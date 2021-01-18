D-day: Gear up for 20th edition of power-packed e4m Conclave today

The wait is finally over! exchange4media will be hosting the 20th edition of its flagship event, e4m Conclave, today. As always, this year too, the Conclave will have industry leaders from across the world participating in the event and enlightening the audiences with the insights and understanding of the market.

Covid has induced fundamental, long-term changes in the customer engagement business and Conclave this year aims to explore the shifts in the marketing practices that are here to stay. And so, the umbrella theme for the event is ‘Mutation of Marketing DNA’.

Mark Read, Global CEO, WPP, and Per Pedersen, Founder and Creative of By The Network, will be Keynote Speakers. In a conversation with Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media, Read will be unlocking answers to whether it's time for agencies to undergo a reboot after grappling with a year of de-growth, lots of transitions and uncertainty.

In another highly-awaited session, Per Pedersen, Founder and Creative, by The Network, will unlock answers to the future of global networks.

Another highlight of the Conclave this year will be an interesting panel discussion with some of the best-known names in the marketing industry. The topic of the discussion will be ‘How did Covid reshape the marketing funnel?’.

The Covid pandemic has pushed the walls for the marketing industry more than any sector. Marketers had to re-write the rules to reach out to the consumers. The panel will attempt to explore these changes in the world of marketing. On the panel will be Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head, Motorola India; Deepali Naair, CMO, IBM India & South Asia; Saurabh Varma, CMO, Inox Leisure Ltd., and Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Head of Marketing, Baskin Robbins. Vani Gupta Dandia, Founder, CherryPeachPlum Growth Partners, will be the Session Chair.

To be sure, as the agency landscape constantly reinvents itself, it will be extremely important for agencies to keep evolving. But what does 2021 have in store for agencies? Will Asia fulfill its velocity promise? Who better than Kent Wertime, Co-CEO Ogilvy, Asia-Pacific, who will be decoding the above through his session. Wrapping up the power-packed event, Preeti Reddy, CEO- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar will unravel who the new Indian in town. Tune in to find out!

