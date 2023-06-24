BW Healthcare World annual Healthcare Summit sets the stage for innovation & collaboration
The event will be held on June 27 at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru
The 2nd edition of BW Healthcare World - Annual Healthcare Summit, a gathering of visionary leaders, professionals, and policymakers, is planned to take place on June 27 at Taj MG Road in Bengaluru. Join us for this great endeavour, the purpose of which is to transform healthcare for future generations by reforming it via innovation, technology, and collaboration. BW Healthcare World - Annual Healthcare Summit, organised by BW Businessworld, aims to provide insightful insights and an illuminating experience, which will conclude with the prestigious BW Healthcare World 40 Under 40 Awards 2022-23.
This year various nominations were received and post rigorous shortlisting, they were presented before the jury. The jury carefully scrutinised all the nominations and selected the top 40 young achievers. This award recognises and rewards the efforts and accomplishments of the most promising young leaders in the healthcare sector under the age of 40.
The conclave will feature many keynote speakers such as Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Health Enterprises; Mr. Sanjiv Navangul, MD, Bharat Serums Pvt. Ltd; Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & MD - BW Businessworld & Editor-in-Chief - Exchange4Media and Dr. Vedam Ramprasad, CEO, MedGenome Labs Private Ltd.
The 2nd edition of BW Healthcare World - Annual Healthcare Summit will also feature many industry experts like Padmashri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman, Dr. Batra's Healthcare; Ms. Ameera Shah, MD, Metropolis Healthcare; Dr. Urvashi Prasad, Director - Office of Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog; Mr. K. Guruswamy, COO, BPL Medical Technologies; Mr. Hari Subramaniam, Founder & Director, Lifesigns; Ms. Shwetambari Shetty, Fitness Expert - Cure.Fit & Co-Founder - Tribe Fitness Club; Dr. (Prof.) U. S. Vishal Rao, Director - Head Neck Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery & Dean - Centre of Academics & Research, HealthCare Global (HCG) Cancer Centre; Mr. Dileep Mangsuli, Head of Development Centre, Siemens Healthineers; Dr. Sanjeev K. Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Hospital; Mr. Vikas Bansi, Business Head - OTC, Himalaya Wellness Company; Ms. Geetha Manjunath, CEO & CTO, Niramai Health Analytix; Ms. Saroja Jayakumar, Nurse Manager, Manipal Health Enterprises; Dr. Kabir Mahajan, Associate Director, Mahajan Imaging; Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr. Dang's Labs; Ms. Latha Nonis, Chief Nursing Officer, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road; Mr. Satish Chandra J.E., VP - Renal Care Systems & Hardware R&D & Site Leader, Baxter India; Ms. Zoya Brar, Founder, CORE Diagnostics; Mr. Lokesh Prasad, MD, AliveCor; Dr. Aakar Kapoor, Founder and Partner - City Imaging & Clinical Labs & Chief of Radiology - City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt Ltd.;
Mr. Amrit Agarwal, VP - International Business, Prisytn Care; Mr. Raghavendra Goud Vaggu, Global CEO, Empee Diagnostics; Mr. Harbinder Narula, CEO, BW Wellbeing World & BW Healthcare World; Mr. Shivam Tyagi, Editorial Lead, BW Healthcare World and more. The summit has Bharat Serum & Vaccines Limited, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd, and LifeSigns as its sponsors. These esteemed companies, known for their excellence and innovation in their respective industries, have joined hands with BW Businessworld to create a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and fostering business growth. Their support as sponsors for this initiative is a testament to their commitment to driving positive change and shaping the future of the business landscape.
This is one of the most coveted accolades in the healthcare industry, bestowed by BW Businessworld Magazine. The initiative will be jam-packed with engaging panel discussions covering the most recent concepts and technologies that have been put into practice, as well as how these technological advancements affect society and aid people.
'Amul family mourns': Tributes pour in for Sylvester daCunha
daCunha, who created India's longest-running outdoor marketing campaign for Amul, passed away on Tuesday at 92
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 5:23 PM | 2 min read
Sylvester daCunha, who created India's longest-running outdoor marketing campaign for dairy co-op Amul, passed away on Tuesday at 92.
The adman was a revered figure in the world of Indian advertising. This death has dealt a massive blow to the industry, which has been paying its tributes to the doyen.
In typical Amul style, the dairy cooperative eulogised daCunha with a befitting topical.
#Amul Topical: Tribute to the advertising legend, creator of the Amul girl… pic.twitter.com/Exs73oyvd2— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) June 22, 2023
The first tweet came from Amul's MD Jayen Mehta who wrote: "Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night at Mumbai. A doyen of the Indian advertising industry who was associated with Amul since 1960s. The Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss."
"Sorry to hear about the passing on of Sylvester daCunha, Advertising legend & founder of da Cunha Associates. He was the man behind the AMUL girl in 1967 & brother of the late Gerson DaCunha. Deepest condolences to Mrs. Nisha da Cunha & son Rahul. May he rest in eternal peace," said Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor and Business Strategist.
"We pay a tribute to Sylvester daCunha, the visionary mind who brought the charming Amul Girl to life. Capturing the hearts of millions, his brilliance will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding us of the power of creativity and storytelling," tweeted the official handle of Air India.
Chairman of Vedanta group, Anil Agarwal tweeted: "In almost every Indian household you will find our beloved amul girl..a big part of our utterly butterly delicious childhood memories. sad to hear about the demise of sylvester dacunha - the man who gave India her favorite cartoon."
Said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor: "Saddened by the passing of Amul’s 'UtterlyButterly' campaign creator Sylvester daCunha. He was a good friend of my father & they worked together on the Advertising Club’s magazine “Solus”, for which Dad wrote a pseudonymous column. An era has passed. RIP"
Ex-Amul Chief RS Sodhi expressed his sorrow with a pic on Twitter:
June 21, 2023
He also wrote: "The man who created the legendary, longest running campaign of World and given the ageless positioning of "Utterly Butterly Delicious" to Amul Butter . .Farmers will remember Shri Dacunha for building India's Biggest Brand for them."
Taking a hit: Why has BCCI slashed lead sponsorship price by 40%?
The cricket board seems to be in correction mode after two abrupt exits of previous lead sponsors - Byju’s and Oppo
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
After two back-to-back exits of its previous lead sponsors-edtech major Byju’s and Chinese mobile brand Oppo-the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has reportedly slashed its lead sponsorship price by a whopping 40 per cent for the upcoming contract.
Media reports citing the latest tender document for lead sponsorship (Jersey partner) say that the BCCI has kept the base price for each bilateral match at domestic turf at Rs 3 crore. For the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) matches, the base price is merely Rs 1 crore. Byju's, which was the BCCI’s lead sponsor till March this year, was paying a whopping more–₹5.07 crore for each match played in India and ₹1.56 crore per match for ICC and ACC tournaments. Oppo was also shelling out almost a similar amount.
It is noteworthy that Oppo bagged the jersey sponsorship deal in March 2017 for five years at Rs 1,076 crore. However, after realizing that the deal was unviable, the brand made an exit by transferring its sponsorship rights to Byju's in 2019. BYJU’s also exited midway, giving rise to speculations that the BCCI’s sponsorships are unviable.
However, experts expressed surprise over the revised price, especially since it has come at a time when the India economy is in far better shape and marketing spends have started going up after a muted growth in the last couple of quarters.
Several media planners e4m spoke to call it a “price correction” and “rationalization” by the world’s richest cricket body.
“The current base price is a far more realistic number as against the earlier one. With BCCI baring multiple categories from bidding for the position, this base price seems to be the correct number to go ahead with,” says Jigar Rambhia, COO of Sporjo.
Rambhia added, “Besides, a lot of new-age brands aren't advertising due to the funding winter, so it may not be very easy to get a brand at this amount.”
While Byju’s and Oppo could not be reached for comments, experts feel that both the companies were paying “over the top '' which was not feasible in the long term.
“Byju’s was paying an obscene amount of money, therefore the BCCI will have to make some adjustments. Even the company prior to Byjus' overpaid. A correction is required given the current market conditions,” several media planners pointed out.
“Volatile market conditions in the post-pandemic world, inflation, funding winters and gloom in the tech sector further deteriorated the sponsorship scene,” a startup head said.
Cheers among prospective sponsors
The development has energized the prospective sponsors as the new price band is far more affordable than the past.
“Lead sponsor rights could be a great opportunity for brands to create long-term value,” a senior executive from a leading startup said.
It is noteworthy that in the fresh tender document, the BCCI has banned companies involved in betting, crypto-currency, tobacco and real-money gaming organizations from bidding for these rights. Some brands from these categories have been sponsoring cricket, thanks to VC fundings.
Uncle Chipps and Yashraj Mukhate bring back 'Bole mere lips' jingle
The tune has already amassed 168k views within an hour of its launch on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 1:35 PM | 2 min read
Uncle Chipps has collaborated with music maestro and internet personality, Yashraj Mukhate, to introduce its iconic "Bole mere lips" jingle in a brand-new and unique avatar.
"This dynamic collaboration evokes a wave of nostalgia while reminding audiences of their enduring bond with Uncle Chipps, treating fans with an unforgettable experience. Known for his viral parodical videos, Yashraj has lent his musical expertise to craft a new rendition of the celebrated jingle. The video delightfully captures the universal feelings associated with brand, as Yashraj goes in for irresistible bites of Uncle Chipps, seamlessly synced with toe-tapping beats of the jingle," said the brand.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing her enthusiasm on the reintroduction of the jingle, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “The launch of the new Uncle Chipps jingle is an exciting moment for us all. A hit since the 90s, this jingle continues to resonate deeply even today with a massive fan following that spans across celebrities, consumers, and beyond. The revival of ‘Bole Mere Lips, I Love Uncle Chipps’ ®, is our way of celebrating the enduring universal love for the brand and the fandom that surrounds these delicious, crinkled potato chips. Yashraj Mukhate has exceptionally infused his musical prowess and unique style to create a rendition that captures the spirit of Uncle Chipps and the response thus far has been absolutely thrilling.”
The catchy tunes of the composition have already struck a chord with the audience, amassing an impressive 168K views within an hour and an array of positive comments such as "Uncle Chipps chahiye", “Amaze”, “Uncle Chips…nostalgia”, "Wow, this is really good”, “My most fav chips and lovely jingle” and more. The launch of the new jingle will be followed by other multi-media activations.
Open internet presents immense opportunities to marketers: Rahul Singh, The Trade Desk
At the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Delhi Edition, Rahul Singh, Director - Business Development, The Trade Desk, spoke extensively on the opportunities in the Open Internet
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 1:27 PM | 2 min read
The untapped potential and endless possibilities that the open internet presents are still underestimated. With deep industry insights and strategic vision, Rahul Singh, Director - Business Development, The Trade Desk, revealed some secrets to unlocking success in this ever-evolving landscape at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Delhi Edition. Singh was speaking on the topic ‘Opportunity in the Open internet’.
Singh highlighted the potential of the open internet and how The Trade Desk, demand side platform, helps marketers buy media intelligently and emphasised the importance of data & technology.
He cited a Kantar research in collaboration with The Trade Desk, which states that over 50% of digital media time in India is spent on the open internet. "It is about 10 hours a day, and still the ad dollars are not towards it. They're still being spent on the walled gardens, which should not be the case. There is this opportunity that marketers can leverage to reach out to these consumers," he noted.
He emphasised on how the various channels within the open internet, such as streaming services, music platforms, podcasts, and online gaming, can be prime opportunities for marketers to reach their target audiences.
Three strategies were presented for advertisers by Singh in his address. The first involved leveraging multiple channels to capture consumers' attention during their nonlinear purchase journey. He stressed on the importance of delivering a consistent message across different channels. Singh said “On moving from one channel to five channels, there's an incremental ROI of 25% that some of the brands are getting. All of this happens if you keep the customer at the centre of everything."
The second strategy focused on premium video content, particularly on brand-safe platforms like OTT, known for high brand recall. The third strategy emphasized activating and enriching first-party data to personalize campaigns and engage consumers more effectively.
Throughout the presentation, Singh emphasized on customer centrality in marketing strategies, highlighting the value of a single view of the customer and precision targeting of households and individuals. He also shared his thoughts on the role of machine learning and data-driven decision-making in maximizing marketing effectiveness.
In conclusion, there are immense opportunities presented by the open internet for advertisers. Singh reiterated how by adopting these strategies and prioritizing customer-centric approaches, marketers can tap into the potential of the open internet and connect with consumers in a more meaningful and targeted manner.
Jos Alukkas campaign enters second phase; new TVC on HUID awareness in India released
Earlier Jos Alukkas had launched a slew of programs including an HUID Exchange Fest
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:21 AM | 2 min read
Jos Alukkas, one of South India's leading Jewellery groups, has entered into the second phase of HUID campaign after the central government had made the six digit hallmarking mandatory a couple of months ago. As part of the campaign, Jos Alukkas has become the first jewellery group in the country to release a TV commercial on HUID awareness. The Kerala based jewellery group also conducted an exchange fest for exchanging old gold jewellery with new HUID hallmarked jewellery. Hundreds of people daily benefits Jos Alukkas Exchange Offer to change their old ornaments into HUID marked new jewellery.
“India is a country where lakhs of people buy gold ornaments every day. But unfortunately, only three percent of them have awareness about HUID. Jos Alukkas HUID Fest has become a grand success. Jos Alukkas has hugely invested in the HUID awareness programs. We are taking this as a mission’’ says Jos Alukka, Chairman of Jos Alukkas Group.
Earlier, Jos Alukkas had launched a slew of programs including an HUID Exchange Fest soon after the Centre made HUID mandatory in gold jewellery in a bid to ensure quality and transparency along with fighting unethical practices in the market.
Being the first jewellery group which introduced and sold BIS-916 hallmarked gold jewellery, Jos Alukkas has already hallmarked 100 percent of its gold stock with the six-digit Alphanumeric Unique Identification Code (HUID).
HUID Fest, first step of Jos Alukkas’s different campaigns associated with HUID awareness program has created a new sensation in the jewellery industry. Jos Alukkas only sells HUID-marked gold.
The ongoing Exchange Fest offers customers a fantastic opportunity to exchange old Gold jewellery with new HUID inscribed Gold jewellery. This Exchange Fest has also announced attractive offers for exchanging old jewellery.
With HUID, everyone will be able to directly access and track the purity, weight and source of the Gold Jewellery. Jos Alukkas has introduced massive plans for the HUID campaign. The campaign is focused on the ethos that ‘HUID gives you Courage’.
BCCI sets base price for national lead sponsor rights at Rs 350 cr: Report
The board reportedly released a tender on June 14 for the national team lead sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 8:58 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly set the base price for national lead sponsor rights at Rs 350 crore.
According to a news report, BCCI has set the base price for bilateral matches featuring India at Rs 3 crore per match and Rs 1 crore per match for International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
The BCCI released a tender on June 14 for the national team lead sponsor. The tender will reportedly be available for purchase until June 26.
Cryptocurrency, tobacco and real-money gaming companies have been reportedly barred from bidding.
WhatsApp partners with Anushka Sharma to highlight new privacy features
The brand has partnered with Sharma to launch a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces - women’s restrooms - in malls across Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 6:07 PM | 3 min read
WhatsApp has launched new privacy features and partnered with Anushka Sharma to highlight them.
“New research from YouGov commissioned by WhatsApp reveals the power of a private message, as almost three quarters of women across the world (73%) and 68% of women in India say they would open up about their struggles if a friend reached out to them in private. WhatsApp believes everyone should have a safe space to communicate with their family and friends, and so to encourage women to check in on each other privately, has partnered with actor Anushka Sharma to launch a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces - women’s restrooms - in malls across Delhi,” the brand shared.
A message will appear on the restroom mirror when triggered by motion, alongside a QR code that offers suggestions for checking in via a private WhatsApp message. Afterwards, the message vanishes without a trace, just like a Disappearing Message on WhatsApp.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Actor, Anushka Sharma, said, “Women don’t always feel safe to speak up about issues they’re facing, however they tend to open up with a friend who reaches out to them, privately. I’ve partnered with WhatsApp to drive awareness around the importance of having a secure space for women to confide in others and how a private conversation can be empowering for women to speak up and seek help when their safety and well-being might be at risk. I truly feel it is important to check in on a friend, colleague, loved one, especially if you haven’t heard from them in a while and that one private message can be a lifeline. I am happy to be a part of this campaign that can be a safe space for women to open up.”
Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India, said, “At WhatsApp, we believe protecting users’ personal conversations with their family and friends is the most important type of privacy we can give them. We’re thrilled to add two new privacy-first features that further strengthen and add to WhatsApp’s built-in layers of protection to offer users a safe space to have their most private conversations. Through the series of mirrored messages, we’re spreading the word on the importance of checking in on a friend or a loved one, encouraging women to reach out and support each other to speak up. We hope it helps start important conversations on WhatsApp, which always start with a single private message.”
To coincide with the launch, Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new privacy feature, Silence Unknown Callers, which helps to screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for greater control over your calls. We’re also rolling out Privacy Checkup, a step-by-step feature that guides you through the important privacy settings on WhatsApp and helps you choose the right level of protection, all in one place.
