Clovia leverages WebEngage services to increase conversions

Clovia has registered an 85% uptick in revenue for specific journey-led campaigns powered by WebEngage. The lingerie brand leveraged WebEngage’s Journey feature to implement intelligent campaigns to optimize the customer checkout process and increase conversions.

It performed a detailed funnel analysis of users to track user actions on the app and website and analyze the users whose activities didn’t result in conversions. The Clovia team created a checkout funnel to observe the behaviour patterns of high-intent users over different time frames. This helped affirm the best time to send out cart abandonment campaigns and bring about effective measures. Clovia’s push notifications and Email open rates increased by 17% and 42%, respectively, which was instrumental in reducing funnel drop-offs.

Clovia has crafted an individualized platform experience with the help of intelligent engagement campaigns. The brand strives to deliver a one-to-one customer experience with lifecycle marketing campaigns via 60+ active omnichannel journeys using WebEngage’s journey designer. These journeys optimize the checkout process, increase conversions, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to users consistently across mobile and web platforms.

Rajeshwar Rao, Head of Marketing - Clovia, added, “WebEngage’s integration with Clovia has successfully enabled about 60+ journeys running on Clovia at the same time, which is remarkable. We have a laser-sharp focus on improving the end-user experience with user engagement and reaping the rewards for the brand.

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, says, “We are glad to have partnered with Clovia to enable the right user engagement strategy to help create hyper-personalized customer experiences. Some fabulous work has been done by the brand using Journeys to create tangible value in revenue growth. The ability to deduce the optimal time to connect with users and leverage that data in communication is an exciting validation of the power of marketing automation. We are delighted to power Clovia on their growth journey and learn from their notable wins to help create a better platform for consumer brands out there.”

