Dabur advertising, publicity expenditure up 15.89% to Rs 237.07 cr in Q3

The company recorded consolidated revenue growth of 8% at Rs 2,942 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22 financial year

Dabur India Ltd today reported an 8% growth in Consolidated Revenue for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021, on a very high base of the previous year, with the 9-month Consolidated Revenue reporting a 16% growth year-on-year.

Dabur India Ltd braved the heavy inflationary pressures, a significant moderation in industry growth and dip in overall consumer sentiments to deliver a competitive and healthy Consolidated Revenue growth of 8% at Rs 2,942 Crore in the third quarter of 2021-22 financial year, up from Rs 2,729 Crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated Revenue for the quarter reported a 2-year CAGR of 11.8%, reflecting the remarkable agility and resilience the business continues to demonstrate even in a tough market.

The company's advertising and publicity expenditure reported a growth of 15.89% to Rs 237.07 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, against Rs 202.17 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021. Operating Profit for the quarter reported a strong 9.3% growth ahead of the Topline growth. Consolidated Net Profit for the third quarter was up 2.3% to cross the Rs 500 Crore mark for the second time in a row and ended at Rs 503 Crore, as against Rs 492 Crore a year ago. Consolidated Net Profit for the 9-month period marked a 10% growth, while the India FMCG Business reported a 13% Volume growth for the 9-month period.

"The overall operating environment remained challenging throughout the quarter with unprecedented inflation of 13% and subdued consumer sentiments. We have mitigated the impact of inflation partially through calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives. Despite these macro-economic headwinds, we remained focused on rolling our consumer-centric innovation that expanded our total addressable market, besides gaining market share across 100% of our product portfolio, which is unprecedented. Our investments in distribution footprint expansion in rural India helped drive growth even in a challenging environment with rural demand for Dabur outpacing urban demand by 500bps," Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

"There has been a marked revival in discretionary spending by consumers, which helped the Home & Personal care business grow by 8.4%. While our Healthcare portfolio was impacted due to the high base of the previous year and a marked drop in demand for COVID-contextual products, this business reported a 2-year CAGR of 11.4%. Excluding the COVID-contextual range ofChyawanprash and Honey, our domestic FMCG Volume Growth stood at 8% for the third quarter," Mohit Malhotra said.

Going forward, Dabur will continue to plough heavy investments behind its Power Brands, coupled with investment in expanding the rural footprint and enhancing the go-to-market approach to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Moreover, Dabur's Foods & Beverages business continued to be the outperformer in Q3, growing by 38%. "Dabur's Foods business under the Hommade brand with a range of Ready-to-Eat and Ready-to-Cook products, will become Rs 100 Crore business by the end of the 2021-22 financial year," Malhotra said.

The Home Care business ended the quarter with an 19% growth while the Skin Care business, excluding the Sanitiser range, grew by 20% during the quarter. The Digestives business grew by 12.2% while the Hair Care category reported an 8.4% growth, riding on an over 21% surge in Shampoo business. Dabur's Toothpaste business also reported a strong industry-leading 8.1% growth while the Ayurvedic Ethicals business grew by 8.3% during the quarter.

With the business fundamentals remaining strong, Dabur posted handsome market share gains across the entire portfolio, led by a 514bps improvement in Juices & Nectars market share to the highest-ever share of 64.3%. Dabur's share in the Chyawanprash category improved by 200bps to 63.6%. In the Honey market, Dabur reported a market share gain of 180bps. Dabur also reported a 90bps market share gain in Hair Oils, with our share of the pure Coconut Oil market increasing 120bps. Dabur's share increased by 50bps in the Toothpaste market and 40bps in the Shampoo category. Dabur also reported a 50bps increase in Air Freshener market share and a 40bps gain in mosquito repellent cream category.

Apart from this, Dabur's International Business reported a growth of 8.7% in Constant Currency terms. The UK & EU business grew by 21.5%, while the Nepal business was up 17%. The US business posted a growth of 16%, while the Turkey business reported a 14.6% growth and Egypt grew by 13%.

