increase our awareness amongst consumers and encourage them to choose from the best mayonnaise range available in the market and help us eventually be the first choice in terms of a mayonnaise brand.”
Vikas Khanna, who is delighted to be a part of this campaign said "Del Monte is an international brand, well known for the quality of its products and I am glad to be associated with it. As a chef, while we make our own mayonnaise in our restaurant, I have to say that Del Monte makes a fantastic eggless mayo and amongst all their delicious mayo variants that I have tried, Achari Mayo is my personal favourite.”
‘I am impressed with the quality of Del Monte’s products and they are at par with international standards’, Vikas added.
MyTeam11 onboards Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador
With Dhawan, the brand hopes to attract more sports enthusiasts to the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 1:31 PM | 2 min read
MyTeam11 has appointed cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as their new brand ambassador.
With Dhawan, the brand hopes to attract more sports enthusiasts to the platform. The newly appointed skipper of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings will soon appear in a series of promotional campaigns for MyTeam11, this year.
Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Dhawan said, "MyTeam11 empowers the fans to be a part of the on-field action and put their knowledge of sports to test. It allows the fans to step in the shoes of a captain and make decisions which help their team to win. I am thrilled to associate with MyTeam11, a brand which takes fan engagement to a whole new level and makes the fans more connected to the game."
While commenting on the decision to rope Dhawan as the brand ambassador, Vinit Godara, Co-founder and CEO of MyTeam11 said, "We are extremely delighted to have Shikhar on board as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Shikhar has been a consistent performer in international cricket for India and is admired throughout the nation. His ability to fearlessly face the toughest situations and lead as the anchor resonates with our brand's core values. He also enjoys a high level of popularity & credibility in the cricket community which is consistent with the brand's goal of becoming the most reputable and trustworthy homegrown fantasy sports app in India. With his addition to our team, we hope to further spark the growth of our brand in India.”
Speaking on the versatility of MyTeam11 being the pioneers of fantasy gaming for multiple sports on their platforms, Shikhar said, “Just not cricket, I was an active participant in football and volleyball during my younger years. So, I can connect with the vision of MyTeam11 as it’s a multi-sport fantasy destination for users.”
Aditya Birla Health Insurance pushes for 10,000 steps a day in new campaign
Dentsu Creative India has conceptualised the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 1:11 PM | 3 min read
Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI), in association with DENTSU CREATIVE India, has launched its latest campaign. The campaign highlights the perks of taking 10,000 steps every day and encourages individuals to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.
It is pertinent to note here that ABHI is the fastest-growing health insurance company in India. As a health partner, they don’t just ‘insure health expenses’, but actively engage with people to ‘ensure good health’. It rewards you for your good health with up to 100% Premium back as HealthReturns™ and provides you with support at every stage – with guidance on nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. This insurance offers a host of additional benefits such as a 94% claim settlement ratio and a 10,500+ hospital network with seamless hospitalisation benefits.
The film showcases real-life individuals who have embraced the habit of walking 10,000 steps daily, highlighting the transformative impact it has had on their lives, both physically and mentally. Through inspiring and relatable stories, the campaign encourages and motivates individuals to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. The film is on air on television and is supported by a series of shorter static and video content on digital platforms, featuring even more inspiring stories of transformation and positive change.
Speaking on the campaign, Darshana Shah, Head-Marketing & CX, Aditya Birla Capital said, “As brand Aditya Birla Capital, we have always believed in simplifying money needs and focused on real people and real stories. So, when we were planning our ABHI brand campaign, we wanted our positioning of focusing on ‘Health First’ in Health Insurance to come to life through our own customers’ stories of how they have achieved the best version of themselves by walking 10000 steps daily. We also want to showcase how ABHI is empowering their customers to do so through their entire health and wellness ecosystem at their fingertips through the Active Health Mobile App. Today we have 1600+ customers who earn up to 100% of HealthReturns™ and this film is to create awareness and nudge more to join and start their Health Journey.”
Talking about the inspiration behind the campaign, Aalap Desai, CCO, Creative Experience, West, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, “We were awed by the product itself and then to hear real stories of ABHI consumers who have had a transformation by walking 10,000 steps daily was truly amazing. We instantly knew that the campaign needs to showcase real people and their stories. We hit upon a very simple idea of when you keep moving forward, you leave something behind and what worked best in this film is the simplicity of storytelling. Sudip da, the director of the film sprinkled his magic dust adding delightful dimensions and textures to the story, the characters, and their performances. This has been a great start of the year for DENTSU CREATIVE India and will motivate us to do even better in the coming time.”
