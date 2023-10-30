Centrum OstoCalcium urges women to take care of their bones in new campaign
The TVC highlights the vital role that strong bones and overall well-being play in unlocking the true potential of women’s lives
Centrum OstoCalcium, marketed by Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) has announced the launch of the new television campaign, ‘Do Haddiyon Ko Dum with OstoCalcium’. This campaign is aimed at inspiring women to take charge of their health and embrace life's limitless possibilities by taking care of their bone and joint health. Centrum OstoCalcium is a tasty chewable tablet suitable for the convenient supplementation of Calcium and Vitamin D in adults.
In India, 9 out of 10 women in have Vitamin D deficiency[1], and 2 out of 3 women have Calcium deficiency[2]. These deficiencies may lead to weak and porous bones. According to Centrum Women’s Health Survey 2023 in collaboration with KANTAR, poor bone health is one of the top issues faced by Indian women[3].
With this campaign, Centrum OstoCalcium tells Indian women to live timelessly and enjoy life to the fullest by keeping their bones and joints healthy. The TVC highlights the vital role that strong bones and overall well-being play in unlocking the true potential of women’s lives at different life stages. It emphasizes the improved quality of life that healthy bones and joints can provide. With this TVC, Centrum highlights the need of Calcium and Vitamin D in a woman's life, whether it is a young athlete aiming to break barriers, a mother managing her family's needs, or a woman simply enjoying life’s playful moments.
Commenting on the TVC launch, Ms. Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, Haleon ISC, said, "The latest TVC from Centrum OstoCalcium reflects our unwavering dedication to empowering women in placing their health as a paramount need. In Indian households, women often stand as the backbone of their family's health. Nonetheless, they usually neglect their personal well-being for the sake of their families.
Commenting on the need for Indian women to prioritize their bone and joint health, Ms. Garima Gupta, Category Head – Vitamin & Mineral Supplements, Haleon ISC, said, “Our goal is to instil a sense of empowerment in women by narrating tales about tenacity, perseverance, and triumphs, empowering them to take charge of their own wellness journey. This journey begins with fundamental nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D, which play a pivotal role in maintaining strong and healthy bones."
Colgate-Palmolive India ad spends grew 30% in Q2FY24
The company's net profit after tax for the quarter showed 22% growth
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 8:41 AM | 2 min read
Colgate-Palmolive (India) has reported a 6.1% increase in net sales for the second quarter, reaching Rs 1,462.4 crore as of September 30, 2023, compared to Rs 1378.3 crore in the same period in the previous year. Domestic growth was reported at 6.6% for the quarter.
The company's net profit after tax for the quarter showed growth of 22.3% at Rs. 340.0 crore, as compared to the net profit of Rs. 278.0 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous year. EBITDA margins continue to improve, up 120 bps vs. sequential quarter and up 340 bps vs. prior year quarter driven by pricing and efficiencies.
In the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24, the company achieved a net sales growth of 8.3%, reaching Rs. 2,777.1 crore as of September 30, 2023, as compared to Rs. 2,564.9 crore for the same period in the previous year. Meanwhile, the net profit after tax for the half-year exhibited growth of 25.8%, totalling Rs. 613.7 crore.
Meanwhile, the company's advertising expense for the quarter grew 30.12% to Rs 205.9 crore against Rs 158.2 crore in the same period previous year.
Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) said, "We continue to be happy with our momentum and continue to be focussed on strengthening our brand portfolio & delivering superior products to consumers. In this quarter we have doubled down on the Colgate Strong Teeth relaunch, expanding reach & availability. This has been further supported by the excellent performance of Colgate Max Fresh, which has been relaunched with the best, proprietary freshness technology. We have also restaged our largest toothbrush franchise, Colgate Zig Zag with a superior mix that focuses on its core equity of deep, interdental cleaning. Our domestic growth remains strong, registering a 6.6% increase over the previous year quarter, with our toothpaste segment witnessing higher single-digit growth.”
He further added that as the market leader, fostering healthy oral care habits among Indians is both a privilege and a responsibility. “In line with this objective, and our pursuit to elevate India's dental health standards, we have released a film this festive season called 'The Sweet Truth'. The film brings alive the importance of night time brushing and we hope this educational message will help in driving the important action of brushing at night and thereby preventing cavities.”
Polycab India and Madison Media team up for ICC World Cup 2023
Polycab is one of the ‘Associate Sponsors’ for the ICC World Cup on Star Sports and will be visible across more than 12 national and regional TV channels
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 12:28 PM | 3 min read
Electrical goods company, Polycab India underwent a complete brand refresh, changing the concept from "Polycab - Connection Zindagi Ka" to "Polycab – Ideas. Connected". Madison Media and Professional Management Group (PMG), both Units of Madison World partnered with Polycab in taking its new communication far and wide, by leveraging the ICC World Cup 2023, currently being played in India.
Earlier this year, Madison Media and PMG collaborated with Polycab India for an opportunity to get into a strategic partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), making Polycab the official partner of the prestigious tournaments. This association included Polycab’s Ground sponsorship of all major ICC men's and women's events until 2023 including the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which took place in South Africa, the ICC World Test Championship 2023, held in United Kingdom and the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, currently ongoing in India.
Madison Media also collaborated with Polycab further in extending its on-ground association with on-air TV sponsorship on Star Sports TV during the World Cup. The ICC World Cup attracts millions of viewers across the globe, almost 80% from India. Polycab is one of the ‘Associate Sponsors’ for the ICC World Cup on Star Sports and will be visible across more than 12 national and regional TV channels. Polycab has emerged as a customer centric brand through this synergistic approach which is in line with the brand’s new purpose of connecting all to brighter future.
“It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide, and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are delighted to partner with ICC to support cricket and together we will create a memorable experience for our patrons, Madison and PMG’s expertise and innovation have revolutionized our partnership, ensuring maximum visibility and impact”, commented Nilesh Malani, Executive President and Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India about Polycab’s association with ICC and their new brand identity.
"Polycab's bold decision to go in for ground sponsorship + broadcast sponsorship was indeed a smart move, charactering the Company’s ability to make big moves in every area from manufacturing and building capacity to supply chain and dealer relationships. The scale of the recent launch of the new Brand Identity with glitz and glamour said a lot about the company’s aggressive plans yet to unfold in the near future. I am glad that both Madison Media and PMG rose to the occasion to do full justice to the Brand. I have no doubt that this initiative will pay rich dividends in the years to come. With India’s brilliant undefeated performance to date and given the nation's enthusiasm and interest in the tournament augur well for the Brand’s continued meteoric rise", said Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World on this association.
Building a business is a marathon, not a sprint: Priyanka Gill, Good Glamm
As part of the e4m D2C Revolution series, we spoke to the Co-founder of Good Glamm Group on brand building, acquisitions, aligning with celebrities and much more
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 9:19 AM | 3 min read
In this episode of e4m D2C Revolution we have with us Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group. She spoke on the key to establishing a cohort of brands that cater to different audiences and many other aspects of the D2C industry.
Kickstarting with challenges, she said, “We recognise each brand, each platform, has to stand on its own. At that moment all the principles of brand building come into play like what is the brand voice, what does the brand stand for, the brand values, who is the brand addressing and more.”
When it comes to the aggressive acquisitions the Group makes, the executive shared there was a lot of thought that goes behind before acquiring any brand. The most important prerequisite is to see whether the founder’s thought aligns with the Good Glamm Group.
But, maintaining a seamless consumer experience across every brand and every channel is another challenge a brand GGC may face since they cater to a different audience with every sub-brand. On this, Gill shared that the secret to maintaining this lies in the uniformity of communication that is disseminated from every brand. While, the communication for MyGlamm may be diametrically different from Sirona but within the brand the same tone of voice, same communication is maintained. For each brand, the reason to exist and the reason to believe are very well-defined.
Dia Mirza recently invested in Baby Chakra. For the brand, being able to partner with celebrities who have a very engaging social media following, and to bring them in not just as a brand ambassador but a strategic partner is a strategy that has worked in the past, she said.
“From Manish Malhotra, to Shraddha Kapoor for MyGlamm to Twinkle Khanna for Tweak to even Dia Mirza now, all of them align beautifully with the brand ethos and believe in the brand values,” said Gill.
Coming to consumer behaviour shifts in the last year, Gill believes they are an ever-evolving set of folks. The most evident shift is the high-end luxury segment and the value segment working really well.
Secondly, there is a huge shift from tier one to tier two. Consumer demand is not huge just in metro cities, but in other parts too. This holds true for online D2C for GGC as well.
Thirdly, the consumer today knows what they want. They want value, they want something that looks interesting, and is long-lasting and the idea of personalisation is very important.
The Group’s ultimate goal was to always go public, according to Gill. “Being public-market ready means to see the other players around and learn from them. Especially with the general elections coming up, we are very excited to launch our IPO next year since the consumer activeness will be at its best.”
Gill also shared one tip she should have told herself as a young entrepreneur. “I wish I knew it’s a marathon and not a sprint. The hyper-enthusiasm you have as a young entrepreneur is very exhausting.”
She added, “Self-care is another aspect that is very important to take care of. Your physical health, social interactions and mental wellness, all three should be well-balanced. These help you to be a better team player, a better entrepreneur and a better leader.”
Humanizing our brand image has always been the core objective: Charu Malhotra, APL Apollo
Malhotra, who recently joined APL Apollo Tubes as Chief Brand Officer and Group Head Marketing, talks about the brand's marketing strategy and more
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 9:00 AM | 5 min read
Charu Malhotra, who recently joined APL Apollo Tubes as Chief Brand Officer and Group Head Marketing, talks to e4m on the brand’s plans to grow awareness and the challenges and opportunities in selling physical infrastructure products in the increasingly digital ecosystems.
Excerpts:
In a market where products are seen as a commodity, how can a brand create a lasting competitive advantage? Can you provide insights into how APL Apollo is evolving as a brand within the commoditized building material industry to ensure a strong market position and presence?
At APL Apollo, our strategy revolves around a simple principle-delivering excellence. This approach has become synonymous with our brand name, signifying quality and reliability. Therefore, this strategy is made possible because of the resilient efforts of our R&D team towards creating a superior range of products that add value to our customers' projects. Equally important is our strong emphasis on understanding the unique demands of our customers. This includes offering customised solutions and excellent customer service, which sets us apart in this market.
The building material industry has witnessed a remarkable transfer in the past few decades as it has shifted from commodity based to a brand driven phenomenon. The Infra industry is close to following where steel products which were once considered a part of a purely functional commodity industry are now being driven by a very focused market strategy to create equity, awareness and an aura around the brand that personalised it to create meaningful engagement and experience with the customers and masses at large.
What strategies do you plan to implement to strengthen the brand's position in its category and what would be the primary brand priorities and aspirations over the next couple of years?
As mentioned earlier, today's well-read evolved customer wants to engage with a brand that stands for the larger purpose. APL Apollo, a brand that manufactures structured steel tubes that paves the way for a new age construction, it is important for customers to know how the brand is paving the way to a more sustainable greener construction and hence generate brand love and positive brand 'halo' as for most compelling brands today, people are buying into "WHY YOU DO IT"?
The marketing strategy will incorporate a gamut of conventional as well as new age marketing activities.
Considering our wide team from our channel partners to influencers like fabricators to contractors to architects and structural consultants to project owners, government entities, bureaucrats and diplomats, we will follow hybrid marketing and focus on brand awareness and increasing brand equity not just for the stakeholders but also the masses. As lines between B2B and B2C marketing are diminishing today, it is so important to associate the masses as well.
OOH and TV media will be a crucial part of the media mix along with the digital marketing to reach the right stakeholders. The right platforms on digital/print will be chosen to establish thoughtful leadership and a voice of authority in the steel tube industry and be a major contributor in nation building by promoting green construction.
Our primary objective over the next couple of years is an effort to ingrain sustainability into the very fabric of our brand identity. In today's world where consumer values are increasingly shaped by social responsibility, we've recognized the necessity to align with these principles. This goes beyond just mere green initiatives as we are aiming to embody sustainability in every aspect of our business, from manufacturing processes to products. On that front, the company is currently sourcing 38% of its energy requirements from renewable sources and recycling 27% of its water consumption along with our innovative environment-friendly products which save 2,50,000 trees every year. Moreover, APL Apollo's objective is to become a net-zero company by 2050. With these efforts, we aim to solidify our position as a forward-thinking brand within the steel tubes industry
How does the brand, a highly technical one, plan to enhance its humanization in connecting with audiences and potential consumers?
In this industry, humanizing our brand image has always been the core objective. Tackling this inherent challenge, we are consistently sharing stories of the individuals who drive our brand, from skilled workers in our manufacturing facilities to the experts in our R&D team. By championing the passion and skills of our team, we aim to create a genuine human connection with our customers. Additionally, we make efforts to actively engage with them and figure out their unique preferences while being responsive to their feedback. The overall idea is to highlight the fact that businesses, even in a technical field like ours, are ultimately powered by people.
What are your thoughts on the future of marketing for infrastructure brands such as yours?
Looking at the future, several key marketing aspects would be instrumental for success. First, we believe that maintaining a strong customer relationship will be the cornerstone of our marketing strategy as we must connect with our customers to address their unique needs. Furthermore, aligning our brand image with the rising significance of purpose led brands is key, especially in today's market which puts a strong emphasis on sustainability and transparency. At the same time, thought leadership will also be crucial in our marketing strategy as we contribute to the larger discussion within the industry by sharing valuable insights which would further solidify our position as market creators. The whole “Aura of Brand” will play a crucial role in the future with this industry witnessing brands getting more engaged and providing a unique experience to the customers.
The play of AI based tools will define newer ways of product marketing, with the use of Chatbots and other Assistants will help better brand experience guiding them through the buyer journey. Creating engaging and informational content will be the king and hence video/assets in nuggets will drive social media marketing.
Loyalty programs for influencers will be driving a key force with these stakeholders, and hence creating brand loyalists or evangelists will be imperative.
Makani Creatives wins integrated creative mandate for Paragon’s Stimulus and Eeken
With the partnership, Paragon looks to tap into the younger generations
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 6:21 PM | 2 min read
Footwear brands Stimulus and Eeken, subsidiaries of the Paragon group, have appointed Makani Creatives as their AOR to handle the Brand Creative and Social Media mandates for both brands.
Speaking on the vision for the brands, Shawn Chandy, CMO, Paragon Footwear, said, “Our products are not just made for our consumers, they are inspired by them. With this partnership, we look forward to tapping into Makani’s pulse on the younger generations and connecting meaningfully and deeply with our consumers.”
Pavan Punjabi, Chief Integration Officer, Makani Creatives said, “It is very exciting to work on brands whose purpose is clearly defined and promises to deliver more than just stylish products. Both brands have a shared DNA but distinct purpose. Stimulus is the true representation of India. It is a catalyst that will help Indians push beyond their limit and achieve what they set their eyes on. Eeken is a celebration of the lightness and joy of being young. Our role is primarily to help both the brands communicate across diverse mediums- be it mainline, digital or on-ground, without losing out its core essence.
Speaking of the association, Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice-President at Paragon Footwear added, "Both Stimulus and Eeken are on an accelerating growth trajectory and we are excited to have Makani Creatives partner with us bringing their expertise in the footwear category and creative thinking that balances fashion and storytelling.”
Bajaj reaffirms 'built-for-life' philosophy in ad for new range of mixer grinder
The TVC film unveiling the latest mixer grinders is conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 4:19 PM | 1 min read
Consumer appliance brand Bajaj has launched a new campaign #RukeNahiToonteNahi to unveil its a new range of Mixer Grinders right in time for the festive season. The pan India multimedia campaign features the industry-first 'Military Grade Jars' and reiterates the BAJAJ’s promise of 'Built for Life'. The TVC film unveiling the latest mixer grinders is conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India.
Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director and Head of Creative, McCann India said, "We have unveiled an engaging campaign, reaffirming Bajaj’s “Built for Life” philosophy. Our brand film underscores the strength and resilience of these Military Grade Jars, showcasing their ability to effortlessly conquer daily grinding tasks – a reflection of the indomitable spirit of our lives, that remain steadfast in the face of all adversities."
This launch comes just ahead of the festive allowing Indian consumers to upgrade to the new model and this also makes for a great gift for the wedding season.
