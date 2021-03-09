Center Fruit ropes in Swastima Khadka as brand ambassador

Center Fruit, Nepal’s largest selling gum brand from Perfetti Van Melle has announced Nepalese actress Swastima Khadka as its brand ambassador. Swastima will be seen in Center Fruit’s latest Campaign that embodies the brand’s purpose of mood upliftment through its tagline Mood Ting Tong.

All of us have unavoidable moments of boredom in our daily life, and an occasional mood upliftment in such moments goes a long way. Center fruit’s new advert showcases a similar slice-of-life scenario. The character played by Swastima is seen in a situation of extreme boredom, waiting for a bus that has been delayed by an hour. This is when she decides to pop in a Center Fruit whose fruity taste instantly lifts her spirits. Her vibrant spirit helps her add enthusiasm and joy to the waiting time of her fellow passengers as well. True to its proposition, Center Fruit comes to the rescue of one and all delivering the brand promise of mood upliftment.

Speaking on the new Campaign and partnership, Mayank Pandey, Country Manager said, “We are excited to have Swastima on board with us on Center Fruit and be a part of the Perfetti Van Melle family. Her cheerful nature and vibrant spirit embodies the brand’s personality. We are sure, this partnership would help Center Fruit deepen its connect with our audience .”

Commenting on the partnership, Swastima Khadka said, “One thing that I have learnt in last few months is how important it is to stay happy and cheerful no matter what the circumstances are. It gives me great pride to be associated with a brand I relate to and carries a message that means a lot in our lives.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)