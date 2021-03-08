Dabur & Amazon collaborate for women's wellness

The campaign marks Women's Day in a special way with a message of good health and well-being for women across the country

India’s leading Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company, Dabur India Ltd. has joined hands with Amazon.in to celebrate International Women’s Day. The company has collaborated with Amazon.in to mark the day in a special way with a message of good health and well-being for women across the country. This International Women’s Day, customers can enjoy amazing offers from Dabur’s wide range of beauty and healthcare products on the specially curated store on Amazon Fresh & Pantry on Amazon.in, and avail up to 40% discount on the products.

Dabur India Ltd, Business Head E-commerce, Mr. Smerth Khanna, said: “Dabur has been the trusted name for women when it comes to their overall health & well-being. Our iconic Brands like Dabur Amla, Dabur Honey, Vatika, Fem and Dabur Gulabari not only bring the inner beauty of every woman but also strengthen and encourage their morale to move forward in life. Whether it’s our natural range of Hair care products which always stood for strong and beautiful hair or the skin care range which provided confidence to the women, supporting them to live their lives with the glow of proud and dignity on their faces”.

Dabur will offer them the gift of health and well-being through its product offerings on the specially curated women’s day store on Fresh and Pantry on Amazon.in. Dabur will also run direct communication on selected assortment of products with unique promotional offers. The Women’s Day Celebration will go live on the social media platforms of Dabur, where audience can also browse through Dabur’s product offerings.

Mr. Siddharth Nambiar, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said, “We are delighted to partner with Dabur to offer a wide selection of products to customers on Amazon.in through a women's day store on Amazon Fresh & Amazon Pantry. We continue to strengthen our proposition to offer customers vast selection, unmatched value, fast and reliable delivery and a great shopping experience on Amazon.in”.

