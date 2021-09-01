Cycle Pure Agarbathi becomes title sponsor of Sri Lanka Premier League 2021

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, a certified carbon neutral incense brand, has strengthened its long-standing support for cricket by partnering with the Sri Lanka Premier League 2021, as the title sponsor partner for the tournament. This was announced during a virtual press conference held today to announce the partners as well as a pre-series briefing. The conference was addressed by Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, Subrmaniam Eassuwaren, VC, Eswaran Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd, Rakhil Fernando, MD, Daraz Sri Lanka, and Captain Dasun Shanaka, Captain, Sri Lanka Premier League.

Speaking on the association during the press conference, Arjun Ranga, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "It is an honour for Cycle Pure to be associated with the Sri Lanka Premier League. This initiative will strengthen our association and reaffirm our commitment to cricket and the Sri Lankan market. Cricket has been an important part of our brand's journey since our inception and it has worked brilliantly for our brand. It is a sport that unites us all, and we would like to be associated with all such genuine emotions and expressions of reverence. We have always tried to foster a sense of respect and adulation in our products, and this association is a logical manifestation of this vision."

