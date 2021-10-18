Boman Irani stars in Dr Morepen's latest ad

Morepen Laboratories Limited has roped in actor Boman Irani in an all-new brand campaign focused on the medical devices business. In its latest advertisement, he briefly guides about the benefits of having Dr Morepen’s effective, accurate and handy home care devices.

The medical devices are effortless unlike any other applications or gadgets, they can be used by following just a few simple instructions to get accurate readings to keep one’s health in check. Even elderly people, who need to use simple solutions, can rely on these devices and be rest assured that these devices are quick and easy to use, without any hassles. Monitoring health is the best precautionary measure to avoid complications and manage sound health.

In the words of Boman Irani, “Nowadays, it’s imperative to have healthcare devices like glucose monitor and blood pressure monitor also at home, besides having a thermometer. I consider this collaboration with Dr Morepen a good opportunity to communicate how easy as well as important it is to self-monitor health. Dr. Morepen’s devices are user-friendly, quick and reliable. With the help of these devices, we may in fact add Health to our DIY lists, instead of depending on others!”

Morepen Laboratories is investing heavily in technology and mastering the process of home testing and make it convenient for the users to keep a tab on their vitals conveniently with help of latest digital devices that also stores and analyse the data for you.

Anubhav Suri, CEO of Medical Devices Business, stated, “We are honored to have associated with legendary Bollywood star who has won many hearts for playing memorable characters in the film industry. The harsh pandemic has completely changed our perspective of health and safety, we have become more conscious about our choices and lifestyle to maintain well-being. Thus, we at Morepen are always focused on creating trouble-free technical solutions to help people to examine their health in safer and quicker ways. Our medical devices make it convenient for people to keep a record of their health in comfort of their houses. Mr. BomanIraniresonates and embodies the seriousness of this topic and rightfully shares insight in the latest ad. It gives us immense pride and satisfaction that Dr. Morepen products stand guard in every Indian home and not just takes care of family health but also the financial ruin that follows due to late detection of medical problem. A small investment in home diagnostics will act as an armour and protect your health.”

Sushil Suri, Chairman & Managing Director added, “Our association with Mr. Irani is step forward to increase the reach and penetration of Medical Devices in India at a larger level and help our increase consciousness about the increasing menace of diabetes and cardiac disease which have entered fourth house in the country. We are confident that our association will go a long way in sending the message across the country through various channels To focus on the growth and big expansion plans of this fast-growing business segment, the shareholders of the company approved transferring the into a wholly subsidiary Morepen Devices Limited.”

