BW Festival of Marketing 2023 to bring industry titans together

BW Businessworld presents the ‘Festival of Marketing’ uniting the best of marketing professionals, industry leaders, and visionaries from the industry for a larger-than-life experience. The event is set to take place on 18th and 19th August 2023 at The Imperial, New Delhi.

The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. It will offer a forum with powerful panel sessions, keynote sessions from the industry experts and two back-to-back awards, namely, BW Marketing World’s ‘40Under40’ and ‘Top 100 Marketers’, who understand consumer insights and strategies, bringing the finest growth for their brand and businesses.

The elite list is open for nominations for all marketers in India and will be closing soon. Post the closing of the nomination, an experienced and well-curated jury will evaluate these nominations to conclude the final winners.

With Marketing Conversations that Drive Business Outcomes, the theme of ‘An Industry In Transition’, strives to unleash the full potential of marketing professionals by encouraging collaboration, igniting their creativity, and empowering them to thrive in an ever-changing landscape of marketing. Various panel discussions and keynote speeches will revolve around the theme with topics such as Marketer’s Guide to Beating Global Recession, Building Brands through the Culture of Innovation, Understanding the Complexities of Localisation and Globalisation in Marketing and many more.

Nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/marketingworld/cmo-festival-2023/

Power Speakers of 2023

The Festivals of Marketing brings industry experts with their best foot forward. Three tracks will be primarily focussed on day one namely the marketing outlook track, the tech track and the innovation track. With powerful keynote sessions and panel discussions, our headline speaker, Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International will be addressing, ‘Marketing's Transition from Cost Centre to Revenue Generator For A Company’ from the innovation track.

In the marketing track, the first panel discussion, ‘The CMO Sentiment Index in India: Marketing Spends Outlook in 2023-24’ will include of powerful speakers such as Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, TATA AIA Life Insurance ; Gunjan Khetan, Chief Marketing Officer, Perfetti Van Melle India; Virat Khullar- Group Head Marketing, Hyundai India and Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, PolicyBazaar whereas for the panel discussion ‘Growing Scope of Digital Marketing & Its ‘Jugal Bandi’ with TV & Print’, the speakers will comprise of Amit Gujral - Head - Marketing (CMO), JK Tyres; Ankit Desai - CMO India, Hershey Company; Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, Oppo India; Karthik Gangawani, Head of Marketing, JIOBP; Nitin Sethi, Chief Digital Officer - Consumer Business, Founding Leader – Adani Digital Labs and Sunil Narula, Senior Vice President- Sales & Marketing, Panasonic Life Solutions India.

The tech track will feature a panel discussion called "Creating Immersive Experiences for Deeper Consumer Engagement," with panellists including Rachit Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Hero Cycles; Rahul Talwar, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance; and Tushar Malhotra. Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer, Philips Domestic Appliances India; Puneeth Bekal, Director - Marketing, Mastercard; and Karan Kumar, Group Chief Marketing and Growth Officer.

The innovation track will consist of panel discussion titled, ‘Building Brands through the Culture of Innovation’ along with speakers Akash Deep Batra, Executive Director & Head of Marketing, Customer Experience & Analytics, DBS Bank; Aparna Bhawal, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India & Partner Countries; Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, Byjus; Hari Hara Sudhan, Head of Marketing Communication, Nippon Paint India and Sachin Chhabra, Head Marketing & Capabilities, ACC & Ambuja. The final panel discussion titled, ‘Decoding The 2025 Consumer’ will coprise of powerful panellists such as Amedeo Aragona, Marketing Head, Kinder Brands, Ferrero India; Charu Kishnani, Executive Vice President - Marketing, CarDekho Group and Mili Kapoor, Head of Marketing, Nestle Professional Beverages.

