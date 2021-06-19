Bombay Shaving Company tugs at heartstrings in new Father's Day video

Celebrating the occasion of Father’s Day, the personal care brand, Bombay Shaving Company has released a heart-warming video that brings out how thoughtful gifts strengthen the relationship between a father & child. Pulling the strings of emotion and nostalgia, it throws light on how a personalised gift given by a child speaks volumes of the care and gratitude he has for his father. These gifts become a token of love and memory for the fathers and are always treasured by them.

The video captures an old father feeling joyful using a fountain pen with a personalised message gifted by his son years ago. It beautifully highlights the relationship of love and care between the father & his son while evoking pleasant memories of their past. Reinforcing the impact of individualised gifting on a relationship, the video moves to displaying the grown-up son gifting another thoughtful & personalised gift to his father, a premium metal razor from Bombay Shaving Company and expresses his gratitude with a heartfelt message engraved on it.

Elaborating on the thought behind the video, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company shares, “Personalised gifting shows how well you know someone, and reflects the time and effort you have invested in to ensure the gift is something they will love and treasure. Bombay Shaving Company puts plenty of thought and care into all of its products to offer a one-of-a-kind experience that everyone will love, enjoy & cherish. Our premium gifting hampers with personalised options will enable our consumers to develop a stronger connection with their loved ones”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)