Consumer insight is the key to maintaining brand trust in omni-first world: Panel

Listening to consumer needs and taking relevant actions with agility is the key to winning brand trust in an Omni-first world, a panel speaking on the topic at the recently concluded Pitch CMO summit opined. The panel was discussing the ways to maintain brand trust in a digital world where the consumers are exploring different media and the impact of Web 3.0 on their expectations and preferences.

The panel, moderated by Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel, consisted of Deepa Krishnan, Director – Marketing, Category, Loyalty and Digital, Tata Starbucks; Mohit Rathi, AVP - Growth and Marketing, Porter; Sridhar Hariharasubramanian, Senior Director, Digital Experience Solutions, Salesforce India; Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited; and Vipin Nair, CMO, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The panellists, via sharing their experiences and business journeys, highlighted that being receptive to feedback, maintaining consistency and quality of services, and using data promptly will keep the consumers maintaining their trust in the brand.

Vipin Nair stated that building trust in the jewellery space is very important as the products are more than emotions or material. “They are financial assets that people tend to save for a rainy day. Therefore, we cannot compromise on the purity and quality of our products. At the same time, we have to ensure that we have products for every mood and occasion for the customers, be it for a wedding or a party, or a pregnancy shower. Therefore, transparency and relatability are very important for our business to build and maintain trust.”

Hariharasubramanian shared, “Privacy, integrity, and transparency are the cores of Salesforce. Consumers want their data to be used in an appropriate manner and for personalising services. For example, we are working with Titan to create a unified customer engagement platform, wherein we are developing a platform that will be put across showrooms of all Titan businesses and will be containing details of each visitor's history of interactions with the brand. Be it a purchase they made online or a call they had with the service executives. All this will create a seamless experience for the users.”

Deepa Krishnan talked about Starbucks’ pandemic efforts wherein the brand evolved from a complete offline experience to an omnichannel entity. “We realised that Starbucks is just more than a cup of coffee for its loyal customers. It’s also about the experience of meeting people, sitting in a third world that is neither their home nor office. And during the pandemic, people couldn’t reach this experience. So, we invested a lot in our delivery functions and new forms of packaging. We curated our merchandise and went active across e-commerce channels. So, even if you are sitting at a place where there is no Starbucks store nearby, you can easily get our merchandise. We opened our first drive-through store in Chandigarh. In fact, we also delivered customised messages to our customers saying their name and their order to make them feel connected to the brand. And that’s how we maintained the trust, by simply being connected.”

Mohit Rathi showed similar sentiments as he said, “Porter is a fairly young brand and we were just getting popular when the pandemic happened. The movement of goods was on a complete halt and we went back to the drawing board. We also talked to a lot of customers and tried to understand their expectations. That’s when we realise that home deliveries have moved much beyond Swiggy and Zomato and now every business needs that. On top of that, a lot of micro-movement of goods is happening as people can’t go out. That led to the launch of our two-wheeler delivery services. That was listening to the consumer insight and data trends that helped us evolve. Similarly, we started our packers and movers services at very low rates compared to our competitors. So, listening to the consumer and being where they want us to be is very important.”

Somasree Bose Awasthi added that along with being open to feedback, it is equally important to be quick on reacting to insights, “One thing that I have learned at Godrej is that the time frame between the inception of an idea to the execution of it shouldn’t be painfully long. And that’s where Godrej remains trusted and relevant because along with people who come up with fresh ideas, we have a strong R&D team that can quickly check the feasibility of these propositions and suggest quick ways to make them a reality, and we have a strong production and supply-side support. Just during the pandemic, we managed to launch 40 new SKUs to help the people. It is because we were agile, quick, and we're constantly reacting to changing consumer needs.”

